Taylor Swift’s fans doxxed a Pitchfork critic for giving ‘folklore’ a mostly positive review

Years ago, I would feel a sense of dread whenever Taylor Swift put out an album. It wasn’t because I hated her music or anything, it’s because A) I hated all of the exhaustive and often juvenile backstories of Taylor’s many grudges, many of which were disseminated through lyrical “blind items” and B) some people within Taylor’s fanbase, aka the Snake Fam, are incredibly toxic. It was less than one year ago – just November 2019 – when Taylor told her fans to “let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel” about her business beef with them. The Snake Fam doxxed Braun and Borchetta, sent death threats to Big Machine employees and harassed Scooter’s wife.
I hoped that sh-t was over with Taylor’s new album. I hoped that her fans would mature with her, and that Taylor would have learned by now that it’s incredibly dangerous to weaponize her fanbase against her real or perceived enemies. So… what happened? Pitchfork reviewer Jillian Mapes gave a measured and mostly positive review of folklore, Taylor’s latest album. Mapes complimented the album but it was not a sycophantic “TAYLOR IS THE BEST AT EVERYTHING” sort of piece. Which led to the Snake Fam doxxing this poor woman.
The calls started around 2 in the morning—an hour after Pitchfork senior editor Jillian Mapes’ review of Taylor Swift’s eighth album, Folklore, posted on the site. It was a largely positive review. But it was not positive enough for a certain subset of fans, who began to use some of the internet’s dirtiest and most dangerous tactics to harass the writer who’d dared to scorn their queen with insufficient praise. Mapes’ even-handed review deftly and artfully expressed Folklore’s strengths and weaknesses—and given Pitchfork’s historical skepticism toward popular artists, the piece might as well have been a rave.
But certain lines didn’t sit well with Swift’s most rabid fans. And perhaps more importantly, the 8.0 numerical score that accompanied Mapes’ review—a metric determined not by the reviewer, but from multiple staffers’ ratings—threatened to drag down the album’s aggregated Metacritic score. That, apparently, was an intolerable insult.
Various tweets, some of which have now been deleted or removed and some of which still remain, included Mapes’ address and phone numbers old and current. Some have included photos of Mapes and even her home. Users have “joked” about burning her house. Others have posted screenshots of a Halsey tweet responding to a bad review earlier this year—in which the singer wrote, “can the basement that they run p*tchfork out of just collapse already.” Halsey deleted the tweet at the time after realizing that Pitchfork is, in fact, run out of One World Trade Center. Swift’s representative did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Despite these fans’ insistence that their concern is the fairness and quality of the reviews Folklore receives, they really appear fixated on the album’s Metacritic score. Specifically, many lamented the possibility that Folklore could drop below a 90. At the time of writing, the album’s Metascore is an 89.
Music stans have begun using elaborate methods to boost new releases from their favorite artists in recent years. They coordinate streaming parties and create hours-long playlists and pool money to buy as many fans digital copies of new releases as possible. All of this aims to boost albums’ and songs’ chart positions by getting as many people listening for as many hours as possible, on as many platforms as possible. But in targeting a journalist like this, some fans have taken things to a dangerous extreme. And perhaps more importantly, this is not the first time that Swift’s most zealous fans have used doxxing and death threats to punish people they feel have wronged her.
Yeah, again – go and read the Pitchfork review. It’s clear that Mapes liked the album, and it was a pretty positive review. Even if Pitchfork had trashed the album, that wouldn’t be a “good reason” to doxx some music critic, but the situation is even more ridiculous because the review was generally a rave. Just because the Snake Fam thinks Taylor farts rainbows and invented folk-pop doesn’t mean we all have to think that. There’s always a conversation about whether a celebrity can be blamed for their fans’ actions. Last year, with Borchetta and Braun, I believed that Taylor was actively trying to weaponize her fans. In this situation, I think it’s just a case of some of her fans being way too extra. Could Taylor shut it down if she said something to them? I don’t know, honestly.
Was never a fan until this one!
That is insane. It’s precisely the same kind of deluded, unstable, venomous, butthurt sypcophantism that all the lunatic trump- humpers practice
There’s a significant overlap between Trump supporters and Taylor Swift fans. Remember when she took legal action against a blogger who pointed out that Nazis were encouraging each other to support her brand?
I think she learned her lesson with her fans. There is a loving boyfriend, and there is a disturbingly creepy literally crazy in love boyfriend.
The first one is great, the second one is dangerous.
These fans are the second kind.
I have always like her music but hated these fans, and Taylor’s silence. Very on brand: for them to do this and to also not have Taylor shut it down.
I mean, I feel the need to say that many of her fans HAVE grown with her. I belong to a Swiftie group on Facebook and check out Reddit sometimes, and absolutely no one on those pages (arguably superfans to be posting on social media about her) thinks she sh!ts rainbows and is a perfect person. We’re all fans of her but have a healthy dose of skepticism when she messes up, critique her work, etc. We’re all in our 20s or 30s, not teenyboppers.
Still, this of course isn’t an excuse for the clearly toxic fan behavior stemming from…somewhere. I’m not on Twitter — is this a Twitter culture thing, maybe? I know some celebrities have these crazy aggressive fans and I’m not sure where they reside, but I have to imagine it’s there since I never really see it. And no, I don’t think it would make a difference if Taylor told these fans to quit it. She should try it anyway, but clearly these are the types of people with no boundaries or real respect for her, or they wouldn’t be doing this to begin with. They’re just unhinged.
I feel like they’re trolls looking for any excuse and while she should probably say something, at what point is someone no longer responsible for other idiots. The Beyhive does this too, two incidences come to mind where they were threatening to kill women who had “wronged” Beyonce. Lady Gaga has crazy fans too. Then you have political war commentary from Trumpsters. Anonymous social media is a plague on humanity
Taylor has some culpability here. By weaponizing her fans in the past, she has given the message this kind of behavior is appropriate and even wanted.
Enis, you nailed it and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why this woman keeps getting all these passes for bad behaviour. The same people who scream for blood from other celebrities become professional apologists for Swift. This “special rules for special people” and “yeah but” attitude is mind-boggling to me.
This is just insane. How is anyone this emotionally invested in their millionaire fave’s album score?
“Could Taylor shut it down if she said something to them? I don’t know, honestly.”
We’ll never know because she doesn’t, and therein lies the problem. I’m gobsmacked. We hold other celebrities accountable for not addressing such things but this woman gets a pass? Nope.
She needs to say something. What she did to Scooter and Scott was reckless and dangerous. S&S are assholes but her fans took things too far.
The Snake Fam, Beyhive and the Little Monsters are out of their minds.
All these female AND male pop stars/performers either actively weaponize their fanatics or passively allow them run amok. Let’s not exclude the Star Wars franchise and how other brands do the same.
The nature of Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and the lack of specific policy to mitigate and penalize this behavior allows this behavior to flourish. Call your representatives. These platforms need to be held responsible for the content that is published on them. People need to be arrested and charged (not an abolitionist, sorry) and FINED for doxxing and participating in doxxing. We need policy to reflect how we communicate now and how people are harmed right now.
Honestly, even the “grown up” Taylor fans can be ridiculous and blind in their devotion to her. I was on a forum over the weekend in which her adult fans were going after the black woman who runs The Folklore as being petty, manipulative, angry, money hungry, “an African”, etc, simply for raising the point to Taylor’s team that the design was a rip off and she holds the copyright. Those fans went apeshit and it wasn’t twitter or tumblr, it was reddit. As someone who has never been a swiftie and just wanted to chat about the album, I was nauseated. I spoke up and received backlash for it, and I haven’t been back since.
Her fans are just unhinged, full stop. I really don’t think she could stop them — they stalk her, too, as I recall — but I do think she made a critical error in her anger by trying to weaponise them in the BMG drama. You can’t invite the crazy in and expect it to leave when it’s served your purpose. She validated them after years of trying to distance and ignore them and now… well, you can’t just put it in the box again.
“Could Taylor shut it down if she said something to them? ”
I don’t know. She hasn’t tried, has she?
This is absolutely ridiculous. It’s a great album. It got a positive review. Why isn’t that enough? Seriously, what motivates the Snake Farm? It just doesn’t make sense to me.