Duchess Meghan will vote in the 2020 election: ‘I know what it’s like to feel voiceless’

Marie Claire has a great feature in their new digital issue called “100 Influential Women on Why They’re Voting in the 2020 Election.” The list of 100 women includes: Michelle Obama, Yara Shahidi, Megan Rapinoe, Gabrielle Union, Tina Knowles Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Oprah and many more. There were these kinds of pieces in 2016, when we had a woman presidential candidate, but didn’t it feel like there wasn’t a huge movement to get young women – the targeted demographic here – out to vote for the first time? Maybe there was a movement in 2016 and I just missed it. Maybe every four years, we have to go through this. But hey, at least we’ve got Kamala Harris on the ticket! Anyway, you can see Marie Claire’s feature here. Interestingly enough, they got the Duchess of Sussex to participate! Meghan is back in America and our girl is gonna VOTE. This is what Meghan told Marie Claire:
I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.
One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.
Meghan notably voted in the 2016 election, and I would suspect that she probably voted – absentee? – in California elections for most of her adult years. But it’s a big deal because royal peeps are not supposed to vote. It breaks protocol or something, although I think some lesser royals have likely voted here or there in the UK. But this is just a reminder that Meghan is still an American citizen and she still f–king hates Donald Trump. I hope she re-upped her voter registration to her new Santa Barbara home.
Oh wow, I love that quote from Sheppard, I had never heard it before. Definitely writing down!
Also, its the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote in the US, what better year to get young women to the polls!
This is great. Especially reminding us that each time we vote our vote our voice makes a difference.
Where I live voter turn out is incredibly poor because so many people believe nothing can chance. Messages like these should be everywhere.
Meghan saying she knows what it’s like to feel voiceless makes me really hurt for her. I’m so glad she is less restricted now.
Meghan is going to run for office in 2024!! Maybe as a House Rep or for a state wide office. Then Senator!!!! I just have this feeling. Anyone else suspect an outright political future?
Donald Trump MUST GO; he should have never been elected in the 1st place….I will be everywhere in my neighborhood advocating against him!
If Meghan knew what she knows now, would she still marry H? maybe yes; I think she loves the dude but my goodness, I wouldn’t. I would say NO to the blind date! Never have I seen so much jealousy and envy by so many people against a successful woman.
Meghan is too outspoken and independent to join that family!What is the purpose of the queen? can u imagine in this day and age, you have a company with a female CEO be as badly managed as the RF is?
Love the quote. Yayyyy Duchess!
I guess I see why the RF does not vote in the UK. Voting in the US is a different matter. An American woman living in America SHOULD vote. All citizens should vote, it is your civic duty.
Should she decide to run for congress, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara are in District 24. Current congress person, Salud Carbajal, born in Mexico, Democrat, Marine. He has three years in. Meghan doesn’t have the experience and background in politics to run for a senate seat. However, she does have a strong voice for women and she’ll use it.