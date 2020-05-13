Ellen DeGeneres thought all of the criticism was ‘just sour grapes from a few haters’

Over the past few months, people have started to feel free to spill the tea on Ellen DeGeneres. It’s been rumored for years that she’s not-so-secretly a deeply unpleasant person. Kevin T. Porter started a Twitter thread where people could leave their Ellen stories, and I believe so many of the stories on that thread, especially the ones about Ellen being rude AF to service workers and the “peasants” around her. Variety also reported that Ellen completely blanked on her crew and TV staff during the quarantine – they were left unpaid and uncertain if they would have a job to come back to (meanwhile, nearly every other TV host has checked in on their people and paid staff out of pocket). Now all of that stuff is starting to filter down to the tabloid media, and Us Weekly has a story about how Ellen has reacted to all the criticism:
Ellen DeGeneres ends every episode of her talk show with, “Be kind to one another,” but she has been hit with a number of allegations in recent weeks that she is mean to staffers, guests and other people behind-the-scenes.
“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”
It all started in April when beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a. NikkieTutorials) accused DeGeneres, 62, of being “cold and distant” when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January. That same month, the comedian came under fire for joking that being quarantined in her $27 million mansion during the coronavirus pandemic is “like being in jail.” In addition, Variety reported that the crew on DeGeneres’ show had been left in the dark about their jobs and pay during the global crisis, and her former bodyguard publicly called her “cold” and “dehumanizing.”
Through it all, the Emmy winner has leaned on her wife, Portia de Rossi, and some trusted pals. “Ellen’s so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy,” a second source tells Us. “Their home life is strained right now. … Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is.”
And at the end of the day, DeGeneres’ ratings continue to soar, which indicates that the backlash has not affected her show. “Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her,” the second insider notes. “Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.”
I mean… is the story “Poor Ellen, she has to deal with all of these stories about how she’s a horrible person who treats people like sh-t”? That’s the angle? And of course she thinks it’s all “sour grapes” from “a bodyguard or a blogger,” because she’s that out of touch and stuck up her own ass and who are these mere peasants to talk sh-t about her?? As for the complaint that this criticism is gendered, that we wouldn’t be talking about this if a dude wasn’t nice to peasants… I mean, I think *some* of the stories about Ellen’s “bad behavior” might be slightly sexist. If it was a one-off story or something. But the sheer volume of her sh-tty behavior added to the fact that she hasn’t bothered to even do a cursory check-in with her TV staff? Yeah. I’m pretty comfortable saying that she’s an a–hole. And it wouldn’t be so notable if she didn’t design her whole f–king brand around “be kind.”
People defending Ellen by saying she’s being criticized because she’s a woman keep overlooking that this is someone whose literal brand is BE KIND. I do think women are held to higher expectations for niceness, but in this case, she’s being hoisted on her own petard.
She certainly has thick skin, no?
Not a fan at all. So phony!
Ah, thanks, SJR. That’s the word I was looking for. Phoney. I cannot stand her.
Exactly. For years and years, she touts kindness. Volumes of assholery can’t escape the masses without arrows.
Oh I’m always disappointed when stories feature ‘sources’ rather than direct quotes. Looking forward to the day Ellen minimizes it all herself. What Id give to be a fly on the wall of her and Portia’s mansion. I think it would be a living hell
This story had sourced quotes.
I think SamSam means sources regarding Ellen’s reaction to this. yes, the info about Ellen being a jerk were absolutely sourced and on the record but the “sources” for this article about POOR POOR ELLEN are not named.
Tiniest of violins.
Did the writer check on the source that said “ratings are higher then ever”? Doubt it.
“And at the end of the day, DeGeneres’ ratings continue to soar, which indicates that the backlash has not affected her show.”
I’m not surprised. I’ve been convinced for a while the majority of her fan base is made up of idiots. Don’t believe me? Watch the Q&A segment of her last Netflix special and listen to the questions asked of her. Or just consider the audience members who gleefully take part in her skits or “games” that are so obviously demeaning and mean-spirited.
I hate her “games.”
One, I saw in passing so I can’t remember much other than she hid in a bathroom or something and leapt out at her guest and scared the sh/t out of the person as a “prank.” And I thought: “wow, I hope that person doesn’t have PTSD,”and wondered what would happen if Ellen actually ever did “prank” someone with this affliction. Maybe the person would faint or cry or otherwise be traumatized horribly. What then?
For Ellen, it may be fun and amusing to jump out at her guests and scare them on camera. But for someone with PTSD, it could be a veritable torture.
And I’ve looked upon Ellen with disdain ever since.
would be funny if she tried that sh*t with a person like you describe who ALSO happens to have learned some martial arts and winds up popping her in the face.
“BOO!”
*PUNCH BAM SMASH* as Ellen hits the floor shrieking “MY NOSE!”
that’s ratings, right there.
Oh man, as someone who has this and is very jumpy I go into fight mode when people surprise me. She’s lucky she hasn’t been hurt by someone she’s pranked like this. People are not in control of their fight or flight responses.
It’s these games and the way she treats “regular people” on the show (making fun of the photos and videos people send the show) that convinced me the stories are true. She’s clearly so messed up that she thinks these things show her in a good light. As Maya Angelou says, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.
It was Taylor Swift she jumped out at in a bathroom.
God, she’s awful.
No, you geck, people are calling you out because you’re a horrible, rude, nasty, uncaring, up yourself beearch, and all made worse by trying to present y;urself as Mrs Nicenkind. It ain’t working. Pay your staff, make sure they’re ok and have a job to go back to, get your stupid head out of your arse, and find some humility and resoect for ypur fellow humans. . This global health crisis has been a great leveller, even if one is imprison in a $27 million mansion.
I can’t believe, during this pandemic, that she wouldn’t pay her staff. That is just despicable. She’s a horrible person.
if it were anyone else, I might have a modicum of sympathy. But this is Ellen, and she’s been this way for YEARS while masquerading as a saint. The reason she lays it on so thickly is because she’s a tyrant behind the scenes. I never really trusted her and I’m glad to see my instinct was correct.
Actually, whatever poor PR person had to come up with this spin, her best response would be to reassure her crew and PAY THEM. And also follow her own advice and be kind.
That thread with people sharing the stories about her got over 2600 replies – some in defense of her, but a LOT of stories of people witnessing her poor behavior or working for or near her. This was more than “a blogger and bodyguard”.
I cancelled Ellen years ago for her racist attitude towards Indigenous peoples (I am sure there are many more reasons to cancel) so I am celebrating this downfall.
I’m old enough to remember her original sitcom, and I thought she seemed mean then.
I found the comment about Portia, their home life not being great and that her (Ellen’s) real friends don’t ask her to be funny etc.. That was a passive aggressive way to a) say that their relationship isn’t great and b) its all Portia’s fault.
Ellen has been messing with her face.