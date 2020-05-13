Los Angeles is reopening beaches but won’t allow sunbathing or gathering

Embed from Getty Images

Last Friday, California went into early Stage II of reopening, which allowed businesses such as florists, clothing, book, music and sporting goods stores to reopen for curbside pick-ups. There are still restrictions in place, like the fact that malls cannot reopen so really, only mall anchor stores or those with street front entrances can open in Stage II. In addition, counties will make the decision to open or not, based on their COVID-19 numbers or how well they think people will adhere to the guidelines. But the big question on many Californians minds, and the reason a lot of residents are supposedly protesting the Safer AT Home ordinances, is what about our beaches? After all, we pay through the nose to live near the shoreline and if we can walk around the streets, why can’t we walk on the sand? Well, starting today, we can, at least here in So Cal. If we play by the rules – and by “rules” we basically mean: keep moving.

Los Angeles County beaches, which have been closed for more than six weeks, should reopen Wednesday with some restrictions on activities and other rules in place, officials said Monday. Manhattan, Redondo and other county beaches will reopen on May 13 for active recreation only, the Department of Beaches and Harbors said on Twitter. Permitted activities will include running, walking, swimming and surfing. Group sports like volleyball are prohibited. More languid activities, including picnicking and sunbathing, and their accessories — canopies, coolers and the like — will continue to be prohibited. Face coverings will be mandatory for anyone on the sand, but not for people in the water. People will be required to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other groups, the department said.

[From Los Angeles Times]

I have no idea how this is going to go. My guess is we should be fine until the weekend, then it will really test our mettle. Working in favor of the restrictions is that May Grey has kicked in. May Grey/June Gloom in Southern California means cooler weather and many overcast days that make the beach less favorable for sunbathers. Great for surfing, body-surfing and walks, though. I may eat these words come Sunday, but I think we can do it. It has been so hard to have the open spaces closed, I think most of us are willing to take turns so we can at least have access to them. This is the kind of sacrificing we should be talking about, alternating trips to the shore with our neighbors, not whether it should be grandma or grandpa thrown into the volcano so Karen can get her split ends trimmed. I’ve been driving along the shore about 3-4 times a week just to see it. I open the window and smell the salt in the air. Sometimes I park in the hills so I can watch the waves crash into the sand. I want them open, especially since our Stay At Home orders have been extended until July. And I want them open bad enough that I am willing to keep my distance, so they remain open.

Although I am still a huge advocate for CA Gov. Newsom and LA Mayor Garcettis’s measures, my only complaint is that city and county public works websites should have up-to-date opening/closure information. I searched everywhere about my local dog parks – their websites, blogs, social media – and found nothing. Fortunately, I thought to drive to our usual park alone, without my dogs, to verify because it is, in fact, very closed. If I’d taken them after a two-month absence, only to turn around and leave without getting out, my dogs would never speak to me again. Same thing with the nearest dog beach – nothing says it’s closed but I just called and they are. Even after my pups double-dog promised to not sit still for a minute if they could just see their friends. *Big Dog Sigh*

