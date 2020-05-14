Busy Philipps on lockdown with her husband, Marc Silverstein, ‘it’s been a process’

Busy Philipps is partnering with Walgreens to raise money for children in poverty through Red Nose Day. Busy is quarantining with her husband, Marc Silvestri, and her two daughters, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6. Like the rest of us, she’s finding staying in the same space with the same people every hour of the day challenging. Christina Garabaldi at Us asked Busy how she and Marc were avoiding getting on each other’s nerves and Busy said they aren’t avoiding it, they’re just working on ways to not let it get the better of them.

Keeping it real. Busy Philipps admitted that quarantining with her husband, Marc Silverstein, has impacted their marriage. “It’s the worst. I mean, I obviously couldn’t do it without him, but ugh,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her new Walgreens campaign on Tuesday, May 12. “Listen, it’s been a process — like everything — but we have been making a point to make sure … that the other one gets time to themselves.” Philipps continued, “So for Marc, a lot of times he really enjoys sitting outside by himself in the middle of the day, which is great. When he’s out there, I’m like, ‘I’m not texting him, I’m not asking him where the spatula is that he was the last one to use.’ It’s just, like, go outside, sit down, look at your phone, look at Twitter, do whatever you want to do for an hour.” The former Busy Tonight host, however, also takes time for herself later in the day. “I prefer the evening [or the] afternoon when I know all the kids’ homework, everything is done and they’re just playing or watching TV or doing whatever they’re doing,” she explained. “I go up onto my balcony. I call it balcony time.”

[From Us]

Busy famously discussed the fact that she almost left Marc over the uneven distribution of childcare in their relationship. But Marc promised to do better and they found a system that worked for both of them. So it doesn’t surprise me that Busy acknowledges that quarantine has caused tension, but that they are finding a way not to let the tension win. I like the idea of letting the other person have their space. In my home, we’ve all found our own areas, but we don’t have a time set aside in which the rest of the family leaves us completely alone. I’m thinking about making Time Out signs for our doors that tell the others “I need minute.” I’ve been looking at Busy’s IG posts and wondering why there were so many taken in the same spot outside, but now I see it’s her balcony and probably taken during her balcony time. I’m glad Busy and Marc are making this a process. Like Dr. Major said when asked how to say married after quarantine, the issues we will suffer from are the ones we don’t confront.

As I mentioned above, Busy is promoting her work with Walgreens on Red Nose Day. Red Nose Day is an annual event, of course, but this year it will look different, as everything does, due to the pandemic. Busy and Walmart have come up with a filter that folks can download for a small donation to the fund. The filter will put a red nose on photos on social media, showing support for the cause while maintaining proper social distancing. To get yours, donate here. Or, donate to get one for that housemate that’s annoying you and add it to every account they have, including whatever video conferencing they use. That should be our motto during quarantine: Don’t get mad, get creative!

