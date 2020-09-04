Kanye West on abortion: ‘You need the male and the female opinion’

Maybe Kanye West has always been this ignorant, this stupid, this misogynistic. I tend to believe that he always had that vein of willful ignorance and misogyny in him, but all of it has gotten so much worse in the past four or five years. That was when Kanye really started to have these regular breakdowns, and his manic episodes became increasingly public and dangerous. I still believe that he was in a manic episode when he decided to “run for president” a few months ago. I also believe he’s stupid, ignorant and misogynistic enough to think that he’s qualified to run for president regardless of how his mental illness affects him.

When he decided to “run,” he made a “campaign stop” in South Carolina, where he wailed and sobbed about how he wanted Kim Kardashian to have an abortion when she was pregnant with North. That’s the crux of so many anti-choice stories: “I once considered abortion, therefore no one should have an abortion.” No, it doesn’t make sense. Anyway, Kanye returned to his favorite topic, how no woman should have an abortion, in an interview with Nick Cannon. I won’t embed the video because no, I just won’t. He also returned to another favorite subject: Taylor Swift. Some highlights:

Why he stage-rushed Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009: “Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information […] So that means he wants me to say this now. If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back and they would’ve made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time…. I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.” Family at the center of everything: “Family is just the key to the world, period. From our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world. The culture of humanity needs to be family. The design of our cities, the design of our schools, there’s a lot of things designed for us to not promote family, they’re designed to create separation.” On abortion and race: “There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion, and it’s happening every day,” West said, adding that God had given him this information because he wanted him to use his platform to share it. Over the past 50 years, the rap superstar said, more than 22.5 million black children were aborted “strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.” While noting that black babies were aborted every day, West argued that “we are inside of genocide as we speak.” Whether men should speak about abortion: “That’s how shook we are about using the word ‘abortion’ as men,” he said. Cannon shared West’s frustration as a male, saying that it was an argument made by those on the pro-choice side of the issue that men couldn’t be involved in the conversation. “Well, that’s a strategy to take the male opinion out of any conversation, like taking the leaders and the males out of neighborhoods in the ’80s. You need both opinions, you need the male and the female opinion.”

The whole thing about designing cities and schools and our world for families is the part which really just made me go “????” I mean, if he wants to see what a world designed for families looks like, just go to any affluent suburb. That’s it. He negates the single experience, he negates the experiences of those of us who choose to be child-free, who choose not to have large families around us constantly. It’s just bonkers how he wants to take away all of these choices for everyone. Inside, Kanye is just a MAGA-wearing white dude who wants to control women and children with his own bonkers theories about the world. And all of the sh-t he says about genocide and Margaret Sanger and all of that… all of that is straight out of the most unhinged anti-choice propaganda. Someone has his ear. Who?