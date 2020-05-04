Halle Berry on homeschooling: ‘they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard’



I’m enjoying how open the celebrities are being during lockdown. The last time we checked in with Halle Berry, during her interview on The Tonight Show, she admitted that her youngest child, son Maceo, 6, has been bouncing off the walls and almost needed a couple of trips to the hospital. She also said that her daughter Nahla, 12, insisted she could do her own hair and that it got so matted after their daily swimming sessions that Halle had to shave it! It’s unclear whether Halle shaved Nahla’s entire head or just the matted part in the back, but either way that’s got to be devastating to Nahla. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Halle said that her kids are having a hard time with homeschooling and that Maceo is unable to focus without a peer group there. You can watch the video below, and here’s what she said.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” Berry confessed to ET’s Kevin Frazier. “This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.” “At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge,” she continued. “But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school. When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.” Berry has been posting highlights of some of the laughs she’s shared with her kids while staying at home… One particular video that has gotten a lot of attention shows her son walking up the stairs in a pair of her high-heeled boots. “That’s what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he’s a class clown,” she joked. “I might have to post some of the other stuff he does.”

[From ET Online]

I asked on Twitter if first graders (although Maceo could be in kindergarten) were getting homework and the consensus from Americans was that it’s about an hour a day plus one Zoom session a week, although some have as many as three Zoom sessions a day! I bet that’s both helpful as a distraction and hard to keep up with. As I mention in all these homeschooling stories, my heart goes out to the parents with young kids at home. I’m so lucky to have a 15-year-old who is self motivated in school. Plus I have no clue how to teach any of his subjects except English. Halle is dealing with two kids at very different levels academically. I really liked what she said about the silver lining being all the extra time with her kids though. That’s a special part of this extended time at home. I’m working on being present and not letting minor annoyances get to me, which can be tough some days.

Also, Halle is gorgeous without makeup!

Here’s that video:



Halle took part in that Boss Bitch Fight that so many other celebrity women participated in, including Cameron Diaz, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Lawless, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton and more. You can see the full list of participants here. It was organized by veteran stuntwoman Zoe Bell. I like the look into the celebrity gyms and backyards. Some of the sequences are clever, like when they finish drinks and put down snacks before throwing a punch.

Halle is also donating her time to a UFC prize giveaway, with all profits to charity. It includes watching a match with her in a VIP booth and having dinner with her afterwards. I don’t care about MMA fighting at all, but this made me want to enter.