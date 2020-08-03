‘Royal insiders’ claim Prince Andrew never lobbied the feds on behalf of Epstein

Late Thursday night, the first wave of documents from Virginia Giuffre’s defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell was unsealed. We learned a lot from Virginia’s deposition, including more details about the three times she was trafficked to Prince Andrew while she was just a teenager, plus more about the human trafficking and blackmail organization run by Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. Prince Andrew has always lied about the extent of his friendship with Epstein, and Virginia’s unsealed records definitely feel like the tip of the iceberg. We also heard that several of Epstein’s victims believe that Prince Andrew lobbied on Epstein’s behalf to the US government once Epstein was arrested and his criminal enterprise was being investigated. There was a claim that Andrew might have lobbied for Epstein’s “sweetheart deal” with the feds. And that is the part which is being “denied” by royal insiders:

Claims that Prince Andrew ‘lobbied the US government to help get a sweetheart plea-deal for pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein’ that saw him jailed for just 18 months in 2008 are a ‘straight forward untruth’, a Royal insider insists. The allegation is contained in newly unsealed court documents, including a motion by lawyers for two anonymous Epstein accusers who were trying to get hold of documents which they claim showed the Duke’s lobbying efforts. The motion forms part of a 2015 libel case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam, which have been kept under lock and key until today – when they were released following her arrest on sex trafficking charges. However, an unnamed friend of the prince today described the allegation as ‘a straight forward untruth, no ifs, no buts,’ adding that the US federal appeals court last year said the claim should be treated with ‘extreme caution’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Think of all of those busybody royal sources, insiders and palace courtiers and how they jumped on every single little thing (real or fictitious) about the Duchess of Sussex. Now understand that those same people can only say “well, Andrew didn’t lobby the FBI on Epstein’s behalf” and THAT’S IT. They aren’t even denying all the other stuff anymore. And thank God Andrew still has all of his titles, his HRH and his military honors, whew.

Speaking of, if you want to hork, there’s coverage of Virginia talking about Prince Andrew’s fetishes. Epstein and Maxwell had Virginia spend the weekend with Andrew at Epstein’s ranch Zorro. There was a lot of toe action. HORK.