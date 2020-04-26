Brad Pitt guest-hosts another ‘Saturday Night Live: At Home’ episode

Saturday Night Live: At Home aired a new episode last night and from the clips I saw, it wasn’t bad at all. I actually think this might have been a stronger episode than their first “at home” attempt. SNL began with a cold open from guest host Brad Pitt, who played Dr. Fauci. The real Fauci actually said that if they make a movie about him, he’d like to be played by Brad Pitt, so this was probably a nice moment for him. Not so nice? The real and fake Faucis have to come out and say “don’t drink bleach.” Interesting fact: since Trump suggested that people could drink Lysol, there’s been a rise in poisoning cases across the country. For real.

Here’s musical guest Miley Cyrus doing a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” I love the song so much and… I won’t say it’s painful to hear Miley’s cover. It’s not painful. But that doesn’t mean that I actually *like* it.

Cecily Strong doing Michigan’s Governor Whitmer. Cecily is so good at doing those regional American accents.

Hook-up culture is over during the pandemic.

Fun-fact: Paul Rudd is 77 years old.

Kate McKinnon doing a “Whiskers R Us” bit with her real cat Nino Positano. Nino is such a chill cat, right?