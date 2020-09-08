Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC with her husband of nearly a year, Cooke Maroney

True story: we’ve somehow NOT talked about Jennifer Lawrence all year?? I was looking at our archives and I haven’t written about her since her wedding to Cooke Maroney last October. Unlike so many other couples, Jennifer and Cooke managed to get their dream wedding done before the pandemic hit. They were married in front of a large group of friends and family in Rhode Island. And then… nothing! They basically went dark for the past year.
These are photos of Cooke and Jennifer out in New York over the Labor Day weekend. They’ve stepped out a few times in recent weeks and there are lots of paparazzi photos circulating. I have no idea if they’ve been in New York this whole year? It’s possible, but again, they’ve barely been seen before August. I think she was working on a film very early this year and they managed to get the shoot done before the pandemic. But yeah, basically she has a lot of stuff on hold, and maybe she was already planning to take some time off to enjoy her time as a newlywed. I’m kind of surprised she’s not pregnant, aren’t you? I figured she would probably try for a baby almost immediately post-wedding.
Fashion notes: J-Law is wearing the Tennis Mini Nora Dress by HVN. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a different version of this printed dress during her Zoom call with Andy Murray. J-Law paired the dress with some Dior sneakers and a mask.
During the lockdown, Jennifer did make news because she joined Twitter and she started posting some stuff about Black Lives Matter, voting and Breonna Taylor. So, that’s the update on Jennifer Lawrence! I can’t believe I’ve gone this long without writing about her.
#SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/EGSjIpMaXc
— Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 17, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t know why but every time I see his name, I read it as “Coke Maroney”
I “see” Cookie
Coconut macaroon – mmm, now I’m hungry
You mean it isn’t tcookie?
Me too Sofia.
I keep calling him Coke.
What does that say about me? 😜
I do too.
There was really unflattering pics of her out last week or maybe the week before and it really looked like she was pregnant. But a few days later she wore a crop top and her stomach was flat as hell. I’m not one for bump watch but one of the photos really looked like a bump. It just shows you how lighting and angles can really manipulate an image.
Meh I’m tired of analyzing women’s bodies. Unflattering? Whatever. What does that even mean anymore.
I feel like the sudden influx of JLaw pap shots may be in response to those other photos. She knows how to disappear so if she’s being photographed this much it’s bc she wants to be or at the very least does not mind.
Katie Keen wore a tennis dress on a Zoom call with Andy Murray??? Hahaha!
Why would people assume she’s going to try for a baby immediately? She’s still young, she has a hot career…
Exactly. She also only dated the guy for about 8 months before getting engaged. Not a terrible idea to make sure you’re solid and enjoy each other before bringing in another human!
Also unless there is some scandalous background, pregnancy rumours are so so SO boring! Married woman of childbearing years might be pregnant! Wow….shocker. 🙄
Right? Plus, who knows if they even want kids?
This. I’ve been vocal about this with the speculation about a certain Duchess on here getting pregnant and it’s just so repugnant to do that publicly about a woman. She’s a person with an entire life, not just a baby making machine. No one knows if these women even want to have a baby or if they’re having trouble conceiving. Everyone needs to break this archaic and sexist habit and leave them alone. If they want to bring it up, they will. End rant.
I read an article while we were on hard lockdown in NY, about how paps were really hurting because you could count on one hand the number of celebs who were in NY. They all hightailed it. I wondered about Jlaw then. I’ve no idea if she was here the entire time or just recently returned. She does know how to keep her isht locked down when she wants. I bet she’s very happy with this guy. I really don’t believe many if any of these hollywood dudes are exactly catches, no matter how hot they look from afar. I get why she married a normie. I like Jen, and I hope she is happy.
I have no feelings for J-Law, but I admire any famous person who can disappear for a year. That’s how I’d want to live it. Show up briefly, work hard, disappear to live my good life.
It just goes to show that it is very pissible to be private,and most celebrities that are papped are in on it. There are huge A listers that you never see outside of projects or promo i.e Jennifer Aniston,Julia Roberts,Beyonce etc
She really does drop out of sight when she’s not promoting stuff, which is pretty refreshing in this day and age. I wonder if they went to be with her family or something during the worst of the lockdown in NYC?
Glad to see them both wearing masks, and wearing them properly.
Alright, tin foil hat on….
Their fingers aren’t interlocked. It’s an extremely strange way to hold hands while walking with a romantic partner. I think we’re about to hear rumors of marital trouble…
This is what my hand holding looks like with my husband soooo…
My loving hubby – whom I adore – detests hand holding. You can watch him squirm when we do. Eventually he can’t take it anymore and wiggles free. Hates his hand sweating lol soooo usually I’ll just hold his finger or one of us will touch the others back. No worries
You’re joking, right?
This is really superficial, but her body always looks healthy. She’s thin, but muscular, she obviously works for it without starving.
I don’t think i’ve ever seen this guy smile. Not even once. He seems so serious and Jen is a funny girl
How do you expect to be able to see him smile with a mask on?
I’ve enjoyed the JLaw respite.
Same. I think it was really smart of her to disappear, when I saw these pics I thought hey where has she been, and I’m not a fan of hers. She seems great. Just like the Clooneys, they haven’t been papped for a while now, and that’s great, giving us a chance to miss them. I like it when famous people disappear, but it also makes it really obvious when they reappear again, like these two suddenly being everywhere.
She’s done a few pap walks in recent weeks and I have to say, she looks great. She has really been rocking cute, flirty summer looks. It’s nice to see her dressing her age and her fun personality rather than some of the ugly Dior pieces she’s had to wear in the past. I know she had some lucrative contract with Dior, but perhaps she’s only hocking accessories for them now? (An Instagram post I saw on this outfit said her sunglasses and tennis shoes are Dior.) I hope so. They have put her in some things that are just…blech.
As for her hubby, I have never seen him wear anything other than track pants and a white t-shirt. Ever. You do you but, zzzzz.
Living in a city, my eyes first went to how she is holding her purse. That is a sure fire way to get your purse snatched! I wonder if she had bodyguards around…
Lol, that was my first thought too! I always carry cross body purses or backpacks. I would only carry a purse like that if I were going to a party or work event. At any rate, Jen looks fabulous as always. Love her style.
Because she’s probably modeling it the way the designer asked her to for the cameras on purpose. Like it’s part of her job to show it off to make a buck. It’s possible she doesn’t even have any valuables in there.