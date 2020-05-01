Jay Cutler made Kristin Cavallari ‘cry all the time’ on the set of Very Cavallari

I have to hand it to Kristin Cavallari, she’s really giving us content with all the back and forth stories about her divorce. It seems like she leaks stories one day and then denies them the next. This latest story is kind of sad though and it’s consistent with what we’ve learned from her divorce filing. According to sources quoted in People magazine and US Weekly, Jay was emotionally abusive to her on the set of their reality show, Very Cavallari.
“He would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her,” a Cavallari friend tells PEOPLE. “She couldn’t take it anymore.”
Another source close to Cavallari, 33, says the exes have been “struggling” for “at least three years,” and that the Uncommon James founder has long been unhappy.
“He belittles Kristin and makes her cry in front of other people,” the source says. “He flies off the handle at the littlest thing and would make Kristin absolutely miserable.” – From People
“There have been instances while filming where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her breaking point was this last year. She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.”
Cutler’s behavior was repetitive too. “Jay has a temper. He’s a shouter,” the insider says. “He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her. He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.” – From US Weekly
E! has a story expanding on some of the claims in Kristin’s divorce filing. Remember how she said that Jay had instructed their business managers to block her access to their money so that she couldn’t buy another house? Apparently the managers are friends of Jay’s and Kristin suspects that Jay is using them to hide assets from her, particularly his NFL pension. This is going to get messy, right?
As I said yesterday, this reminds me so much of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy. It was easy to believe the worst of Bethenny because she seems like a nasty person (although she’s definitely redeemed herself with her charity work). However it soon became clear that Jason was vindictive, manipulative and emotionally abusive to her. Are we going to learn the same about Jay, is this just the spin Kristin is putting on things, or is it a little of both?
Kristin is demonstrating Kardashian-level skill at capitalizing on a personal crisis and that tells me this is the right career for her. Ooh I just thought of something – Kristin is on E! too. A lot of this could be E!’s handiwork as well. They probably have a team of people packaging and doling out these stories.
These people seem to drink a lot
Reminds me a of what the Kardashians did to Kris Humphries. The longer version of the story mentions that he was uptight about her spending. All of these stories have $$$ issues in every undercurrent.
If any of that is true, she can’t get away from this guy soon enough.
I have a hard time believing she’s a victim with her rabid egocentric needs.
This might be an unpopular opinion. But I like her and he seems…off. They were never on my radar but I watched their show on YouTube after this all came out and she seemed to want to make it work and he is just…again weird.
I’ll repeat what I said yesterday-this stream of leaks may help KC stay trending in gossip circles, but will harm their children.
Fight your divorce battles in court-not in the court of public opinion.
I agree. This is not good for their children.
Listen, being verbally abused is horrific. And he has pinged my radar for being like that since the start of the show. Plus all the stories we heard when they were here in Chicago. I dislike her intensely but no one deserves to be abused.
He always gave me an unsettled feeling. He kinda scares me. She m as may not be able as peach, but nobody deserves abuse of any kind. Good for her and those sweet babies for leaving if he is a creep. He looks so unhealthy all time, especially odd since he is an ex athlete. It looks like he might be into drugs to me.
I watched a clip of Very Cavallari (insomnia) and these two had NO CHEMISTRY. They weren’t affectionate towards each other, they didn’t relate towards one another like two people in a romantic relationship—the dynamic was just off. Off not in an abusive way but off in that they didn’t seem to really like each other. Like quietly adversarial.
But they took good Instagram photos when they were together. I think this was always a not-great-to-kind-of-bad relationship, and now that she’s stopped having children, she or both decided to finally end things.
Kristen really wants to move back to LA, which is no surprise. She’s into that scene and Jay isn’t. Kristen wants to have it both ways. When it comes to jays insane NFL fortune, he’s hiding it from her and how dare he because it’s theirs. When she wants to buy a home in LA, it’s her money and that’s horrible of him. He’s no prize, but neither is she.
I don’t think it’s that Jay put a hold on her ability to use her money to buy a house, I think he fronted the money for her business and until their settlement is sorted out he’s not giving her access to THEIR money to buy a house in LA (they already own two properties in Nashville so she could easily move into the other property.)
I don’t think Jay is going to play his side out for the media, but Kristen REALLY wants that LA lifestyle and I don’t think she’ll stop until she gets it.
Sounds like she’s more interested in winning than protecting her children, so that’s going to work out well for everyone.