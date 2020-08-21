Did Ana de Armas move in with Ben Affleck? That’s what the photo agency claims



These photos came out yesterday but I’m slow in getting to them, sorry. One of our photo agencies, Backgrid, had photos of Ben Affleck unloading a suitcase and some boxes from Ana’s car. You can see those photos in this post. They wrote, as a caption to these, that “Ben Affleck helps girlfriend Ana de Armas pick up the last of her things as she moves from Venice Beach into his LA home.” Ok, so where are the moving trucks? How did they get this information? This looks like what I would bring to a boyfriend’s house for the weekend, honestly. I don’t pack light and I will leave a bunch of sh-t over there for later. That doesn’t mean I’m moving in. Lainey came to a similar conclusion. I try not to read other blogger’s coverage before I write or they will influence me too much (often we just come to the same conclusions anyway), but Lainey said it could be true but that it’s hard to tell, essentially. She thinks the photographer might have seen that Ana’s place is empty now. She also points out how serious they’re getting, as evidenced by him hanging out with Ben’s kids (and making them put cardboard cutouts of her outside his house, still can’t get over that) and meeting Ben’s friends like Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana. (Remember how they made out in those pics at the beach?)

Vanity Fair talked about these photos and mentioned that they could also be going away. That makes sense too. I would buy that over Ben and Ana moving in together. If that was the case you know the agencies would have photos of a moving van or movers.

Ooh and Lainey also asks if Ana has met Ben’s ex, Jennifer Garner! I bet she has, and you can bet Jen was sweet as pie. She’s a southern bitch, they are always nice to your face. I learned that the hard way after I moved here.

Props to Ben and Ana for wearing masks.



Ana was also seen walking her new dog, Salsa, with Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, and her dog. There was another woman with them. How happy are those dogs?

