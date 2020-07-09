Jennifer Aniston ‘has been… focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine’

I wondered why Us Weekly was running a nothingburger “exclusive” about Jennifer Aniston, but then I remembered that she’s in the midst of an Emmy campaign. She wants another Emmy this year, this time for The Morning Show. She already won the SAG Award this year (it feels like a lifetime ago). So what does Aniston’s lockdown Emmy campaign look like? Well, we probably could have predicted it! Recently, Aniston took part in the Hollywood Reporter’s actress-roundtable and she waxed rhapsodic about how the deadly, life-altering pandemic has been “divine” and a “blessing” and “extremely unifying and oddly beautiful.” Tone-deaf, thy name is Aniston. As it turns out, Aniston has had a “good lockdown” because she’s been writing and focusing on work:
Tapping into a new side. Jennifer Aniston has been productive amid the coronavirus pandemic, spending time working on her own projects, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.
“Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine,” the insider shares. “She’s a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative.”
The actress, 51, has “dabbled in personal writing in the past but now the timing’s right for her to do it her own way,” a second source noted.
She’s also focused on season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which has yet to resume filming since being on hold due to the pandemic. Aniston both stars and produces the Golden Globe-nominated show alongside Reese Witherspoon.
“Jen’s signed over as much as six months per year of her time to The Morning Show for as long as it runs,” the first insider notes. “Everything’s moved a lot faster and more smoothly than the first season.” Season 2 will also include a reflection of what’s going on in today’s world with the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 outbreak, showrunner Kerry Ehrin recently shared.
See? A nothingburger story which basically just reminds people that Aniston is in The Morning Show and she wants an Emmy and look, she’s creative too, Angelina!! As for the screenplays she’s working on… it reminds me of when Aniston got it into her head that she was a singer and that she should be up for roles in musicals and she went on The Ellen Show and she “sang” and she just kept going on and on. She eventually dropped it. That’s what will happen here – she’ll do lots of interviews about how she’s writing screenplays now and if only they could get produced, hint hint. And people will just ignore her.
Aww this is funny
Made me laugh, too.
I love that striped dress. A lot. I want it.
Same!
I like Jen. I really don’t understand why she is so vilified here. If her scripts aren’t good, then nothing will come of them (most likely.)
everyone who knows her, including Brad btw, say she’s hilarious. I wonder if she is writing something comedic? If she goes black comedy or satire, and incorporates veiled celebs, directors, studio heads, tv producers, etc, I can actually see that being something. We’ll see.
She is great on the morning show and when she does dark comedy like office party and horrible bosses.
I’ve been listening to a bunch of celebrity podcasts, and anytime she’s mentioned, whoever it is speaks highly of her and says she is funny. She does have good comedic timing, but I was impressed with her in the Morning Show. Ads for that have been circulating again, I was wondering why, but Emmy consideration makes sense. I’d like to see her, Gugu, Billy, and Karen Pittman get nominated.
I’ve also heard a LOT of these celebrities (and regular people) mention how the quarantine does have some positives and has given them time to do stuff they won’t, but they always pre-empt or follow that with acknowledgment of the suffering, the job losses, the healthcare workers, etc. If Jen had done that with her other comments, it’d have been so much better.
Everyone knows brads word is always true and honest. Oh but his son Pax says otherwise. LoL
When I read those comments, in the context of the conversation where she was talking about the protests as well, I took it to mean that she thought it was beautiful that people were finally coming together on this matter because it was finally not being lost in a frenetic 24 hour news cycle. Being stuck at home was making people pay attention and fight against it. In that sense, I don’t actually think she is wrong.
@Becks1, I guarantee if she has any issues with plot, story structure, etc. she’ll hire the best coach available to assist her. Michael Hauge is a screenwriting coach that I’ve used and has told me he works with A-list talent on their scripts all the time. There’s a few good ones available, including Michael, who have coached writers/actors on their scripts that ended up being Oscar Winning Screenplays. And honestly, there’s nothing wrong with it. Coaches don’t actually write it, the person does. They just guide you to where you need to be if you’re stuck. Hell, even studios use ghostwriters on the daily. Good for her for trying something different and getting out of her comfort zone of acting.
She is so privileged. Way to rub it in everyone’s face that this global crisis and time of civil unrest can be so beautiful when you have tons of money and resources at your disposal. Shut your trap, lady!
Otherwise- her figure is body goals as always.
I love that dress and she’s beautiful, even more than when she was younger
I know she’s appreciated for her comic timing usually but her dramatic acting chops are underrated. She was so terrific on the Morning show in a cast that is already chock a block with amazing performers. For me, she stole every scene she was in. Looking forward to seeing what she comes up with next
I wish she would do something different with her hair. It looks great darker and lighter. I loved her blonde long bob.
Things are getting worse but in my state. It won’t too long before they shut down everything
Her good friend brad should buy her scripts and have Dede Gardner produce them. That’s what a good friend would do.
Lol, she is never funny in her interviews, its like she tries too hard always. i dont think she can write at all, she hardly has anything to say in her interviews except praise herself like she throws the best party on town. I remember she did an interview before saying she is writing or doing a cookbook, and that was like in 2015, where is the cookbook? She and her PR machine always like to make herself look good like she has other talents other than acting like Rachel Green all the time. Cmon, the reason why she won the SAG award for the morning show is because of CAA talents, her HW friends voting for her. thats why her tree trimming party was sponsored by them, even Brad Pitt came.
are you alright? do you need me to call someone?
lol….my thoughts exactly. Is everything alright here? Are we missing something?
You know….I can see it.
We have always wanted her to expand outside her comfort zone and if she is doing that with script writing, good. Good for her.
We have? I’ve always wanted her and the overrated friends show to go away. If she can take the abusive brad with her that would be great.