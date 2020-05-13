Shawn Johnson tried sleep training her baby by letting her cry, ‘but that’s so hard’

Us Magazine has a new interview with former Olympic gymnast, Shawn Johnson East. In the interviews we’ve covered with her over the past few years she’s always seemed very down-to-earth, especially about the insane culture over being a mom in the public eye. She’s only 28, which surprises me because I thought she was a little older than that since she comes across so well. Shawn and her husband, Andrew East, also 28, have a daughter Drew Hazel East, six months. We’ve seen Shawn talk about the fact that she got shamed by a lactation consultant for formula-feeding her baby (she now represents Enfamil) and we’ve also seen her get mommy-shamed for posting a video of her playing with her daughter at the beach. To Us, she said she doesn’t usually respond to the mommy shamers as that brings more bad behavior. She has a similar philosophy to parenting.
Would you respond to mom shamers?
I’m 99.9% of the time good at not responding, but I’m once in a while ‘come on.’ I’ve always been taught whatever you respond to, that’s what you’ll get more of. If you respond to good you’ll get good, if you respond to bad you’ll get bad.
Would you drink a bottle of wine after a long day?
We love wine, we love [to learn about] wine. We’ll have a glass of wine a night, which means maybe a bottle a night.
Would you let a baby cry it out?
We did sleep training where you let them cry a few minutes before you go in. We tried, but that’s so hard.
Would you have a mom meltdown in front of your kids
Yeah, sure. There’s something beautiful about explaining to your child human emotion and how you deal with it and what you go through, how you sort through it.
Do or don’t co-sleep
No, but I have friends who have. You do you, mama.
Would you give in to kids when they have a temper tantrum
Kids are smart and they know how to get what they want. If you reward them [when they show] good behavior they will learn that’s what they have to do to get what they want.
For that last question above, whether to respond to kids having a tantrum, she went on to give a similar response to the first question about mommy shamers – ignore the bad behavior and don’t reward it. I found her really decent and level-headed overall. She’s not saying not to co-sleep with your kid, just that she doesn’t do it. She’s not saying to sleep train by letting your kid cry it out, or to respond to them immediately, just that she tried letting her daughter cry and it was hard. I couldn’t let my baby cry and would try to help him as soon as I could. It was really tough for me to hear him cry, but I probably did reinforce some of the bad behavior like she’s saying too. She’s practical and isn’t telling anyone her way is the best way, just that it worked for her. I wish more celebrities and internet personalities were like this, but it would make my job harder.
Look at this baby!!
I’m usually so against putting your childen on social media before they can consent but I’m a hypocrite because I follow her and love it. They seem so normal and their baby is just so cute.
Those squishy legs are just too much! Made my day!!!
I know! I LOVE CHUBBY BABIES
Everything about being a parent is hard. Believe it or not parents of wee ones, there will be a time in your future you’ll find it hard to even love them on certain given days lol! I was always mom shamed… from the 90s to maybe 2012ish? I shouldn’t have let my first kid suck his thumb. I shouldn’t have let my third kid have pacifiers. Definitely let infants cry it out. (Nope failed). Shouldn’t co-sleep. We did with all three. Shouldn’t feed formula. I started two of the boys after six and nine months of breastfeeding. I shouldn’t feed real food before one year. Riiight. I shouldn’t baby talk. Riiight. I should’ve potty trained earlier. (I let them and their singular readiness determine training times). I shouldn’t bribe. (They’re were called incentives lol). You should get your boys’ hair cut. And on and on and on. It’s quite unreal. I guess parenting my last kid when he was young during the aughts and a couple years after led me to enjoy being online alone. I quit all social media accounts. It’s great too because when I Google us, no pictures, no kids’ pictures, nothing. At some point, the masses need to mind their own business and practice looking in mirrors.
Parent to 2 and 4 year olds and I’ve started telling new parents (if they ask), whatever works for your family is the best choice. I couldn’t sleep train, the boys sleep well at daycare, so so at home and you know what, that’s fine by me. We get decent sleep and I’m ok with my decision, you do you (so long as everyone is safe)
My oldest is 28. I also have 23yo and a 14yo. Each are healthy, happy and successful, well the 8th grader gets on my nerves. I’ve raised three kind, generous and loving boys. They’re smart and funny and can’t remember how or what I fed them or when I potty trained them. You know what they do remember? They remember sleeping in the big bed with mom and dad and millions of hugs and kisses. They remember love.
I’m sure you’re much nicer about verbal intrusions. I was quite the expert at throwing back with a big ‘ole smile.
2yo and 6mos and I discovered I just don’t share. If people ask I tell, but I must look tense because no one says comments anymore (to my face).
But yeah, being “bad” is all of us because everything contradicts so there is no perfect. So block out stupid comments. Do your best, keep them safe, fed, loved, and teach kindness. But yes some days will try you so hard you wonder where you went wrong in life.
Look at those chunky legs! What a cute baby!
We didn’t sleep train, and I didn’t sleep for more than 2 hours at a time for 2 and a half years! We just had a non-sleeper. I couldn’t listen to him cry for me – like Shawn said, it was just too hard. But, as a result, I gained 40 lbs, became diabetic, had high blood pressure and suffered from depression that was nearly the end of me. I know WHY people sleep train. Would I do it again? Luckily, I don’t ever have to find out bc we’re happy with our one awesome kid, and we learned that we are both carriers for cystic fibrosis. But, looking back, it’s why I could NEVER judge another parent’s decision on how to raise their children. The way we did it did NOT work for our family, and paying the price for those 1st 2.5 years was brutal. That all said, my kid still turned out pretty awesome (as awesome as a spazzy, obnoxious 6-year old can be!)
Ahhhh those chonky legs! Too cute.
I don’t have kids (maybe later, maybe never). I have some hypothetical ideas about choices I might make in child rearing. I’m sure if it actually came down to brass tacks, I would find not some things worked and some things were really wrong. I appreciate Shawn talking about how the reality of doing something can be a lot more difficult than the hypothetical. And she isn’t pushy about her choices, which is cool. That’s the kind of attitude I can get behind.