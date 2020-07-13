Donald Trump wore a mask in public for the first time, four months into the pandemic

Donald Trump has spent months refusing to wear a mask in public. There was one trip to Michigan where he apparently briefly wore a mask before he was on camera, and then once he was around the cameras, the mask disappeared. But everywhere else, from the White House to his stupid Nazi rallies, Trump has been maskless. It’s become such a stupid political thing now, that Republicans are going to “own the libs” by making fun of masks and making fun of anyone concerned about the coronavirus. But as the virus is currently ripping through the South and Southwest – arguably Republican strongholds – the language around masks changed. Suddenly, some Republicans were like “eh, maybe some people should wear masks.” And those Republicans apparently convinced Donald Trump to do this as Walter Reed – wear a mask for one event. It took a lot of behind-the-scenes pleading:

As coronavirus cases surged in the Sun Belt in recent weeks, one Republican leader after another has come forward to publicly endorse face masks — and model the practice themselves — in an attempt to depoliticize their use as a public health precaution. On Saturday, the man who has stood in the way of those efforts is finally expected to join them. President Donald Trump — who has stubbornly refused to wear a mask in public, ridiculed those who have and done little to encourage his supporters to embrace the common sense public health measure — has said he will wear a mask during a visit to Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday. He is also expected to be photographed wearing it, a photo opportunity that some of the President’s aides practically begged him to agree to and hope will encourage skeptical Trump supporters to do the same. “I’m going to Walter Reed to see some of our great soldiers who have been injured. Badly injured. And also see some of our Covid workers, people who have such a great job,” Trump said. “And I expect to be wearing a mask when I go into Walter Reed. You’re in a hospital so I think it’s a very appropriate thing.” Trump’s decision to model a mask in public view and tout it during a Fox News interview Thursday night came after a quiet lobbying campaign by some White House aides and political advisers, aides familiar with the discussions said — some of whom were spooked by the sight of so many maskless Trump supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month and concerned by the surge of coronavirus cases in the South. One presidential adviser described the effort as more than a week of “lots of negotiation” and repeated “pleading” by aides who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit.

[From CNN]

Trump and his people still say that there will be no federal mask mandate and that Trump still sees it as a personal choice some (weak) people are making merely because they want to “feel safe.” Trump honestly doesn’t see masks as a medical necessity at all, he only sees them as a political tool or political stunt. He’s said before that he thinks people are wearing masks and getting coronavirus tests just to make him look bad. You know what looks bad? Being a sucky baby and needing to be cajoled and bribed into wearing a mask like you’re a f–king toddler.

As for these photos… I’ll include some of the tweets from Republican operatives who are acting like Trump’s mask-wearing (once, months into a pandemic) is the thing which will win him the election. Meanwhile, when Biden wore a mask in public for the first time months ago, Trump and other Republicans were making fun of how “unmanly” he was. I mean…

Of course at some point during the photo op, Trump pulled his mask down so his nose was out. This is not how to wear a mask. Your mouth AND your nose should be covered, dumbass.

You have got to be kidding me. pic.twitter.com/KXo8vfkm4Y — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 12, 2020