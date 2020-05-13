Los Angeles is reopening beaches but won’t allow sunbathing or gathering

Last Friday, California went into early Stage II of reopening, which allowed businesses such as florists, clothing, book, music and sporting goods stores to reopen for curbside pick-ups. There are still restrictions in place, like the fact that malls cannot reopen so really, only mall anchor stores or those with street front entrances can open in Stage II. In addition, counties will make the decision to open or not, based on their COVID-19 numbers or how well they think people will adhere to the guidelines. But the big question on many Californians minds, and the reason a lot of residents are supposedly protesting the Safer AT Home ordinances, is what about our beaches? After all, we pay through the nose to live near the shoreline and if we can walk around the streets, why can’t we walk on the sand? Well, starting today, we can, at least here in So Cal. If we play by the rules – and by “rules” we basically mean: keep moving.
Los Angeles County beaches, which have been closed for more than six weeks, should reopen Wednesday with some restrictions on activities and other rules in place, officials said Monday.
Manhattan, Redondo and other county beaches will reopen on May 13 for active recreation only, the Department of Beaches and Harbors said on Twitter. Permitted activities will include running, walking, swimming and surfing. Group sports like volleyball are prohibited.
More languid activities, including picnicking and sunbathing, and their accessories — canopies, coolers and the like — will continue to be prohibited.
Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone on the sand, but not for people in the water. People will be required to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other groups, the department said.
I have no idea how this is going to go. My guess is we should be fine until the weekend, then it will really test our mettle. Working in favor of the restrictions is that May Grey has kicked in. May Grey/June Gloom in Southern California means cooler weather and many overcast days that make the beach less favorable for sunbathers. Great for surfing, body-surfing and walks, though. I may eat these words come Sunday, but I think we can do it. It has been so hard to have the open spaces closed, I think most of us are willing to take turns so we can at least have access to them. This is the kind of sacrificing we should be talking about, alternating trips to the shore with our neighbors, not whether it should be grandma or grandpa thrown into the volcano so Karen can get her split ends trimmed. I’ve been driving along the shore about 3-4 times a week just to see it. I open the window and smell the salt in the air. Sometimes I park in the hills so I can watch the waves crash into the sand. I want them open, especially since our Stay At Home orders have been extended until July. And I want them open bad enough that I am willing to keep my distance, so they remain open.
Although I am still a huge advocate for CA Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor Garcettis’s measures, my only complaint is that city and county public works websites should have up-to-date opening/closure information. I searched everywhere about my local dog parks – their websites, blogs, social media – and found nothing. Fortunately, I thought to drive to our usual park alone, without my dogs, to verify because it is, in fact, very closed. If I’d taken them after a two-month absence, only to turn around and leave without getting out, my dogs would never speak to me again. Same thing with the nearest dog beach – nothing says it’s closed but I just called and they are. Even after my pups double-dog promised to not sit still for a minute if they could just see their friends. *Big Dog Sigh*
Photo credit: Getty Images
I think the reopening is going to be tricky everywhere. Here in MD, our beaches opened up last weekend, but no chairs or blankets are allowed, and the restaurants etc at the local beach town are still closed, so I don’t think the tourists have hit it up yet.
We are supposedly going to enter Stage 1 of reopening on Friday and I just know people will eff it up, because it seems so vague what it actually “is.” Smaller nonessential businesses will be allowed to open, like the local bookstore, and small outdoor religious gatherings, and I “think” we will be allowed to see friends again with proper social distancing? But I’m not sure.
We had a few things open up last week in Nova Scotia too – provincial trails and parks. They had essentially canceled the lake/river fishing season but ended up allowing it (I do think it was partially a bone being thrown since they announced some federal firearm bans) and I actually have seen people keeping at least 6 feet away from each other which I hadn’t expected them to do. It’s great for a lot of people though because there’s a big dedicated group who go Kiack fishing and that’s where they make a good chunk of income. I think that’s actually the Mi’kmaq word for the fish – they’re called alewife elsewhere (found all the way down to North Carolina).
But not beaches yet. Which – it’s freezing. We literally had snow this weekend. It’s unseasonably cold, so it’s not a big loss. But I do miss beach walks really bad. We live about a 10 to 15 minute drive from a big provincial beach and it’s SO good for walking.
I’m still waiting for people to mess it up. Our provincial covid cases have been under 5 for the last few days, but I’m thinking we might see a spike in a week or two. They’re still saying that they want to see it down to basically nothing for at least 14-28 days before doing any major shifts. And other provinces are talking about loosening up on travel, but so far we aren’t (thankfully!).
I live year round at “the jersey shore.” No plan in place yet. We are the most densely populated state and during the summer millions and millions of people pack the beaches from NY, NYC, PA and surrounding areas.
I live ten minutes from the beach and have no desire to go there even to walk til there’s a vaccine in place. What is the big freaking deal about the beach? It’s an absurd place to (omg am I really gonna say this?) draw a line in the sand! Does anyone really believe that anyone will be safe there? It will just take one infected moron passing you by within inches to get you sick. I go out once a week to shop for food. I take daily walks in a neighborhood where people are respectful about maintaining distance. I adore restaurants but haven’t eaten anything In two months that I haven’t prepared. I have raging asthma and dry cough allergies this year and yes I am paranoid. My husband and I got tested this weekend and are negative. I’d like to keep it that way.
I live in a coastal town in southern Maine and our beaches closed pretty early in response to deter the massive influx of MA and NY’ers trying to “escape” the virus. Parts of the area are just starting to reopen and we are already swarmed with summer people and tourists clearly no respecting the “2 week quarantine” mandate posted at every entrance to the state and homegrown anti-maskers. It’s a mess.