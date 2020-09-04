Armie Hammer was seen out & looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA

Yesterday, we briefly discussed the weirdness around Armie Hammer’s newly single life. After spending months locked down on Grand Cayman island with his wife and two children, Armie flew to LA in June/July and never returned. Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce and now the kids are doing remote-school on Grand Cayman. Plus, Armie made a reference to how he’s working construction and he was on a bro-trip with a friend. Well… he’s back in LA. And he’s apparently rolling out a new relationship. With RUMER WILLIS!
Armie Hammer appears to be leaning on Rumer Willis following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers. On Wednesday, the pair looked close as they were photographed strolling around Los Angeles. In one picture, the “Call Me By Your Name” star, 34, is seen with his arm around the 32-year-old singer’s waist.
In July, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer after 10 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
People have tipped us off about Armie maybe slipping into some randos’ DMs on social media this year, and there are rumors about his wandering hammer. I have no idea if *that* is why he’s getting a divorce, or whether he and Elizabeth were simply having problems for a long time and the lockdown just accuentated their differences. But to rollout a new chick less than two months after your wife files for divorce? Yikes. And I don’t think he’s seen his kids during that time either.
I was going to say something mean/bitchy, but you know what? I think Armie has a physical “type” – many men do. It seems like he likes dark-haired women with very strong features (that’s also George Clooney’s type too, btw). When you really look at Rumer and Elizabeth, they look like they could be related.
She’s perfectly pretty looking, if she worked in your office you’d think she was pretty. It’s just Hollywood’s impossible standards and who her mother is that challenged that perception. And she’s probably not a Trumpster, which from what I understand his soon to be ex wife is? So that’s a big thing right there. I mean, I couldn’t file for divorce fast enough, and I’d be sliding into DM’s too if I was married to one. If he’s not seeing his kids, that’s a whole other thing.
I completely agree. She’s a beautiful girl with a lot of her mother in her face. She has gorgeous skin and beautiful eyes and hair. As you said, if she worked in my office everyone would recognize how pretty she is. Hollywood has one “type” of female face they tend to like, dainty features, dainty jaw, It’s why they keelp finding And casting women who look alike through generations— Audrey, Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley, Daisy Ridley, that girl from Stranger Things. It drives me crazy that ostensibly the same girl gets cast decade after decade. beauty is much more diverse, and there are women like Angelica Huston and Cher who are so interesting looking and beautiful in their own right. I don’t really care if he dates Rumer, get it Rue!
@FLEUR
Don’t forget about the strong jawline, small nose and pouty lips-look Hollywood also loves. It’s always the same features. Never anything interesting or even natural with skewed noses, tiny lips or asymmetric faces.
Good girl, Darla. A local, wealthy businessman has been enamoured of my daughter for several years, and decided to make a move after his long-term relationship (with her old school friend!) hit the shins. but my girl was in a relationship of her own. Finally, they were both free amd met up f0r coffee, then dinners – y-u get the picture. In the course of this getting-to-know-you period, she discovered he thinks Trump and KANYE WEST are wonderful. We are in Australia, not American, and some would say it shouldn’t matter, but to her, it did, because she can’t stand either of them. Such a bummer. Now we have to go to a different pharmacy to get our health needs, just in case he chooses the same day to be in that pharmacy rather than the other five. Our new pharmacist is nowhere near as good. Booooo.
This whole story was a roller coaster from beginning to end.
Wow. Good multi-episode involving story in one paragraph. Very well done. And condolences to you and your daughter over having to switch pharmacies.
Does he own the pharmacy or something? Is he in the mob? It’s so curious to me that you both would change an entire routine because HE is a dumbass who is enamored with trash.
I only know of him from this site. Do we like this bloke?
He’s A LOT. Has suffered from foot-in-mouth disease. Wants a huge career and has the looks to back it up, but hasn’t found the right persona to truly launch. Now, baby boy is going through some things (see his behavior and outfit with Rumor W.)
We don’t not like him, but…he’s A LOT.
Aah, thank you QMH. I’ll reserve judgement and see what transpires.
This is all exactly correct. HE’S classically attractive, so he gets away with probably more than he should.
He’s more than just good-looking, he’s one of the heirs to the Armand Hammer fortune (so: fabulously wealthy even before Hollywood) and he’s pretty talented, though hasn’t ever “landed” in a leading role and I would say mostly picks not-great parts for himself (maybe he just can’t get cast in the stuff that would be really good for him). I like him as an actor but for me at least his films are all a bit meh. (I know people adored Call Me By Your Name, I thought everyone in it was really good but I just didn’t love it.)
Wait a minute. She’s a singer? OK.
Same.
I was surprised by how good she was.
I didn’t know that either, but just looked her up. She’s not bad, and apparently did some Broadway?
It’s kind of amazing to me that with 2 huge movie star parents, her TV/film roles never really took off beyond guest starring roles, so maybe singing and theater is working better for her.
Hooking up with Armie right now seems like a major mistake though.
Yes, she did a series of guest spots on Empire and played a singer. She has a beautiful voice.
This just shows what people watch and don’t watch on TV, because I thought everybody watched “Empire.” Rumer Willis can’t just sing … the woman can SANG! She has an amazing bluesy/jazzy voice. How do I know this? Because I was watched her perform in the 3rd season of the hard-hitting (often violent) hit Fox TV darma “Empire,” starring Terrence Howard and Taroji P. Henson as Lucious and Cookie Lyon. Lucious and Cookie Lyon headed a multi-million dollar music management ‘empire.’
One of their sons, Jamal Lyon (played beautifully by Jussie Smollett–who can also SANG), met Rumer’s character (Tory Ash, a once popular singer) in rehab. One day Jamal and Tory left rehab without signing out, and Lucious and Cookie Lyon tracked them to a low-rent street music studio, where they found Jamal and Tory singing a song they wrote together. Long story short, Tory Ash got a second chance and she performed a couple of songs at Lyon events on the show.
Rumer Wilis was also in the seaon finale of “The Masked Singer” (2019) as the Lion (which was the hint to her identity because of “Empire”). Go to YouTube and check out her amazing voice. Rumer was also on Broadway for a season in “Chicago” playing (and singing) the Roxie Hart role.
But I digress … I came here to say that Armie and Rumer are two people I could really get behind as a couple.
I watched the first season and never went back to it.
@Lucy2 … “I watched the first season and never went back to it.”
And I respect that.
I didn’t know that! That’s nice to hear because so many of these Hollywood kids get their roles because of their parents (which she might have but if she has the talent to back it up, good for her). I always sort of had a soft spot for her because folks were so mean.
Random couple.
Sounds like he has a “fetish” for dark-haired women with very strong features! *biggest eye roll in history*
Curious about the comment about him not seeing his children in months. Just because there are no pap photos doesn’t make it true.
We all know that, right?
Anyway, they seem like a nice age appropriate couple.
He is in LA and his kids are in the Caymans… so, it’s not about there not being pap pics.
Well…that’s random. AH does kind of remind me of a young Bruce Willis, though. Not his looks, obviously, but his overall cockiness and attitude. That may explain the attraction on her part.
That “hoodie” is ridiculous.
Wandering Hammer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
These ladies are both beards, right? I mean, isn’t that obvious here?
Not obvious to me. Besides, he might be bi. And who cares anyway? Let the Hammer do the hammering as it pleases.
Can we talk about the outfit in that pic with Rumor? Because…we need to talk about Armie. What is happening? He is wearing nail polish. Nothing wrong with men wearing nail polish (I’m a sucker for a manicured masculine hand) but on Armand Hammer?! Scion of the Hammer fortune. Armand Hammer of the Hammer Museum. Is he trying to be Bobby Sparkles? I’m worried. Also worried about him with Rumer because she’s also a fragile privileged bird with troubles.
Rumer Willis? Ugh.
I am pretty sure I owned that hoodie during a period of questionable fashion sense in the late 1990′s.
I don’t know that this is a “roll out” at
least not in the Brad Pitt/Ben Affleck obvious sense. Something about Elizabeth chambers IG bugs me in the same way Eva Amurri’s does. Always dressed to the nines, kids always dressed up and looking perfect, perfect lives and obviously so much effort goes into that and you find that it’s so not perfect. Rumor Willis I always liked. She is not your usual celeb kid she actually is a good singer/dancer/actress.
I get that impression of her too – look how perfect my perfect life is on instagram, my famous husband, my perfect kids, all our travels….oh wait, in reality it’s a mess.
I think a lot of people who are in bad situations try very hard to project a perfect life to convince themselves, and wallow in the adoring comments. It’s sad, and not a fix for what’s really wrong.
Kaiser, you did not just say “wandering hammer” LMAO!!! I wouldn’t be surprised that he’s playing the field. Armie was like 24 when he got married. I’m not surprised it didn’t work out.
My thing is…he has kids. So for their sake, he needs to find a way to be present. Lots of people make the mistake of getting married when they are too young, but it’s a whole other thing when you have children and they need you, despite everything else you are experiencing and feeling about your marriage.
I’m gonna judge because seriously, he couldn’t find a way to coparent his kids in beachy paradise? He’s still a dad, and needs to be a full-time parent. Can we imagine if a woman had done what he did, leaving her 2 kids behind? If a woman left her family in the middle of a pandemic and found time to work construction and hang out with Rumer Willis and go have other adventures and wasn’t even contrite about it. He sounds very narcissistic and immature to me. Your kids need you dude.
FInal burn – He’s a meh actor, who skates by on tall white guy privilege, and when a reporter mentioned this he went after her. He seems like he could be very charming, until you hold up a mirror.
That is an interesting point. I assume his family still has property there? The place his wife tags is a hotel/resort, I think. It’s kind of odd he wouldn’t just move to another place but be there with his kids, especially since they’re little and likely have always traveled with him for work.
I assumed they had a place there but maybe not
I agree and i hate the way guys do the bare minimum and they are considered great dads, yet go off for work and leave the kids behind but if a woman did that she’s a terrible parent.
Totally my thoughts too. My female friends who are mothers are asked every time theyre out without their kids, ‘where are your kids?’ With concern in their voices as if they left them unsupervised at home with the stove on or in the running car with the doors unlocked. Its so sexist. if hes not working in LA i imagine he left the island to have access to more women to hookup with than an island could offer. Thinking with his hammer
This is what I don’t understand. Why is he even in Los Angeles? I highly doubt he is working construction out of necessity.
Rumer, girl what are you THINKING?!
RUN, RUMER RUN 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️
He’s got a type.
I know that I am a horrible person for saying this, but I’m pretty sure Rumor is over the moon about having to wear a mask. I’m not hating on her, as I think she is pretty in an interesting way (and am not being smarmy…I bet she just doesn’t photograph well).
i love how people say hateful awful things, then follow it up with ‘i’m not hating’. yeah, you are. this was a really terrible thing to say. i thought negging went out last decade.