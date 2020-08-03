Seth Rogen: Bravo asks people to pay $40k to be on Below Deck

Embed from Getty Images

I enjoy interviews with Seth Rogen because he’s always dropping stupid interesting facts, like the fact that when Cats first came out you could see all the cat’s buttholes and they had to edit that out. (This was already known at the time, but I like that Seth reminded us about it.) Seth has a new movie coming Thursday called An American Pickle, where he plays both a 1920s immigrant in America and his own great grandson. His character falls in a pickle vat and is brined and preserved for 100 years, which is how he gets to meet his same-age great grandson. His movies aren’t always the best and this looks kind of weird, but it’s on HBO so I’ll probably watch it. Plus my kid might like it and that’s always a bonus.

On The Tonight Show, Seth told Jimmy Fallon that he’s a fan of Below Deck, and the two spin offs, Mediterranean and Sailing Yacht. He said he keeps getting email from Bravo inviting him to be on the show, but that it costs $40,000! You have to pay to be on the show even if you’re a celebrity I guess. Here’s more of what he said:

On how he’s doing

You don’t want to be the guy in quarantine who’s like ‘everything’s great it’s fantastic!’ I have a very subdued sense of gratitude. Bravo sends him email asking him to be on Below Deck

I love Below Deck, are you kidding me? I thought sailing yachts was one degree worse. It seemed like a stressful job. They’re always trying to get me to go on it. I say no, all the time. You look like a dick no matter what. You are the antagonist on the show. They still want you to pay to go on the cruise. Bravo is sending me emails asking me to pay 40 grand to be on an episode of one of their TV shows. If that is the business model for Below Deck I understand why there are so many of them.

[From The Tonight Show]

In the second part of the interview they took a pickle juice challenge, where they had to answer random pickle trivia questions and take a shot of pickle juice if they got it wrong. It was dumb but funny, which is pretty much Seth’s brand.

I wanted to see if it was known that it costs $40k to be on Below Deck, and the Sun Sentinel reported last year that it costs $40,000 to be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. That’s for just three days and two nights, but it covers up to six people. Plus it’s cheaper than you would pay. The standard cost to charter a yacht like that is reportedly $95,000 for three days, and you have to tip the caption 10-30% of that! So it’s half price to be on Below Deck compared to what it normally costs to rent a mega yacht. I would love to spend a few days on a chartered yacht but I’ll have to wait a couple of years until I make rich friends. I’m with Seth, there’s no way I would pay to be an antagonist on a reality show, but I would probably do it if they paid me (or it was free, who am I kidding?).

Here’s that interview:



Seth was ready with his pandemic style, pre-pandemic:

