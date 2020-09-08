An individual ice cream maker, natural moisturizer with SPF and acne healing powder

I got the Dr. G’s Brightening Peeling Gel and I absolutely love it! It has little micro particles in it that exfoliate without scratching and my skin was so smooth for several days afterwards. I highly recommend it and it’s one of my favorite recent skincare purchases. I’m going to try and use it every few days and definitely would buy it again. I also got the Garnier Sulfate-free foaming cleanser, which is quite good. It removes eye makeup without bothering my eyes at all and cleans my face well too. The herb keeper is so nice and seems to work but it’s bigger than I expected and takes up more space in my refrigerator than I would like. However it fits a bunch of cilantro perfectly so I think it needs to be that big. Plus it’s super pretty. Here are some more things I’ve found on Amazon!

A set of 14 makeup brushes in a case for just $14



This is an incredible set of 14 makeup brushes for eyes and face with a case, all for just $14. Oya has these and recommended them to me. Reviewers say they blend very well, that they’re soft and don’t shed at all. These have over 4,400 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Women say that “the quality is amazing, the bristles are soft and very comfortable” and that they provide “flawless application.” They also come with a guide for how to use the brushes and are said to “absolutely compare to higher end brand brushes.” At least one review says you should buy the set of 14 brushes though as the brushes in the 20 piece set are different.

Reusable silicone bags that stand up and are microwave and dishwasher safe



I looked through so many of these silicone bags before finding a set with legitimate reviews. You get 7 bags, 4 1 liter and 3 1.5 liters, a bag holder and a cleaning sponge, all for under $20. They can be used to store liquids, leftovers and more and can also be used for marinading and sous vide purposes. Plus they’re freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe. These have 390 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. They’re said to be strong, thick and durable, “easy to use and easy to clean,” and “They take up so much less space than normal tupperware and are easier to clean as well.” and people like the bag stand and say it’s useful when you need to hold the bags open to fill them. People say it can be tricky to figure out how to use the seal and that you should practice a couple of times on empty bags and you’ll get it. Another reviewer recommends spraying the tops of the bags with a little oil to get them to seal easier.

A hydrating toner with hyaluronic acid can transform older skin



I’ve been using Simple Micellar Water as my toner and it’s decent but I’m almost out and would like to try a different brand. This unscented hyaluronic acid toner by Isntree has a blend of three hyaluronic acids and aloe. You get 13.5 ounces for $19 and it has 200 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s especially good for dry skin and older skin, although reviewers say that it works well for combination skin too. Women call it “my absolute favorite skincare product” and write that “It makes my skin feel luscious and doesn’t give me that sticky feeling that some hydrating toners are known for,” “ I’ve never had a toner that made my face feel moisturized enough to wanna skip my other steps!” “It’s a hydration bomb,” and It “leaves my skin so hydrated and supple.”

A powder that both heals and conceals acne



One of my favorite ways to conceal a pimple is with tinted powder. This Mario Badescu special healing powder has 580 ratings, 4.2 stars and an A on Fakespot. It does double duty to both hide and help reduce acne. Reviewers rave about how quickly their skin healed with this writing that “The outbreaks I had are almost completely gone” after a few days and “I have adult moderate cystic acne and this stuff reallly calms them down and helps with the redness.” They also say “My skin looks so much better! It takes out the redness and dries the acne up without drying out my skin.”

An individual slushee, ice cream and milkshake maker for DIY treats



We’ve talked about ice cream makers before but most are large contraptions which take up a lot of space. I’m trying to cut down on my ice cream consumption so this is a product I’m definitely considering. This slush and shake maker by Zoku can also be used to make ice cream or frozen alcoholic drinks! You just put it in the freezer first and then can use it to make tasty treats. The only caveat is that it needs real sugar to work so if you’re trying to make a coke slushee you’ll have to use regular coke. This is so affordable at under $23 and has 1,600 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say say “it really does work,” that they use it every day and “We’ve done juice, coffee, root beer, chocolate milk…and our absolute favorite mixture that comes out like homemade freshly churned ice cream!” That recipe, which makes 8 Zokus, is four cups whole milk, a can of sweetened condensed milk and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Another reviewer writes “it has become such a hot item at our house that we ordered 2 more.” I am so buying this.

An 100% natural organic moisturizer with SPF 12



This 100% natural organic moisturizer by Jivi is mineral-based to provide SPF 12. It comes in lavender and cucumber sage varieties. It has 605 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Because it’s natural it does have a slight green color which is said not to dye your skin at all but to slightly tone down redness. Reviewers write that it smells nice, that it’s hydrating and that “I’ve noticed a BIG improvement in my skin since I started using this product. My skin seems less oily, more even toned, less irritated, less red, more calm, and less acne prone.” “It doesn’t feel greasy and smells great. And it tones down redness! “ They also like that this company donates meals with every purchase.

A clock that helps kids learn when it’s time to wake up and go to bed



This adorable light up LED sun and moon clock is a recommendation from LaunicaAngelina, who writes that this helps her 5 year-old son and 3 year-old nephew know when it’s time to get into bed and get up. “This helps with settling them down at night and lets them know when they can get out of bed.” This has a sun and moon icon to indicate sleep and waking time and is both a night light and an alarm clock that works with a light and/or one of 21 different alarms. The colors are adjustable and can be set to your preference and it has a child lock so children can’t change the alarm. It also has so many soothing sounds for sleeping, like thunder, ocean, rain or frogs. It has 4.4 stars, almost 400 ratings and a B on Fakespot. One mom says it trained her 4 and 5 year-old boys to stay in their room until 7 am and that they love the clock. It’s said to be a “Simple and effective way to put kids on a schedule for sleep/awake.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our Amazon post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it!