Jesse James and his wife split in mid-March, remember his Sandra Bullock scandal?

We have a weekly Celebitchy Zoom meetup, it’s every Wednesday at 4pm EST. You can sign up for an invitation here if you’d like to join us! (You’re also signing up for our daily gossip email. I can unsubscribe you from that but keep you on the Zoom list if you email me.) Last night we were talking about gossip nostalgia, and how we miss some of the scandals from the mid-2000s. One of the big ones, which I think Laura said she got lost in a rabbit hole reading about, was Jesse James’ split from Sandra Bullock. Do you remember that? It was in 2010, and it started with an InTouch cover story with Jesse’s mistress Michelle “Bombshell” McGee, a heavily tatted “model” and white supremacist POS who sold her story to the tabloids. That was in March, right after Sandra had won the Oscar for The Blind Side. More women came out, at least four on the record and 11 by some counts, saying they hooked up with Jesse on the coffin couch in his West Coast Choppers office. He lured them on MySpace with promises of modeling jobs. (Those stories start around page 12 of the Jesse James archive if you’d like to read them. Remember when he was with Kat Von D for a minute and then predictably cheated on her?)

Sandra kept quiet during all that and then emerged at the end of April on the cover of People with her new baby, Louis. She’s since adopted a daughter, Laila, now 8. Sandra and Laila just made a rare appearance together on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

Anyway I saw a split announcement on US Magazine for Jesse James and his wife, Paul Mitchell heiress and drag racer, Alexis DeJoria. Apparently Jesse announced a split in mid-March, right when we went into lockdown, but I’m just hearing about it now. It was at that bottom of one of those compilation articles they do for things like celebrity splits, hairstyle changes and parenting advice.

Jesse James, 51,… announced that he had split from his wife of almost seven years [Alexis DeJoria, allegedly 42] via Instagram on March 17. “I know a lot of you have been asking if I will be attending the NHRA races this year to work on Alexis’ funny car,” James wrote. “It’s with an incredible amount of sadness to let you know Alexis and I have decided to end our marriage. We spent close to seven amazing years together. Working on her race car for five of those years was one of the highlights of my life. Also a highlight was trying my best to be a good dad to her daughter. Something that will leave a huge hole in my heart forever. Unfortunately at the end of the day our lives were just headed in different directions. Creating a distance that was insurmountable. I wish her the absolute best in her racing and life. I hope you can respect our privacy in this tough time.”

[From US Magazine]

I looked through Jesse’s Instagram and he’s either deleted this post or it was on his stories because it’s no longer there. He became a grandfather when his daughter, Chandler, 25, had her first baby later that month.

Anyway I’m just surprised Jesse and Alexis lasted seven years! The last time we reported on him was three years ago when he was busted trying to pick up a woman online. Of course he’s using Instagram now instead of MySpace. Technology changes but he never did. There were stories that he cheated on Alexis with at least 20 different women. Guess he’s slowing down a little.

This is the last photo I can find of Jesse on Alexis’s Instagram. It’s from April of last year. I would bet they were split for a while. She has way more photos with her dad than Jesse.