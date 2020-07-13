Jessica Mulroney feels she has ‘nothing to lose’ after being cut off from Meghan?

Considering how little the British tabloids get right about Americans, I would guess that they’re getting a lot wrong about Canada and Canadian society too. There has been a theme to the coverage of Jessica Mulroney in the British tabloids though – a theme of “Jessica feels very let down by her best friend, the Duchess of Sussex.” That narrative took hold about two seconds after Jessica tried to intimidate and threaten Sasha Exeter, an Instagram influencer in Canada, and Exeter called her out publicly for it. As I’ve said, friendships are complicated and there’s a weird power dynamic at play too – when Jessica and Meghan first met, Jessica was the more powerful one. Now, Meghan is the one with more power. Jessica got herself into this racist horses-t, and it should be her responsibility to get herself out of it, all on her own. Instead, people keep trying to make this all about how Meghan has cut ties with Jessica and now Jessica will sell her out?

‘Devastated’ Jessica Mulroney has been desperately reaching out to best friend Meghan Markle in a bid to patch up their friendship – but to no avail, DailyMail.com can reveal. Sources said the Canadian socialite, 40, has been met with silence from the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and has been warned that she is unlikely to be readmitted to her inner circle. An insider said: ‘Jessica has been calling Meghan non-stop and also calling up mutual friends to try and patch up their friendship. She’s devastated Meghan has turned her back on her at a time when she needs her most. But their friends have told her not to expect to hear back from Meghan because when she cuts someone off, she’s done for good – just like with her family.’ Meghan, who is currently holed up in Tyler Perry’s LA mansion with husband Prince Harry, 35, hasn’t spoken to Mulroney since the row was made public. She is also said to have failed to get in touch with her goddaughter Ivy on her birthday last month and has told friends that Mulroney has been using her royal status to boost her own career. Friends said Mulroney is now at her wits’ end and is considering writing a tell-all book about Meghan ‘because she has nothing to lose’.

“She has nothing to lose” - it’s been a month, lmao. They make it sound like Meghan shunned Jessica and Jessica has been left homeless and destitute because of it. Jessica will be fine. She might not have wedding-themed reality shows in her future, but she’ll still have money, access, friends, connections, family and white privilege. And if Jessica is willing to sell out Meghan after a month, then… that’s on Jessica, and she’s proving herself to be a sh-tty person. But honestly, again, we have no idea if Meghan and Jessica are talking or what Meghan has said to Jessica or any of it.

(Also: I’m starting to believe that the British tabloids have just renamed her Meghan Who Is Living In Tyler Perry’s LA Mansion.)

Last thing – Ben Mulroney tweeted a simple denial of this story:

