US: Eminem ‘knows that Mariah is going to say negative things about him’ in her book

It would seem that the announcement that Mariah Carey releasing a tell-all memoir in September has a few people shook. Mainly, Eminem, who is afraid that details about their toxic situationship from 2002 may be exposed.
Now you’d think, after all of the diss songs and threats of exposing each other, specifically nude pics of Mariah, that Eminem feared that maybe she’d say he was abusive or stalkery or something along those lines. In true f*ckboy fashion, Eminem is allegedly more concerned that she may reveal a lot about their sex life, specifically how bad in bed he may have been.
Bracing himself. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, is aware that his ex-girlfriend Mariah Carey could very well tell all about their past in her upcoming memoir — and that doesn’t sit well with him.
“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”
That said, there are things the rapper, 47, doesn’t want out there, including the details of their sex life, the source says. “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s–t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” the insider says. “She knows that.”
If it wasn’t 2020, this would be laughable but at this point, 2020 has proven to be a tank of gasoline set ablaze just for the fun of it so I can’t even be mad. What I will say is, as much as I am both a stan for Mariah and Eminem for their musical talent, I am so over these celebrity beefs, especially ones that are steeped in one or both of their insecurities. If this is true and not just made up by US, Eminem shouldn’t have said anything as before now, everyone believed he had matured and evolved, but this overreaction has made him look small.
As someone who actually liked Glitter, don’t at me, and who is a self-proclaimed ‘lamb’ and can remember the first time I ever heard Mariah sing Vision of Love when it dropped in 1990 (I was 14), I am looking forward to listening to her memoir on Audible. I hope to hear a few of those new songs and learn more about her life because I am sure, in true Aries fashion, it’ll be hella entertaining and dramatic.
Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’duMTM7tNRJ52QzxWFjCZvg’,sig:’sgMurQJnyOwc6rzIVQk3hGU2tgfwYXA_e5fZTvk6h9o=’,w:’594px’,h:’334px’,items:’1215398974′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});
Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’MVZJ8mIySspnBCd61_8OYQ’,sig:’caDWqsloXGBxj28lzqrM-DrZKeTMxgRUy1PkLpu6uyw=’,w:’594px’,h:’502px’,items:’1197635155′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty
Hilariously, the biggest power move would be not to even mention him. Treat him like a footnote in your history, not even worth the acknowledgement. This being said, considering how misogynistic Eminem is, I don’t who would be surprised by any of it.
A footnote that starts with: “I don’t know him”
LMAO !
He’s a great example of how male privilege (in his case, white male privilege) works on the left, and how low the bar is for half the population. It’s like people throw their SJW mercy panties at this problematic male just because he allegedly ‘evolved’ and matured….well into his 40′s and dropped some basic anti-MAGA truth bombs, with the excuse of substance abuse and growing up poor thrown in. By the way, in addition to the misogyny and racism, plus sexual behavior with a 15-year-old in another country, didn’t he also cheat on someone in another decade?
I always thought they denied ever dating? Anyways, the real juicy gossip would be about her first marriage to Tommy.
I thought Eminem admitted they had something going on, but Mariah denied it? So why would Eminem be afraid that she talks about his “talent” in her book – she would have to admit first, that they had a fling. But I also don’t believe, that these quotes are coming from anyone close to Eminem.
Anyways, her relationship with Mottola (including marriage and divorce) is much more interesting, than her quick stunt (real or not) with Eminem.
@ME – SHE, being the bigger star and not needing the validation, denied it. HE kissed and told like the misogynist that he is.
I love Eminem, but he seems like your typical insecure Michigan Man in his personal life. I’m surprised he doesn’t have a private Instagram account set up so that sad, middle aged women wearing age-inappropriate outfits can tell him how hot he looks in his shirtless selfies. I hope Mariah is mature enough to leave him completely out of the conversation. I’m sure she has a lot of other, more interesting material to share.
Eminem would deserve it. Some of his songs were bops, but when I really listen to the lyrics now, I either roll my eyes or cringe.
I honestly remember Mariah being known for only having physical relations with her husbands.
She didn’t sleep with that billionaire she was engaged to so you might be right.
there are interviews with some of his neighbours at the time who met Mariah when they were together (whatever you would call a 6 month relationship that is contested), and they said she was really nice and that he is a very sweet person. I think he was pissed that she denied their relationship, I don’t think he ever made it out to be more than it was though.
I think there is a huge disconnect between who Eminem is as a private person and who he is as a public person based on stories people around him tell. In some of his songs he admits his insecurities so he’s not hiding them. I wish his music aged better than it has because I like him but can’t listen to a lot of his music.
I don’t care about Marshall. Hopefully she doesn’t even mention his ass in the book. Just wanted to say she looks so pretty in the snap with the sunflower. I always loved her curls. She should wear them more!
Weird. This is like the 4th random throwback I was thinking about recently and then it came up in the news. Anyway, I remember this interview with Em from years ago where the interviewer asked him his 3 biggest fears. He answered, “My penis is small, I have a small penis, and yeah, my penis is small.” I remember rolling my eyes that of COURSE that was what he worried about. Toxic masculinity wasn’t a term then, but that’s exactly what his response was. So, yeah, I believe that out of all the things Mariah could out him for, a reputation for being bad in bed is what keeps him up at night.