Brad Pitt guest-hosts another ‘Saturday Night Live: At Home’ episode

Saturday Night Live: At Home aired a new episode last night and from the clips I saw, it wasn’t bad at all. I actually think this might have been a stronger episode than their first “at home” attempt. SNL began with a cold open from guest host Brad Pitt, who played Dr. Fauci. The real Fauci actually said that if they make a movie about him, he’d like to be played by Brad Pitt, so this was probably a nice moment for him. Not so nice? The real and fake Faucis have to come out and say “don’t drink bleach.” Interesting fact: since Trump suggested that people could drink Lysol, there’s been a rise in poisoning cases across the country. For real.
Here’s musical guest Miley Cyrus doing a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” I love the song so much and… I won’t say it’s painful to hear Miley’s cover. It’s not painful. But that doesn’t mean that I actually *like* it.
Cecily Strong doing Michigan’s Governor Whitmer. Cecily is so good at doing those regional American accents.
Hook-up culture is over during the pandemic.
Fun-fact: Paul Rudd is 77 years old.
Kate McKinnon doing a “Whiskers R Us” bit with her real cat Nino Positano. Nino is such a chill cat, right?
Photos courtesy of SNL.
I LOVED IT, even tough Miley WAS painful, and I didn’t get some of the jokes, but Whiskers R’We was amazing, Soulcycle was amazing and the Advert for #nospoilers which is always there for us made me laugh even though thinking now it is really an obvious one
I enjoyed this one more than the first. Brad was good and I was tickled that Dr. Fauci got his wish. I couldn’t concentrate on Miley’s singing because for awhile there it looked like she had started a forest fire… that was a lot of smoke.
Nino Positano is the new breakout star of SNL in only his second appearance. More Nino Positano!
I loved it all
Miley was meh. All the smoke thought her bong was on fire