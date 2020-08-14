Vincent Cassel would not do a comic-book movie: ‘I think these are movies for kids’

I’ve always liked Vincent Cassel as an actor, and I found him dirty-hot for years, although my attraction to him has waned recently. Like he’d ever have me, I know – his second wife is gorgeous and very young. Occasionally, he says problematic things but I sometimes wonder if some nuance is being lost in translation. Anyway, Vincent is back, sort of. He just finished his turn on Westworld’s Season 3, and that’s how he ended up speaking with Inverse about futurism in art, computers, and whether he’d ever do a superhero movie. Some highlights:
Whether he would upload his brain into a host to live forever: “Well, I would say people do this already. We change bits and pieces of our bodies when we need to live longer. Think about a heart transplant or whatever you can have nowadays. They do prosthetics with chrome and cobalt, very high tech stuff. Some leg prosthetics are intelligent so they can imitate a walking person. We are doing it and we will do it more and more. They plug things into people’s brains so blind people can start to see, or eventually, you can have a microphone that resonates through your skull so if you’re deaf you can still hear. These are already things that people are adding nowadays. If we can live longer and still jump around and think faster and not lose our consciousness. I guess we’ll do it. Yes, I think I would.
On his breakthrough film, La Haine: “We were young and angry, and we were dreaming of changing everything. We knew that we were doing something special, something different. For French cinema of that era, we definitely were doing something different.
Whether he would ever do a comic-book movie: “Honestly, these are not movie-movies I watch anymore. When they came up with the technology and the fact that suddenly Iron Man or Spider-Man could look real and not tacky in the special effects, I was interested. Then, it became normal. I was a big fan of the comics at the time when I was a kid. Nowadays, I think these are movies for kids, really. And even though I still have a part of me who’s a kid, I would say no. I wouldn’t watch it. Maybe if you had a great villain and it’s done with by somebody who’s really intelligent and talented enough to give it a twist so it doesn’t look like a movie for kids, then maybe I would do it. But otherwise, no. The few approaches that I had, I felt like it would have been a long time commitment for something that I wouldn’t even watch to the end.
La Haine was the first thing I ever saw him in and it was a very “a star is born” kind of moment. There was something so raw about that film and that performance. As for what he says about comic-book movies… I’m glad he didn’t make it about “oh, I’m above such bourgeois commericalism” because he’s shown that he’s not above it – he’s been in the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, he’s been in a Bourne movie (which I never saw), he’s been in big studio films. It’s not anti-commercialism, it’s just that he doesn’t think comic-book movies are his vibe. And… I mean, I kind of think he’s right some of the time? Not All Comic Book Movies, obviously, but many of them are meant for kids/teens.
I don’t like comic book movies either but if anyone offered me a lot of money to be in one, I’d probably overcome my distaste.
And now he’s a rich old guy who’s prepared to let a much younger woman marry him for his wealth. Really broke the mould didn’t you, Vinny? 😂
He can limit his exposure all he wants lol. And those movies aren’t just for kids lol. I couldn’t begin to approximate how many adults live for comic anything. Abd shows like Netflix’s Daredevil? I wouldn’t let a kid under 14 near it.
He’s problematic in French too.
He’s one of those ‘male’ men who claims to love women- as long as they are young, exotic and gorgeous.
He cheated on his first wive, the very gorgeous Monica Belluci. Monica throughout her marriage talked about her femininity- apparently that’s because she is Italian and all Italian women are Sophia Loren clones, and how she needed her man to be a ‘real man’.
Incidentally it went hand in hand with the fact that monogamy was not essential in a relationship.
Finally Monica left him when the cheating became an open secret.
Then he married his 2nd wife…
He’s problematic in French?
I think Yamayo meant that his saying problematic things isn’t just a translation issue.
A wife we’re supposed to believe he met when she was 18 and a month old so it’s not gross at all apparently. And he claims to be a “n*grophile”. And he likes to complain that nowadays you can’t make jokes about asians,gays,black people… And he’s terribly offended if you suggest that he’s a rich white man with a famous dad and that it might have helped his career. And the list goes on. He’s awful.
Says the actor whose next upcoming project is listed to be an Asterix & Obelix movie? From the massively long-running…comic book. Or is this the gritty R-rated reboot of Asterix? 😂 I think something was lost in translation here.
I am laughing so hard imaging the gritty, R-rated reboot of Asterix.
I’m imagining Astérix directed by Tarantino. Lots of blood,Christoph Waltz and Michael Madsen as Astérix and Obélix,Samuel L.Jackson playing a centurion that curses a lot,Leone’s music playing before the final battle.
And he says this after being in The Matrix. Really?
He wasn’t in the Matrix. His ex-wife was but not him. You are thinking of Lambert Wilson.
You’d think that he’d want to make a movie that his wife would like to watch.
“Comic book movies are for children. I prefer films for extremely mature adults… like my wife, who’s still several years away from being able to rent a car by herself.”
Sorry, dude, but if you’re looking to avoid clichéd, silly storytelling you might want to look at your personal life.
So his wife likes these movies 🤔🤔😄😄
But comic book movies also need “not teens” to act in them, so, OK.
I don’t watch those movies either, but if you’re actor, why make a statement about it? Because you just never know what your next offer will be.
Anyway, I don’t like him for cheating on one of my favorites, Monica Bellucci. She deserved far better than this guy, who is aging poorly btw.
I am in my 40s and I LOVE comic book movies. They make me happy and reminds me of my childhood. I will watch them as long as they keep making them
Fine if comic book movies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but I cannot stand when people say they’re just kids movies. Wholeheartedly disagree.