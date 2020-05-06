Katy Perry misses booze: ‘I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are driving each other crazy in lockdown “Sources” confirmed as much to People Magazine a few weeks ago. To be fair, the quarantine has put a strain on a lot of relationships and marriages. But it also seems like there are a lot of couples discovering that actually, they hate each other and they’re going to break up as soon as things go back to any kind of normalcy. I don’t know if this is related, but Katy Perry is apparently missing the booze something fierce during her pregnancy:

Someone have a beer for Katy Perry. The 35-year-old “American Idol” judge confessed in a Facebook Live video on Sunday that the biggest downside of her pregnancy is abstaining from alcohol. “I’m not complaining, but I can’t drink, because I’m pregnant,” she said. “Some of you already have a cocktail, getting ready, or you have your favorite IPA, or your favorite rye whiskey, or your favorite white wine or rosé or whatever your favorite drink is. I mean, honestly, just Bud Light with a little lime. I’m very excited for the future when that can happen, which will be years, probably.” Perry confirmed her pregnancy in March, showing off her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. She revealed the following month that she and fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43, are expecting a daughter. Unfortunately, Perry also revealed in the live video that the couple’s plans for a babymoon and baby shower were halted by the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to do any of that,” she said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time. But I’ll be grateful. I mean, I’m grateful now, but there’s a lot going on.” Page Six previously reported that the couple postponed their Japan wedding that was set for this summer as well.

[From Page Six]

That honestly didn’t occur to me that so many pregnant ladies had to cancel their baby showers with the lockdown too. Add that to all of the other quarantine stresses – the stress of being pregnant, the stress of not being able to go anywhere, the relationship stress, the stress of feeling unprepared for the baby (people can get a huge haul at their baby showers). Yeah, it makes sense that Katy is missing the booze. You can tell by the way she lists all of the booze options that she’s just enjoying thinking about all of the booze. Also: this lockdown has been rough on so many teetotalers, like me. I’ve had some really big moments where I’ve wanted to drink. I managed to get through those moments. Katy will too.

Kate also showed off what would have been her Met Gala look this year: