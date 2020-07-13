Jessica Mulroney feels she has ‘nothing to lose’ after being cut off from Meghan?

Considering how little the British tabloids get right about Americans, I would guess that they’re getting a lot wrong about Canada and Canadian society too. There has been a theme to the coverage of Jessica Mulroney in the British tabloids though – a theme of “Jessica feels very let down by her best friend, the Duchess of Sussex.” That narrative took hold about two seconds after Jessica tried to intimidate and threaten Sasha Exeter, an Instagram influencer in Canada, and Exeter called her out publicly for it. As I’ve said, friendships are complicated and there’s a weird power dynamic at play too – when Jessica and Meghan first met, Jessica was the more powerful one. Now, Meghan is the one with more power. Jessica got herself into this racist horses-t, and it should be her responsibility to get herself out of it, all on her own. Instead, people keep trying to make this all about how Meghan has cut ties with Jessica and now Jessica will sell her out?
‘Devastated’ Jessica Mulroney has been desperately reaching out to best friend Meghan Markle in a bid to patch up their friendship – but to no avail, DailyMail.com can reveal. Sources said the Canadian socialite, 40, has been met with silence from the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and has been warned that she is unlikely to be readmitted to her inner circle.
An insider said: ‘Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship. She’s devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she’s done for good – just like with her family.’
Meghan, who is currently holed up in Tyler Perry’s LA mansion with husband Prince Harry, 35, hasn’t spoken to Mulroney since the row was made public. She is also said to have failed to get in touch with her goddaughter Ivy on her birthday last month and has told friends that Mulroney has been using her royal status to boost her own career.
Friends said Mulroney is now at her wits’ end and is considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan ‘because she has nothing to lose’.
“She has nothing to lose” - it’s been a month, lmao. They make it sound like Meghan shunned Jessica and Jessica has been left homeless and destitute because of it. Jessica will be fine. She might not have wedding-themed reality shows in her future, but she’ll still have money, access, friends, connections, family and white privilege. And if Jessica is willing to sell out Meghan after a month, then… that’s on Jessica, and she’s proving herself to be a sh-tty person. But honestly, again, we have no idea if Meghan and Jessica are talking or what Meghan has said to Jessica or any of it.
(Also: I’m starting to believe that the British tabloids have just renamed her Meghan Who Is Living In Tyler Perry’s LA Mansion.)
Last thing – Ben Mulroney tweeted a simple denial of this story:
FALSE https://t.co/YL0aIU7wIN
— Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) July 12, 2020
Plot twist: She’s gonna become bffs with Kate.
She needs a good friend after the evil, evil Meghan cut ties with her racist friend…
The DM can contact me if they need a “source”
Even if they stopped being friends the truth is that she has nothing to lose. She was famous before Meghan and comes from a rich and well connected family. The tabloids can do better. Next please
I have a best friend. Since I was 11. We both moved into the same new housing development the same year. If she did this, I would be furious, but I would not cut her off. A best friend at some point becomes a sister. For better or for worse. So, I don’t really believe this story is true.
I am glad he came out and denied. Friendships are hard. I can see Meghan being disappointed and telling Jessica so, but friends not always behave in the standards we set for ourselves. I mean, it also helps they are countries apart, so they are not crossing paths and getting awkward to each other.
Time does heal wounds. I can see Meghan making it clear she cannot get into this mess and letting Jessica know she has to do the right thing, and they both moving on. Of course, Meghan will not be able to see Jessica in the same light, but again, friendships are hard.
You are right – when it comes to friendships at times things can be much more nuanced. I live in Europe and I have some friends who just could not understand the racist implications of “All lives matter”. I do my best to explain (and offer recommended reading …lol) but I have not cut them off. They are on their own journey of learning and being better, and I don’t mind helping them along the way as they are people who have been wonderful friends to me for many years. We don’t know how Meghan is dealing with this, and maybe they are still in contact and working through it together. Not saying she has to, but as they were so close before, I could see this happening.
‘ I’m starting to believe that the British tabloids have just renamed her Meghan Who Is Living In Tyler Perry’s LA Mansion.)’ …they truly keep mentioning that like she is some squatter. Its like they can’ believe she ia living in the ‘big house.’
Literally no one, and ESPECIALLY not anyone writing for a British tabloid, knows anything about Meghan and Harry or any of their relationships. It’s not even worth posting these stupid stories at this point.
My take exactly.
Why post these Daily Mail lies and headlines so prominently.
Ha, the Mail gave themselves away with the little dig about Meghan’s family. I mean we all know that anything they say is a lie, but that just really confirms it.
Like I’ve been saying – maybe they are still friends, maybe they aren’t, but if they aren’t, I would imagine there are more issues than this one incident. And we aren’t going to know. When was the last time we saw Jessica and Meghan together? The wedding? We know there has been some international trips but they haven’t been photographed together. So its not like because we don’t have a picture of them strolling the LA streets shopping, we know they aren’t friends anymore.
Jessica herself denied one of the Page Six versions of this story on twitter.
and honestly, I think that even if their friendship is over, Jessica is not going to sell Meghan out in a tell-all. That would just finish killing her reputation because who wants to be friends with someone who will sell you out the instant things go south? Jessica doesn’t need to sell M out to continue her life of privilege.
Jessica has also tweeted that this story is untrue. The narrative themes in this cockamamie “story” are the same over and over … the main one: Evil Meghan cuts off family and friends forever, even when evidence to the contrary is ample (other than cutting toxic people off, which is just good mental health practice). JM may have nothing to lose at this point, we’ll probably never know, but writing a “tell-all” would be a massive mistake.