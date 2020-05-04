Halle Berry on homeschooling: ‘they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard’

I’m enjoying how open the celebrities are being during lockdown. The last time we checked in with Halle Berry, during her interview on The Tonight Show, she admitted that her youngest child, son Maceo, 6, has been bouncing off the walls and almost needed a couple of trips to the hospital. She also said that her daughter Nahla, 12, insisted she could do her own hair and that it got so matted after their daily swimming sessions that Halle had to shave it! It’s unclear whether Halle shaved Nahla’s entire head or just the matted part in the back, but either way that’s got to be devastating to Nahla. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Halle said that her kids are having a hard time with homeschooling and that Maceo is unable to focus without a peer group there. You can watch the video below, and here’s what she said.
“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” Berry confessed to ET’s Kevin Frazier. “This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.”
“At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge,” she continued. “But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school. When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.”
Berry has been posting highlights of some of the laughs she’s shared with her kids while staying at home… One particular video that has gotten a lot of attention shows her son walking up the stairs in a pair of her high-heeled boots.
“That’s what you gotta do in these times! You gotta find the fun, and he’s a class clown,” she joked. “I might have to post some of the other stuff he does.”
I asked on Twitter if first graders (although Maceo could be in kindergarten) were getting homework and the consensus from Americans was that it’s about an hour a day plus one Zoom session a week, although some have as many as three Zoom sessions a day! I bet that’s both helpful as a distraction and hard to keep up with. As I mention in all these homeschooling stories, my heart goes out to the parents with young kids at home. I’m so lucky to have a 15-year-old who is self motivated in school. Plus I have no clue how to teach any of his subjects except English. Halle is dealing with two kids at very different levels academically. I really liked what she said about the silver lining being all the extra time with her kids though. That’s a special part of this extended time at home. I’m working on being present and not letting minor annoyances get to me, which can be tough some days.
Also, Halle is gorgeous without makeup!
Halle took part in that Boss Bitch Fight that so many other celebrity women participated in, including Cameron Diaz, Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, Lucy Lawless, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton and more. You can see the full list of participants here. It was organized by veteran stuntwoman Zoe Bell. I like the look into the celebrity gyms and backyards. Some of the sequences are clever, like when they finish drinks and put down snacks before throwing a punch.
Halle is also donating her time to a UFC prize giveaway, with all profits to charity. It includes watching a match with her in a VIP booth and having dinner with her afterwards. I don’t care about MMA fighting at all, but this made me want to enter.
My kindergartener has about an hour of homework a day and four zoom meetings a week. It’s been so hard trying to home school him while entertaining a toddler. I really do feel like he’s not learning much, but I am trying.
Work in education and I’ve never had so many parents say thanks. This is at the high school level.I think on some level parents thought it would be easy to teach their kids because they know them best and teachers are lazy because they leave at 3pm (fantasy) and get summers off. Parents don’t realize that the school version of their kids are different than the home version. It takes time and skills to teach. In addition, the isolation and limited physical interactions is extremely difficult and traumatic. Unfortunately, I don’t see any change before next year.
Hey, Chica1971, I’m curious if you think they will start up school in September? Or do you anticipate another year of this?
As an you are an education professional, I’d really appreciate your perspective.
My friends with kids are going nuts. The kids are also kinda going nuts. Even with two adults, it is still a handful. And of course the kids miss their friends. Hopefully social distancing will work and we can figure out how to do school safely. I hope so!
Same same! The attitude about teachers just sitting around eating bon bons has been escalating since the 90s. There is typically some lip service such as, “thank you for all you do” but it has felt empty for decades. Particularly as we are treated less and less like professionals.
Anything a kindergartner needs to know can be learned through play. I’m a teacher and was so disillusioned by public, and the private schools that mimic them, I decided to homeschool my kids. It’s the isolation that’s making this so hard. Good homeschooling is done in a community and the kids have access to opportunities outside the home with masters and experts in various fields. Good homeschooling is more of a curated educational experience than it is a kid and a parent with some books at home.
She is so pretty without makeup and looks so young!
I watched that stunt thing twice, and it wasn’t until I saw a still shot that I realized which one was Scarlett.
She hit the nail on the head about kids behaving better in a group. I don’t think my kids are getting a lot out of virtual learning either. One is special ed and it’s even tougher. PT, OT and Speech are all given virtually and it’s a bit of a rodeo because my son isn’t into it. We had a school levy recently for operating costs (mostly salaries) and it passed big. Teachers are amazing and I suck at this