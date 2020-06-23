Brielle Biermann went 10 days without washing her hair, thought it would grow better



Brielle Biermann, 23, talked to Us Magazine about what she’s doing in quarantine and her beauty routine, because it’s not like she’s studying or has a lot else going on. She said she’s been watching TV every night until about 1 or 2 am and that while she showers daily she hasn’t been washing her hair. She went a week and a half without washing it, thinking it would help it grow, but then figured out that’s not a thing. Oh and she argues with her dad, Kroy, about seeing her friends but sort-of said she hasn’t done that yet. Considering how much of a Trump fan she is, I’m surprised about that. Even she knows better than to say she’s seeing people though.

How much have you drank in quarantine?

I’ve probably drank a couple of cases of 1942 [tequila] and a couple cases of White Claws. How many days have you gone without showering or washing your hair?

I shower every day before bed and after the gym but I did go a week and a half [without washing my hair]. I thought that was going to magically make it grow and I read that it doesn’t. How many days a week do you wear sweat pants or yoga pants?

I’m wearing them right now. I haven’t put on a pair of jeans or a cute outfit unless I take Instagram photos. I’m in sweatpants and leggings 24/7. Who have you had the biggest fight with while in lockdown?

Kroy. Every single day we get in a fight about seeing my friends. Does he win?

Yeah because I’m still here and not seeing my friends. On her binge watching habits.

I never watched TV before this started, but I’ve started Queen of the South, Money Heist, Grey’s Anatomy, Breaking Bad. Every day, I go downstairs at 7:00 after I eat dinner and I sit in the movie room and watch TV until like one or two. So that’s where my life’s at. Oh, I [also] started watching Don’t Be Tardy from the beginning.

No shame on the TV watching. The fact that Brielle got lip fillers the minute the salon opened but can’t be bothered to wash her hair tells you everything about her. Plus she did go to the salon recently, she posted an Instagram on May 27th after a visit. (I got a haircut last week, we both wore masks, so I should not talk.) I should be nicer about the hair washing issue, a lot of women stop washing their hair and that works for them. I try to wash mine every other day so that the dye doesn’t fade as fast. Plus Brielle wears extensions, so she probably has more of an issue with hair growth. I’ve heard that fermented rice water helps with that. We had a fermented rice hair treatment product in the Amazon posts a couple of weeks ago, but you can make your own at home. My friend Zakia told me about it. She got the recipe on YouTube, it looks really easy and only takes overnight, but it smells terrible so she puts orange peels and essential oil in it. You’re only supposed to do it once a week. You can wash your hair right afterwards though.

