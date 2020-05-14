Mary-Kate Olsen has an ‘ironclad prenup’: ‘Her business & fortune are protected’

I’m still obsessed with the Mary-Kate Olsen divorce story. It just came out of nowhere, and it’s already so messy. MK met Olivier Sarkozy in 2012 and they married over the Thanksgiving 2015 holiday. In the rare moments when MK spoke about her wife-life, she made it sound very simple – she worked on her fashion lines, then she would go home, make dinner for herself and Olivier, and then on weekends she had her horses (she’s does dressage, I think). Now there’s a wealth of shenanigans though – apparently, she wanted to file for divorce last month, but the NY courts wouldn’t let her because of the shutdown. Olivier tried to kick her out of the house they owned together, and now she’s getting an emergency order and trying to get the divorce filing through. She’s also trying to get her prenup enforced. Us Weekly had an exclusive about that:

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy’s divorce may be messy due to the coronavirus pandemic, but things should be easy for the actress once proceedings begin — thanks to her “ironclad prenup,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her business interests and fortune are protected,” the source adds. The 33-year-old fashion designer owns and operates The Row, a couture clothing line she and sister Ashley Olsen founded in 2006. Items on The Row’s website include $1,600 cotton pants, $4,800 suede jackets and beyond. The twins also run contemporary fashion label Elizabeth and James. Mary-Kate hasn’t appeared onscreen since 2011’s Beastly, but in addition to her career as a child actor, the Los Angeles native had memorable turns on Weeds and alongside Josh Peck in 2008’s The Wackness. Her many career accomplishments landed her on Forbes’ 30 under 30 All-Star Alumni list in 2017. Together, she and Ashley have an estimated net worth of $500 million.

[From Us Weekly]

MK and Ashley have a joint net worth of $500 million? I think it’s more than that, actually. They started their businesses when they were kids, and The Row is a big deal, as is Elizabeth & James.

Meanwhile, whenever people talk about MK’s wedding, they always bring up the Page Six scoop that her wedding involved “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night.” She had her reception at a private residence on 49th Street. Here’s something I forgot though – Olivier’s ex-wife HATED everything about her ex’s relationship:

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing after five years of marriage and it’s a union that’s been branded “odd” right from the start. Olivier, brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, and former child star Mary-Kate were a match that no-one saw coming. The French banker was 42 in 2012 when he first stated dating Mary-Kate, who was 25 at the time, and he was divorced with two children. His ex-wife Charlotte Sarkozy, who was married to him for 14 years, seemed to be against the relationship from the very start, branding the 17-year age difference “grotesque”. She reportedly told the National Enquirer: “That’s not right. It’s grotesque.” He was also mocked in the French press over his relationship with the American star, with many publications branding him the “little French lover” – despite towering over his 5ftfive partner at over 6ft tall. Reports suggest Sarkozy was ready to pop the question after just 10 months of dating, but TV-star-turned-fashion designer Mary-Kate made him wait three years before saying yes.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I forgot about all that. I mean… the French peeps weren’t the only ones to think that this was one odd couple. Here in America, we were like “WTF” as well. But we’ve accepted our little goth hobo bag lady twins and we’re prepared to take MK’s side in the divorce! BOOOO Sarko.