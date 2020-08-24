Lea Michele welcomed son Ever Leo Reich: ‘He’s been an easy baby so far’

Pregnant Lea Michele and mom go for a walk in Santa Monica

Throughout the month of June, we were all obsessed with Lea Michele getting “outed” as a massive jackass. It started when Lea tried to post something about Black Lives Matter, and Black actresses who worked with Lea on Glee said that actually, she spent years bullying them and threatening to sh-t in their wigs. It all came tumbling out, how Lea was persona non grata in the Broadway community and beauty industry, and how basically she only works because Ryan Murphy keeps hiring her, and she treats everyone like sh-t. Lea tried to apologize but she made it so much worse because her apology was one of the worst things I’ve ever read.

Anyway, Lea was pregnant when all that happened. She was actually in her last trimester. Which makes me feel a little bit sorry for her, then I remember that she would sh-t in my wig if given the chance. Well, good news. Lea gave birth to a boy. It was apparently an uneventful birth. Get a load of the name though.

Lea Michele is a mom. The former Glee actress, 33, and husband Zandy Reich welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 20, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they’re extremely grateful,” the source says.

“He’s been an easy baby so far,” the source adds of Michele and Reich’s first child.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple named their son Ever Leo.

[From People]

EVER LEO. My God. “Ever” and “Everly” seem like favorite names for celebrity children in the past decade – Alanis Morissette has a son named Ever, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have a daughter named Everly. It’s a thing. But to put the name with “Leo” is just kind of weird? It feels like she’s writing poetry about Leonardo DiCaprio. Ever Leo, Evermore, Ever Loved…

Lea Michele arrives at Build Series in New York, NY

View this post on Instagram

Getting some extra sleep while I can💛

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Photos courtesy of IG, Backgrid, WENN.

3 Responses to “Lea Michele welcomed son Ever Leo Reich: ‘He’s been an easy baby so far’”

  1. Maria says:
    August 24, 2020 at 7:06 am

    Maybe it’s Leo for zodiac sign?
    Either way, not good.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    August 24, 2020 at 7:14 am

    Leo is his zodiac sign so he will be Forever a Leo.

    An easy baby so far? He’s 3 days old.

    Reply
  3. Snazzy says:
    August 24, 2020 at 7:52 am

    What got me was the last name … Reich. I mean I know it’s a normal German word but the connotations plus the person … Yikes

    Reply

