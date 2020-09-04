Armie Hammer was seen out & looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA

Yesterday, we briefly discussed the weirdness around Armie Hammer’s newly single life. After spending months locked down on Grand Cayman island with his wife and two children, Armie flew to LA in June/July and never returned. Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce and now the kids are doing remote-school on Grand Cayman. Plus, Armie made a reference to how he’s working construction and he was on a bro-trip with a friend. Well… he’s back in LA. And he’s apparently rolling out a new relationship. With RUMER WILLIS!

Armie Hammer appears to be leaning on Rumer Willis following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers. On Wednesday, the pair looked close as they were photographed strolling around Los Angeles. In one picture, the “Call Me By Your Name” star, 34, is seen with his arm around the 32-year-old singer’s waist. Reps for Hammer and Willis did not immediately return our request for comment. In July, Chambers filed for divorce from Hammer after 10 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

[From Page Six]

People have tipped us off about Armie maybe slipping into some randos’ DMs on social media this year, and there are rumors about his wandering hammer. I have no idea if *that* is why he’s getting a divorce, or whether he and Elizabeth were simply having problems for a long time and the lockdown just accuentated their differences. But to rollout a new chick less than two months after your wife files for divorce? Yikes. And I don’t think he’s seen his kids during that time either.

I was going to say something mean/bitchy, but you know what? I think Armie has a physical “type” – many men do. It seems like he likes dark-haired women with very strong features (that’s also George Clooney’s type too, btw). When you really look at Rumer and Elizabeth, they look like they could be related.

