Duchess Meghan will vote in the 2020 election: ‘I know what it’s like to feel voiceless’

Marie Claire has a great feature in their new digital issue called “100 Influential Women on Why They’re Voting in the 2020 Election.” The list of 100 women includes: Michelle Obama, Yara Shahidi, Megan Rapinoe, Gabrielle Union, Tina Knowles Lawson, Ava DuVernay, Oprah and many more. There were these kinds of pieces in 2016, when we had a woman presidential candidate, but didn’t it feel like there wasn’t a huge movement to get young women – the targeted demographic here – out to vote for the first time? Maybe there was a movement in 2016 and I just missed it. Maybe every four years, we have to go through this. But hey, at least we’ve got Kamala Harris on the ticket! Anyway, you can see Marie Claire’s feature here. Interestingly enough, they got the Duchess of Sussex to participate! Meghan is back in America and our girl is gonna VOTE. This is what Meghan told Marie Claire:

I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless. I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard. One of my favourite quotes, and one that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops.’ That is why I vote.

[From Marie Claire]

Meghan notably voted in the 2016 election, and I would suspect that she probably voted – absentee? – in California elections for most of her adult years. But it’s a big deal because royal peeps are not supposed to vote. It breaks protocol or something, although I think some lesser royals have likely voted here or there in the UK. But this is just a reminder that Meghan is still an American citizen and she still f–king hates Donald Trump. I hope she re-upped her voter registration to her new Santa Barbara home.

Meghan Markle opens up about why she's voting in our August 2020 digital issue: "I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless."https://t.co/Z9v5dGR9l8 pic.twitter.com/LWg0IARkaF — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 11, 2020