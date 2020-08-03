‘No Time to Die’ producers want Ana de Armas to attend premiere without Ben Affleck



Every day I look for new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and am disappointed. I miss their stupid loved-up pap walks. I know a lot of people disagree with me, but I think Ben cooled on Ana after he saw the mainstream press mocking them. They’re still seeing each other, there’s a photo here of her outside his house on July 31. He hates when a woman who makes him look bad (he does that to himself, but you know what I mean) and we know how he blamed Jennifer Lopez for his career downturn. He wants someone who does all the work behind the scenes and makes him look like a stand up guy, so he can cheat on her and blame her for that instead. Plus the last photos of Ben and Ana looked kind of bittersweet, like something was off with them. Those are the photos in this post, they’re from July 24 and 25, because there are no new ones!

The Sun is reporting [via Daily Mail] that bosses on the new Bond movie, No Time to Die, want Ana de Armas to attend the premiere alone because they know what a circus it will be if Ben shows up. I like to think that Ben is smarter than that (I don’t know about Ana), but given everything we’ve seen from him this summer I don’t know. It’s likely The Sun is making this up based on the revised release date, but it has a ring of truth to it and they could be right. Here’s the DM’s report on that:

Bosses behind the long-running 007 franchise want Ana to attend the red carpet premiere without her beau Ben Affleck, 47. ‘It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben’s mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event,’ explained a source to The Sun on Saturday. The red carpet premiere for No Time To Die has allegedly ‘been a long time coming’ due to COVID-19 related delays, so ‘franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film.’ The film was originally slated for an April 2020 theatrical release, but, like many impending films, it was postponed. On Thursday, the official Twitter page for No Time To Die announced that the film would premiere in the UK on November and in the United States on November 20.

[From The Daily Mail]



I haven’t thought much about Ana’s career, but she’s a freaking Bond girl and she’s saddled with Ben Affleck. That says a lot. Also, I really hope that premieres come back, safely, by November, but I’m trying not to be too optimistic about it.

Ben hardly ever posed with Jennifer Garner on the red carpet and they were married for ten years and have three children together. I don’t think he walk the red carpet with Ana, but he did that kissing video with her and he’s done so many pap walks. It could happen.

Remember Ben and Jennifer Lopez at premieres together? We thought they were over the top, but that was before we saw Ben and Ana.

Ana outside Ben’s house on 7/31. I like her velvet bag.

