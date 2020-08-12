Ben Affleck visited Ana de Armas at a photoshoot, they kissed for the paps

For a while it looked like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s quarantine romance had been Heisenberg gossiped into oblivion, but they survived and they’re better than ever! We know because there are new photos of Ben visiting Ana at a beach house in Malibu, where she reportedly had a photoshoot. I’m sorry I missed these yesterday, we were knee deep in Finding Freedom coverage, but I’m sure about five people will be interested so it doesn’t matter too much. Ben was seen smoking a cigarette on a balcony and they kissed, in full view of multiple paparazzi. (I know because these photos aren’t exclusives.) So the world is righting itself. You can tell the outdoor kiss was Ana’s idea, since she kissed him on his mask then pulled it down. Vanity Fair ran a story about this saying they’re breaking CDC guidelines because Ana kissed the outside of Ben’s mask. That’s a stretch, but I’m here for it. You know Ben’s going to read it and get his feelings hurt.
Meanwhile Ben is slated to direct a movie about the making of the 1974 film Chinatown, it’s called The Big Goodbye. (More on that in this story. I’m surprised Matt Damon isn’t involved.) Hollywood loves movies about itself, it also loves when white people tell other people’s stories. Roman Polanski directed Chinatown, so this film has even more chances to be problematic. Outlets are wondering whether Polanski’s sexual assault history will be covered at all in the film, and who will be playing Polanski. The original starred Faye Dunaway and Jack Nicholson. I nominate Sarah Paulson and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Ana also posted a new photo of her new dog, Salsa. She’s dying to post another video making out with Ben.
this is the next level of gross. Why is she so extra?
The level of thirst displayed actually now has me rooting for Ana to succeed in Hollywood….no-one can deny she’s motivated ;D
Sorry, but when I see the photo with her and the dog, I’ll hear is an imaginary voice saying “wait, I need to look cuter before we take the pic” and it’s not the dog I imagine preening. Ugh.
I am still happy she is not with Evans. It would have been a mess for him if he had played that game. But is it realy good for affleck ? Their films will get more sucess thanks to that? That sounds like a joke now
Chinatown came out about 3 years before Polanski raped a child (calling it what it was). So technically he could completely ignore it….which he probably will. 😒 So there’s really no way for this project to not be problematic.
Why, oh why do we need another Hollywood movie revolving around Polanski
Eww.. yes they are breaking cdc guidelines and common sense. Germs and viruses remain on surface and the mouth region of a mask is most humid and you shouldn’t even touch the front of your own mask. What is wrong with them and Affleck has kids!
This guy should play Polanski:
when I first saw him on screen that’s who he reminded me of.
Naawwww, sweet, young love….
Oh, wait… Water! Hasten! Fetch water!