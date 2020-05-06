Katy Perry misses booze: ‘I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are driving each other crazy in lockdown “Sources” confirmed as much to People Magazine a few weeks ago. To be fair, the quarantine has put a strain on a lot of relationships and marriages. But it also seems like there are a lot of couples discovering that actually, they hate each other and they’re going to break up as soon as things go back to any kind of normalcy. I don’t know if this is related, but Katy Perry is apparently missing the booze something fierce during her pregnancy:
Someone have a beer for Katy Perry. The 35-year-old “American Idol” judge confessed in a Facebook Live video on Sunday that the biggest downside of her pregnancy is abstaining from alcohol.
“I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant,” she said. “Some of you already have a cocktail, getting ready, or you have your favorite IPA, or your favorite rye whiskey, or your favorite white wine or rosé or whatever your favorite drink is. I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime. I’m very excited for the future when that can happen, which will be years, probably.”
Perry confirmed her pregnancy in March, showing off her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. She revealed the following month that she and fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43, are expecting a daughter. Unfortunately, Perry also revealed in the live video that the couple’s plans for a babymoon and baby shower were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. But I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now, but there’s a lot going on.”
Page Six previously reported that the couple postponed their Japan wedding that was set for this summer as well.
That honestly didn’t occur to me that so many pregnant ladies had to cancel their baby showers with the lockdown too. Add that to all of the other quarantine stresses – the stress of being pregnant, the stress of not being able to go anywhere, the relationship stress, the stress of feeling unprepared for the baby (people can get a huge haul at their baby showers). Yeah, it makes sense that Katy is missing the booze. You can tell by the way she lists all of the booze options that she’s just enjoying thinking about all of the booze. Also: this lockdown has been rough on so many teetotalers, like me. I’ve had some really big moments where I’ve wanted to drink. I managed to get through those moments. Katy will too.
Kate also showed off what would have been her Met Gala look this year:
I’ve had a couple friends cancel their baby showers, so some of us got “together” and left gifts by their front doors then had FaceTime baby showers as they opened gifts a few days later. I realize typing this the privilege we have to be able to do that…. I’m sorry for the new moms that can’t enjoy this time as much.
I’m pregnant and I’m happy I can’t drink because I would be in fear of losing control. I got weak boundaries I guess.
We all have our priorities. I missed soft cheeses. I remember begging my OB/GYN to have just a little Camembert.
Yikes, we are in the middle of the pandemic, thousands are dying and Katy Perry is concerned about not being able to drink, because she is pregnant.
Cry me a river…why doesn’t Katy use her celebrity, resources, money and time that she seems to have on her hand to do something good for those that need it the most in these challenging times.
She is almost as annoying as the anti-vaxxers and the people that must eat meat during a pandemic, so they made people working in meat processing facilities essential workers, regardless of how many are infected by COVID-19 and some even died from COVID-19 on the job.
Why don’t they have some hummus, lentil soup and black bean salad for protein instead of meat…knuckleheads?
Don’t worry you won’t pass away from NOT eating meat for a while, but workers in meat processing plants could from COVID-19 and some already did, sadly!
Quarantine is a good time to be sober in general, people. Alcohol just adds fuel to the fire. (sort of like the president)
I get what she’s saying, I missed it too during pregnancy.