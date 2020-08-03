‘No Time to Die’ producers want Ana de Armas to attend premiere without Ben Affleck

Every day I look for new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and am disappointed. I miss their stupid loved-up pap walks. I know a lot of people disagree with me, but I think Ben cooled on Ana after he saw the mainstream press mocking them. They’re still seeing each other, there’s a photo here of her outside his house on July 31. He hates when a woman who makes him look bad (he does that to himself, but you know what I mean) and we know how he blamed Jennifer Lopez for his career downturn. He wants someone who does all the work behind the scenes and makes him look like a stand up guy, so he can cheat on her and blame her for that instead. Plus the last photos of Ben and Ana looked kind of bittersweet, like something was off with them. Those are the photos in this post, they’re from July 24 and 25, because there are no new ones!
The Sun is reporting [via Daily Mail] that bosses on the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, want Ana de Armas to attend the premiere alone because they know what a circus it will be if Ben shows up. I like to think that Ben is smarter than that (I don’t know about Ana), but given everything we’ve seen from him this summer I don’t know. It’s likely The Sun is making this up based on the revised release date, but it has a ring of truth to it and they could be right. Here’s the DM’s report on that:
Bosses behind the long-running 007 franchise want Ana to attend the red carpet premiere without her beau Ben Affleck, 47.
‘It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben’s mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event,’ explained a source to The Sun on Saturday.
The red carpet premiere for No Time To Die has allegedly ‘been a long time coming’ due to COVID-19 related delays, so ‘franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film.’
The film was originally slated for an April 2020 theatrical release, but, like many impending films, it was postponed.
On Thursday, the official Twitter page for No Time To Die announced that the film would premiere in the UK on November and in the United States on November 20.
I haven’t thought much about Ana’s career, but she’s a freaking Bond girl and she’s saddled with Ben Affleck. That says a lot. Also, I really hope that premieres come back, safely, by November, but I’m trying not to be too optimistic about it.
Ben hardly ever posed with Jennifer Garner on the red carpet and they were married for ten years and have three children together. I don’t think he walk the red carpet with Ana, but he did that kissing video with her and he’s done so many pap walks. It could happen.
Remember Ben and Jennifer Lopez at premieres together? We thought they were over the top, but that was before we saw Ben and Ana.
Ana outside Ben’s house on 7/31. I like her velvet bag.
Why wouldn’t they want the extra press? Have him roll up on a motorcycle a la TomKat but with an iced coffee in the cup holder.
i’m glad that after so many years of people blaming Jennifer Garner for those ridiculous pap walks, we now know that it was Ben who was behind them the whole time.
Run Ana run !
Ben’s “mushy PDA” This was written by someone supposedly skilled in PR? They sound juvenile or bitter.
Ftr, I too am getting really tired of reading what ‘sources’ have to say. It’s time and past time, to name names.
The best part is the focus on the dog.Has anyone started an instagram page or something for him? needs to be done!
I wonder why these actresses who have atleast a couple of decent movies under their belt kill their prospects with Bond roles.
Yeah, no actress really got a career boost from playing a Bond girl, some even had a career set back. I don’t get why it’s a wanted part.
Jane Seymour, Kim Basinger and Rosamund Pike, among others, would probably disagree. And maybe Eva Green? I don’t think that being a “Bond girl” is a guarantee for a big career afterward at all, but several of the women in the role have gone on to big careers afterward. As for why it’s a wanted part, my guess is because the movies have a big budget, they meet a lot of people, and it maybe it’s a fun role? And probably any role for a young actress is worth taking a chance that it will lead to meatier roles. So many got their start in low-budget horror movies or soap operas. Work is work for so many struggling.
Eh. It won’t last until November.
But they’re so good at posing and laughing hysterically together!
Only here for the dog. The cute white-furred one.
Elvis is NOT happy with how this man is treating his mother.
They won’t make it to November, so No Time to Die producers don’t have to worry. He totally cooled and is pulling away. Gosh, for someone who has dealt with press for over a decade, Ben Affleck has absolutely no self-awareness.
Ben needs to go. He feels old and a has been movie star so to give him back the vigour of a young blood, he has to go to a premiere accompanied by a fresh new Bond girl to feel better about himself and make it back to the it club. The bosses are completely panicking that they will ruin the serious of the film and make it a joke. So I really want Ben to go and show us how relevant he still is. I love these 2 famewhoring their relationship to nowhere!!
Havent they learnt from TomKat,i cant remember which movie he was promoting at the time but that whole promo tour was a cringe worthy mess. And Ana should be careful her career might not be taken seriously after the shenanigans, Jlo was already a power house so she survived. She will end up like Katie Holmea.
Love her big velvet bag…here’s hoping she packed it full of the stuff she’d been keeping at his house to take it all out of there because the relationship is over.
I read that the producers don’t want Ben there because it would be a duel of the Alpha Males. They don’t want Daniel Craig and/or the Bond brand upstaged.
I also don’t think the (contractual?) relationship will make it to November. It’s likely movie premieres will be delayed because of Covid anyway.