Katy Perry was ‘broken’ after 2017 split with Orlando, ‘gratitude saved my life’

Katy Perry’s last album, Witness, centered around mental health and her exploration of her battles with depression. So I am not surprised that she is talking about mental health as she quarantines while very pregnant with fiancé Orlando Bloom. But I’m a little surprised with what she said specifically. Katy talked about hitting “rock bottom” after her breakup with Orlando and Witness tanking. Katy credited finding gratitude as what kept her from wallowing in her own sadness and “probably just (jumping).”

Katy Perry hit rock bottom following her brief split from Orlando Bloom in 2017. The “Daisies” singer, who is now engaged to Bloom, 43, and pregnant with their first child together, revealed in a new interview with SiriusXM’s CBC Radio One that she struggled after they briefly split in 2017. At the time, Perry, 35, also hit a career setback when her album Witness failed to live up to expectations. “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up, and up, and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic,” she said. Perry said that the career shift at the time “literally broke me in half.” “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be and then I was excited about flying high off the next record,” she shared. “But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.” “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped,” she said. “But I found the ways to be grateful,” she added. “If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s— mood.” “It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way,” she said. “And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time.”

[From People]

I understand that Katy is speaking solely to her experience and I am happy to hear she’s feeling ok again. Katy said she had suicidal thoughts after her split with Russell Brand as well. That’s scary.

I understand that Katy is pregnant and quarantined, so she’s had a lot of time to reflect on her life and analyze certain events from where she is now. I don’t want to police the way anyone talks about their mental health. But I’m thinking of Katy’s millions of fans and wishing she had phrased this better. She made it sound like gratitude affirmations lifted her out of suicidal depression and that can be dangerous. If anyone reading this is clinically depressed or suicidal, please do not think that those feelings are a punishment for not being grateful enough.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org. There is help and you are not alone.