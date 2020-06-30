Anne Hathaway: Christopher Nolan ‘doesn’t allow chairs’ on his sets

Variety has been doing all of these podcast interviews and actor-on-actor Zoom discussions and a lot of the content has been pretty good. One of Variety’s latest is a conversation between Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, who have been friends for many years and they’re also fans of each other’s work. Much of the conversation is Anne and Hugh blowing smoke up each other’s whatever. Then they get into “difficult directors” or directors who have interesting on-set rules. That’s when the conversation got interesting:
Jackman: You just reminded me: There’s two directors I’ve worked with that don’t allow cellphones on set, Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve. Both of them had exactly the same reason, which is exactly what you were saying: It’s about intentionality. Both of them talk about the space being sacred. If you’re on a cellphone, it dissipates that energy.
Hathaway: I don’t want to contradict you, but you’ve worked with three directors that don’t allow cellphones: Christopher Nolan.
Jackman: Oh, that’s right.
Hathaway: Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.
Jackman: You dropped Christopher Nolan nicely, well done. Two films, I like that. Can you talk to me about playing Catwoman?
Hathaway: You know how you have those jobs and you just go, “I don’t know how I’m going to work again because this was such fun.” I’m such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them. Chris’ whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favorite ones. He’s broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate. That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he’s just so inspiring.
I included that last part because I think it’s notable that Hathaway wasn’t dissing Nolan, she wasn’t complaining (or was she), she’s saying that she admires Nolan and his process and he got her out of her comfort zone and all of that. I can 100% understand why any director would ban cellphones on set. But banning chairs? WTF? Especially with the costumes needed for some of Nolan’s films – why not give actors (and everybody else) a chance to sit for five minutes while the lighting is adjusted or whatever? “His reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working…” Plenty of people do their best work while seated.
Photos courtesy of Getty & WENN.
That no chairs things sounds ableist to me. How can people with certain conditions requiring sitting work for Nolan?
And as if stars like Jackman and Hathaway aren’t lounging in trailers anyhow. This sound like it mostly affects the menial folks…
“his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working” sounds like he’s an ass who yells at the craft service guy who sits for a minute after hauling in all the food for lunch. Like he just wants to make sure the grunts aren’t slacking.
And the no cellphone thing is just pretentious af. Sacred space? Intentionality? Real artists don’t need to be so precious about their art.
Anything involving Aronofsky is pretentious af. For all his effort on making his sets about “intentionality” his movies come off as unintentionally silly-stupid.
^^^^^ all of this.
Dean Martin “I can’t stand an actor or actress who tells me acting is hard work. It’s easy work. Anyone who says it isn’t never had to stand on his feet all day dealing blackjack.”
Not allowing chairs isn’t respectful of actors with chronic pain. I hope he makes exceptions to that rule.
I do completely agree with the logic of no phones tho.
Oh, Lainey just made a great point in her write up of this: a female director who did this would probably be talked about very differently.
Yup. White dude privilege is very real.
I do understand the no cell phones rule in general, but I still roll my eyes at the “sacred space” thing.
I’ve got flat feet and standing for hours can become really painful. Thank god I don’t work retail any more. I’m not on board with the “no chairs” mindset at all.
I have to assume there are exceptions to the no chairs rule or that’s incredibly ableist. Totally agree that female directors who imposed these rules would be talked about QUITE differently.
I really love Nolan’s work, though – Interstellar is one of my all-time favorite films. That was the other film Anne made with him.