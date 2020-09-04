Kanye West on abortion: ‘You need the male and the female opinion’

Maybe Kanye West has always been this ignorant, this stupid, this misogynistic. I tend to believe that he always had that vein of willful ignorance and misogyny in him, but all of it has gotten so much worse in the past four or five years. That was when Kanye really started to have these regular breakdowns, and his manic episodes became increasingly public and dangerous. I still believe that he was in a manic episode when he decided to “run for president” a few months ago. I also believe he’s stupid, ignorant and misogynistic enough to think that he’s qualified to run for president regardless of how his mental illness affects him.
When he decided to “run,” he made a “campaign stop” in South Carolina, where he wailed and sobbed about how he wanted Kim Kardashian to have an abortion when she was pregnant with North. That’s the crux of so many anti-choice stories: “I once considered abortion, therefore no one should have an abortion.” No, it doesn’t make sense. Anyway, Kanye returned to his favorite topic, how no woman should have an abortion, in an interview with Nick Cannon. I won’t embed the video because no, I just won’t. He also returned to another favorite subject: Taylor Swift. Some highlights:
Why he stage-rushed Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009: “Right now, God is giving me the information and he ain’t give me no other information […] So that means he wants me to say this now. If God ain’t want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row. I would’ve been sitting in the back and they would’ve made it the first award and he wouldn’t have made it so ridiculous, because I had never heard of this person before and ‘Single Ladies’ is one of the greatest videos of all time…. I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn’t want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up.”
Family at the center of everything: “Family is just the key to the world, period. From our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world. The culture of humanity needs to be family. The design of our cities, the design of our schools, there’s a lot of things designed for us to not promote family, they’re designed to create separation.”
On abortion and race: “There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion, and it’s happening every day,” West said, adding that God had given him this information because he wanted him to use his platform to share it. Over the past 50 years, the rap superstar said, more than 22.5 million black children were aborted “strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people.” While noting that black babies were aborted every day, West argued that “we are inside of genocide as we speak.”
Whether men should speak about abortion: “That’s how shook we are about using the word ‘abortion’ as men,” he said. Cannon shared West’s frustration as a male, saying that it was an argument made by those on the pro-choice side of the issue that men couldn’t be involved in the conversation. “Well, that’s a strategy to take the male opinion out of any conversation, like taking the leaders and the males out of neighborhoods in the ’80s. You need both opinions, you need the male and the female opinion.”
The whole thing about designing cities and schools and our world for families is the part which really just made me go “????” I mean, if he wants to see what a world designed for families looks like, just go to any affluent suburb. That’s it. He negates the single experience, he negates the experiences of those of us who choose to be child-free, who choose not to have large families around us constantly. It’s just bonkers how he wants to take away all of these choices for everyone. Inside, Kanye is just a MAGA-wearing white dude who wants to control women and children with his own bonkers theories about the world. And all of the sh-t he says about genocide and Margaret Sanger and all of that… all of that is straight out of the most unhinged anti-choice propaganda. Someone has his ear. Who?
Seriously where do Conservatives get their statistics on Black abortion? Anecdotally I can tell you that many poor black women really don’t believe in abortion. In addition, reliable reproductive health care is not available to them as it is in more affluent neighborhoods. I had an abortion 13 years ago, in my second year of graduate school and I don’t regret it. Why, because I wanted economic self determination. Because I knew that, contrary to what the Right likes to think, systemic racism exists, and I could not be going into job interviews pregnant. It was the right decision FOR ME. And it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I never told the man (who was a one night stand) that I did it and I’m sure if we were to talk he would appreciate it.
Men are involved in abortion. As in abortion laws and restrictions are made overwhelmingly by men. What he should say: men should be more involved in taking responsibility for reproduction. You’re welcome, Kanye. (I’m a huge believer in normalizing vasectomies over hormonal birth control).
Idk if there’s any credence to the claims about abortion and black Americans. I think it’s possible, given history. But I also know that pregnancy is a possibility, not a promise. And it drives me nuts the way these anti-choice people count abortions as though every fetus would have become viable human life otherwise. Since most abortions happen in the first trimester, this simply isn’t knowable. But these people don’t like complexity. God forbid anyone acknowledge that race correlates with wealth, so any claims you can make about black communities being targeted by clinics could also probably be made about poor communities. It is difficult to unravel the two without serious study.
Weird I think designing the world around families is the only thing he said that makes sense. If the world was created for families paid paternal and maternal leave would be mandatory. So would free childcare. Also many sidewalks and public transportation are not built for strollers and young children. Plus school times are the worst for people who don’t work bankers hours. And 2 free months in the summer makes absolutely no sense anymore. The world especially the conservative world likes to pretend it likes babies but then you actually look beyond the superficial the world is designed to basically punish any family that doesn’t have a partner at home. The world is still in the image of dad goes to work and mom stays at home. We punish mostly women (but I also include men) the second they decide to have babies. I argue that millennials not having as many kids has less to do with choice and more to do with accessibility. I have a friend who wants a baby but her family and in laws live too far to help so she would be stuck basically doing everything by herself essentially. The people who succeed the best are those with family help and even then if you are low income it’s incredibly difficult and expensive and emotionally lonely and exhausting to have kids. To continue this low key rant there was a study in a Nordic country which showed how even simple decisions are basically anti female and therefore anti family. They Originally cleared snow on main roads and highways first and changed that to inside neighborhoods and it changed a lot of things and saved the area a lot of money. Because women tend to do many Small trips like dropping kids off at school or do grocery shopping Having the streets cleaned earlier lead to less accidents and reduced medical care when the city prioritized them over the long distance commuters which are typically male. Which also saved money. We built our world for men in ways that many of us still don’t understand. And if we genuinely prioritized families which would require us to prioritize women things would be a lot better. Other than that everything Kanye said was crap which hurts cuz he was the first music that I really listened to and didn’t just repeat in the radio. He sounds like a real male hotep. And as a black woman while I understand the anger and frustration to leads to hotepness it just sounds like regular old misogyny to me.
How do you define “family?” I’m uncomfortable with single and/or childless people being marginalized or as second class citizens.
Susie! Did you read Invisible Women? It’s the book I’m reading at the moment and it is describing exactly what your are saying.
It’s a great book, but it’s not the first book I read on the topic of feminism, and everytime I’m so angry ready the numbers and the facts that I have to take breaks to calm myself down
He acts like he cares about Black lives but fails to care about the fact that Black women have a higher maternal mortality rate than others. If he wants to pretend to care about Black babies being born, he needs to start to see and respect women, and care about our lives first. We’re not just f***ing wombs.
Kanye says assh*lish things because he’s an ass not because he’s bipolar. Signed==someone who spent way more time at UCLA’s psych ward than Kanye. Seriously, the bipolar community is not happy with the notoriety Kanye is bringing the illness.
You can be an asshole and bipolar re: Kanye
But being bipolar DOES NOT make you a narcissistic asshole if it isn’t who you already are
I’m bipolar, my kids are bipolar, one of my sisters is bipolar (she is a narcissistic asshole) and I have friends that are bipolar
Besides my sister, none of us are narcissistic assholes
My older son who is 25, is sweet, empathic, compassionate and an all around nice guy.
He is also very bipolar.
Being bipolar does not affect your base personality
