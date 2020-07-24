Princess Beatrice’s reception involved 30 guests & music from an iPhone

It’s interesting to me that, one week later, Buckingham Palace still has such a tight grip on information about Princess Beatrice’s “secret wedding.” I’m starting to believe that the wedding wasn’t really “organized” by Sarah Ferguson and Edo’s mother, but rather Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s courtiers likely gave specific rules to the Yorks about how photos and information should be released. Even the photographer, Benjamin Wheeler, wasn’t allowed to say anything beyond what was already released by the palace. So we’re still stuck with the crumbs of information from People Magazine, the same outlet which basically confirmed that Beatrice’s choice to alter her grandmother’s dress was a last-minute decision.

After Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a secret ceremony on July 17, the newlyweds were ready to celebrate. While their wedding service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park, a short drive from Windsor Castle, was attended by fewer than 20 close family members, the after-party brought the total guest list closer to around 30 people. The celebrations kicked off with an outdoor party on the nearby grounds of Royal Lodge, the shared home of Beatrice’s parents, who divorced in 1996. “A few more people were there than the wedding, but it was still very small and intimate. It was all outdoors and under a tent with the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. The bride’s father, Prince Andrew, Mapelli Mozzi and the groom’s stepbrother, Alby Shale, all gave toasts. Since live music is still banned under the current U.K. government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple streamed music from an iPhone to speakers set up outside. The bride and groom and their guests stayed in special “glamping” pods that were erected on the grounds about 100 yards from the church and partied into the night. The low-key celebration also avoided drawing attention to the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew, whose connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein forced him to step down from royal duty in 2019. “I think because of everything going on with her dad, this [scaled-down wedding] was actually better in many ways,” says a friend.

[From People]

It’s funny that they did the wedding to distract from Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell connections but everyone knows that they did the wedding a certain way because of Andrew’s connections to pedophiles, human traffickers, blackmail schemers and abusers. Not to mention the fact that Andrew himself has been accused of rape and sexual abuse. Still, the detail about the music coming from an iPhone is pretty fun. It does sound like Bea’s parents tried to make it as nice as possible for her, given the pandemic restraints. Also: I don’t get how the tent had “the same matching floral design and theme as the wedding” if the tent was supposed to be “Indian”? Which is it??