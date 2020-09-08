Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC with her husband of nearly a year, Cooke Maroney

True story: we’ve somehow NOT talked about Jennifer Lawrence all year?? I was looking at our archives and I haven’t written about her since her wedding to Cooke Maroney last October. Unlike so many other couples, Jennifer and Cooke managed to get their dream wedding done before the pandemic hit. They were married in front of a large group of friends and family in Rhode Island. And then… nothing! They basically went dark for the past year.

These are photos of Cooke and Jennifer out in New York over the Labor Day weekend. They’ve stepped out a few times in recent weeks and there are lots of paparazzi photos circulating. I have no idea if they’ve been in New York this whole year? It’s possible, but again, they’ve barely been seen before August. I think she was working on a film very early this year and they managed to get the shoot done before the pandemic. But yeah, basically she has a lot of stuff on hold, and maybe she was already planning to take some time off to enjoy her time as a newlywed. I’m kind of surprised she’s not pregnant, aren’t you? I figured she would probably try for a baby almost immediately post-wedding.

Fashion notes: J-Law is wearing the Tennis Mini Nora Dress by HVN. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a different version of this printed dress during her Zoom call with Andy Murray. J-Law paired the dress with some Dior sneakers and a mask.

During the lockdown, Jennifer did make news because she joined Twitter and she started posting some stuff about Black Lives Matter, voting and Breonna Taylor. So, that’s the update on Jennifer Lawrence! I can’t believe I’ve gone this long without writing about her.