Kristin Cavallari is ‘not looking to downsize’ now, wants ‘what’s best for her kids’



For a minute, just a minute, I was feeling sorry for Kristin Cavallari. I do think she’s a terrible person but she also seemed to be in a bad marriage with a guy intent on “punishing” her for trying to leave him. Some of the stories leaked to the various outlets made it sound like her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, was abusive and manipulative toward her. Then I read this latest story on her and am content with thinking she’s trash too. These quotes she leaked to People Magazine are completely tone deaf! Jay has agreed to release funds from their (presumably) joint account so she can buy a house, and she wants us to know that she’s not downsizing, because that wouldn’t be fair to her kids! They’re 7, 5 and 4, they’re not going to know the difference and kids are adaptable, but sure she makes it sound as if people expect her to move into a duplex.

A source close to the reality star, 33, tells PEOPLE that she’s “not looking to downsize or simplify” as she adjusts to her new life since announcing her split from Cutler after 10 years together earlier this month. “She’s trying to minimize the impact on her kids, so she’d love to bring them someplace really nice, really welcoming, really special where they can start putting down roots and make memories,” the source says. Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. After previously attempting to prevent Cavallari from purchasing her own house by withholding money as leverage in their custody battle, a second source told PEOPLE Monday that the NFL star, 37, finally agreed to release the funds. Kristin is “definitely proceeding with house hunting and she is absolutely going to move into a new place, no question,” says the first insider. “If there was one thing that was going to make Kristin roll up her sleeves and fight, it’s her kids. This isn’t about getting all of Jay’s money or getting some big mansion or revenge. “It’s always been about what’s going to be best for her kids, what sort of home she wants them to grow up in, what sort of behavior she wants them to see modeled, what sort of men she wants her boys to become and what sort of woman she wants to be for her daughter,” the source adds.

“It’s always been about what’s going to be best for her kids” don’t you know?! Remember that she doesn’t vaccinate them. But sure, she needs to move into another mansion for her kids’ sake. To her minor credit, she doesn’t let them appear on her reality show and has said she wants them “to grow up as normal as possible.” If that’s the case, why is she so averse to the idea of simplifying somewhat? It’s not “normal” to grow up as privileged as her kids are. If she moved into a smaller place she could still monetize the hell out of that lifestyle and it might even seem more accessible to her followers.

As E! reported earlier, other outlets have confirmed that Kristin has reached a temporary custody agreement with Jay. The kids will stay in the main home and Jay and Kristin will alternate weeks with them. Fox News quotes an expert who says this is ideal for the children. Kristin is surely aiming for it to change though, because she sure is emphasizing how much her children need her to move into another huge house.