Ben Affleck visited Ana de Armas at a photoshoot, they kissed for the paps



For a while it looked like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s quarantine romance had been Heisenberg gossiped into oblivion, but they survived and they’re better than ever! We know because there are new photos of Ben visiting Ana at a beach house in Malibu, where she reportedly had a photoshoot. I’m sorry I missed these yesterday, we were knee deep in Finding Freedom coverage, but I’m sure about five people will be interested so it doesn’t matter too much. Ben was seen smoking a cigarette on a balcony and they kissed, in full view of multiple paparazzi. (I know because these photos aren’t exclusives.) So the world is righting itself. You can tell the outdoor kiss was Ana’s idea, since she kissed him on his mask then pulled it down. Vanity Fair ran a story about this saying they’re breaking CDC guidelines because Ana kissed the outside of Ben’s mask. That’s a stretch, but I’m here for it. You know Ben’s going to read it and get his feelings hurt.

Meanwhile Ben is slated to direct a movie about the making of the 1974 film Chinatown, it’s called The Big Goodbye. (More on that in this story. I’m surprised Matt Damon isn’t involved.) Hollywood loves movies about itself, it also loves when white people tell other people’s stories. Roman Polanski directed Chinatown, so this film has even more chances to be problematic. Outlets are wondering whether Polanski’s sexual assault history will be covered at all in the film, and who will be playing Polanski. The original starred Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson. I nominate Sarah Paulson and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ana also posted a new photo of her new dog, Salsa. She’s dying to post another video making out with Ben.