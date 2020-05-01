Jay Cutler made Kristin Cavallari ‘cry all the time’ on the set of Very Cavallari



I have to hand it to Kristin Cavallari, she’s really giving us content with all the back and forth stories about her divorce. It seems like she leaks stories one day and then denies them the next. This latest story is kind of sad though and it’s consistent with what we’ve learned from her divorce filing. According to sources quoted in People magazine and US Weekly, Jay was emotionally abusive to her on the set of their reality show, Very Cavallari.

“He would make her cry all the time during production. He talked down to her and belittled her,” a Cavallari friend tells PEOPLE. “She couldn’t take it anymore.” Another source close to Cavallari, 33, says the exes have been “struggling” for “at least three years,” and that the Uncommon James founder has long been unhappy. “He belittles Kristin and makes her cry in front of other people,” the source says. “He flies off the handle at the littlest thing and would make Kristin absolutely miserable.” – From People “There have been instances while filming where he would be mean to her, embarrass her, make her feel bad or storm off. He was never pleasant to the crew or others filming,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her breaking point was this last year. She felt like it was time. They had been trying to make it work and she certainly had been. They had been to counseling.” Cutler’s behavior was repetitive too. “Jay has a temper. He’s a shouter,” the insider says. “He didn’t have an issue about calling her out or yelling at her in front of other people. That experience was really embarrassing her. He would be rude to fans and that was really embarrassing to her. That’s not her at all; she’s always nice to her fans. It’s been like that for a long time, but she was sticking it out for the kids.” – From US Weekly

E! has a story expanding on some of the claims in Kristin’s divorce filing. Remember how she said that Jay had instructed their business managers to block her access to their money so that she couldn’t buy another house? Apparently the managers are friends of Jay’s and Kristin suspects that Jay is using them to hide assets from her, particularly his NFL pension. This is going to get messy, right?

As I said yesterday, this reminds me so much of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy. It was easy to believe the worst of Bethenny because she seems like a nasty person (although she’s definitely redeemed herself with her charity work). However it soon became clear that Jason was vindictive, manipulative and emotionally abusive to her. Are we going to learn the same about Jay, is this just the spin Kristin is putting on things, or is it a little of both?

Kristin is demonstrating Kardashian-level skill at capitalizing on a personal crisis and that tells me this is the right career for her. Ooh I just thought of something – Kristin is on E! too. A lot of this could be E!’s handiwork as well. They probably have a team of people packaging and doling out these stories.

