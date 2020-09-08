Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC with her husband of nearly a year, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney step out for lunch in NYC

True story: we’ve somehow NOT talked about Jennifer Lawrence all year?? I was looking at our archives and I haven’t written about her since her wedding to Cooke Maroney last October. Unlike so many other couples, Jennifer and Cooke managed to get their dream wedding done before the pandemic hit. They were married in front of a large group of friends and family in Rhode Island. And then… nothing! They basically went dark for the past year.

These are photos of Cooke and Jennifer out in New York over the Labor Day weekend. They’ve stepped out a few times in recent weeks and there are lots of paparazzi photos circulating. I have no idea if they’ve been in New York this whole year? It’s possible, but again, they’ve barely been seen before August. I think she was working on a film very early this year and they managed to get the shoot done before the pandemic. But yeah, basically she has a lot of stuff on hold, and maybe she was already planning to take some time off to enjoy her time as a newlywed. I’m kind of surprised she’s not pregnant, aren’t you? I figured she would probably try for a baby almost immediately post-wedding.

Fashion notes: J-Law is wearing the Tennis Mini Nora Dress by HVN. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a different version of this printed dress during her Zoom call with Andy Murray. J-Law paired the dress with some Dior sneakers and a mask.

During the lockdown, Jennifer did make news because she joined Twitter and she started posting some stuff about Black Lives Matter, voting and Breonna Taylor. So, that’s the update on Jennifer Lawrence! I can’t believe I’ve gone this long without writing about her.

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney step out for lunch in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney step out for lunch in NYC

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence steps out in NYC with her husband of nearly a year, Cooke Maroney”

  1. Sofia says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:03 am

    I don’t know why but every time I see his name, I read it as “Coke Maroney”

    Reply
  2. Caitlin Bruce says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:03 am

    There was really unflattering pics of her out last week or maybe the week before and it really looked like she was pregnant. But a few days later she wore a crop top and her stomach was flat as hell. I’m not one for bump watch but one of the photos really looked like a bump. It just shows you how lighting and angles can really manipulate an image.

    Reply
    • K says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:19 am

      Meh I’m tired of analyzing women’s bodies. Unflattering? Whatever. What does that even mean anymore.

      Reply
    • Silver Charm says:
      September 8, 2020 at 10:39 am

      I feel like the sudden influx of JLaw pap shots may be in response to those other photos. She knows how to disappear so if she’s being photographed this much it’s bc she wants to be or at the very least does not mind.

      Reply
  3. Chrissy says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:11 am

    Katie Keen wore a tennis dress on a Zoom call with Andy Murray??? Hahaha!

    Reply
  4. TrixC says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:13 am

    Why would people assume she’s going to try for a baby immediately? She’s still young, she has a hot career…

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:24 am

      Exactly. She also only dated the guy for about 8 months before getting engaged. Not a terrible idea to make sure you’re solid and enjoy each other before bringing in another human!

      Also unless there is some scandalous background, pregnancy rumours are so so SO boring! Married woman of childbearing years might be pregnant! Wow….shocker. 🙄

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:42 am

      Right? Plus, who knows if they even want kids?

      Reply
    • Suz says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:53 am

      This. I’ve been vocal about this with the speculation about a certain Duchess on here getting pregnant and it’s just so repugnant to do that publicly about a woman. She’s a person with an entire life, not just a baby making machine. No one knows if these women even want to have a baby or if they’re having trouble conceiving. Everyone needs to break this archaic and sexist habit and leave them alone. If they want to bring it up, they will. End rant.

      Reply
  5. Darla says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:19 am

    I read an article while we were on hard lockdown in NY, about how paps were really hurting because you could count on one hand the number of celebs who were in NY. They all hightailed it. I wondered about Jlaw then. I’ve no idea if she was here the entire time or just recently returned. She does know how to keep her isht locked down when she wants. I bet she’s very happy with this guy. I really don’t believe many if any of these hollywood dudes are exactly catches, no matter how hot they look from afar. I get why she married a normie. I like Jen, and I hope she is happy.

    Reply
  6. Chanteloup says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:21 am

    I have no feelings for J-Law, but I admire any famous person who can disappear for a year. That’s how I’d want to live it. Show up briefly, work hard, disappear to live my good life.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:33 am

      It just goes to show that it is very pissible to be private,and most celebrities that are papped are in on it. There are huge A listers that you never see outside of projects or promo i.e Jennifer Aniston,Julia Roberts,Beyonce etc

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:44 am

      She really does drop out of sight when she’s not promoting stuff, which is pretty refreshing in this day and age. I wonder if they went to be with her family or something during the worst of the lockdown in NYC?
      Glad to see them both wearing masks, and wearing them properly.

      Reply
  7. Megan says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:23 am

    Alright, tin foil hat on….

    Their fingers aren’t interlocked. It’s an extremely strange way to hold hands while walking with a romantic partner. I think we’re about to hear rumors of marital trouble…

    Reply
    • Feedmechips says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:27 am

      This is what my hand holding looks like with my husband soooo…

      Reply
    • Hello says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:33 am

      My loving hubby – whom I adore – detests hand holding. You can watch him squirm when we do. Eventually he can’t take it anymore and wiggles free. Hates his hand sweating lol soooo usually I’ll just hold his finger or one of us will touch the others back. No worries

      Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:58 am

      You’re joking, right?

      Reply
  8. Laalaa says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:24 am

    This is really superficial, but her body always looks healthy. She’s thin, but muscular, she obviously works for it without starving.

    Reply
  9. giagia says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:33 am

    I don’t think i’ve ever seen this guy smile. Not even once. He seems so serious and Jen is a funny girl

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:37 am

    I’ve enjoyed the JLaw respite.

    Reply
    • Greta says:
      September 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

      Same. I think it was really smart of her to disappear, when I saw these pics I thought hey where has she been, and I’m not a fan of hers. She seems great. Just like the Clooneys, they haven’t been papped for a while now, and that’s great, giving us a chance to miss them. I like it when famous people disappear, but it also makes it really obvious when they reappear again, like these two suddenly being everywhere.

      Reply
  11. Suz says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:46 am

    She’s done a few pap walks in recent weeks and I have to say, she looks great. She has really been rocking cute, flirty summer looks. It’s nice to see her dressing her age and her fun personality rather than some of the ugly Dior pieces she’s had to wear in the past. I know she had some lucrative contract with Dior, but perhaps she’s only hocking accessories for them now? (An Instagram post I saw on this outfit said her sunglasses and tennis shoes are Dior.) I hope so. They have put her in some things that are just…blech.
    As for her hubby, I have never seen him wear anything other than track pants and a white t-shirt. Ever. You do you but, zzzzz.

    Reply
  12. Audrey says:
    September 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Living in a city, my eyes first went to how she is holding her purse. That is a sure fire way to get your purse snatched! I wonder if she had bodyguards around…

    Reply
    • Jackie O'Glasses says:
      September 8, 2020 at 10:09 am

      Lol, that was my first thought too! I always carry cross body purses or backpacks. I would only carry a purse like that if I were going to a party or work event. At any rate, Jen looks fabulous as always. Love her style.

      Reply
    • Sara says:
      September 8, 2020 at 10:24 am

      Because she’s probably modeling it the way the designer asked her to for the cameras on purpose. Like it’s part of her job to show it off to make a buck. It’s possible she doesn’t even have any valuables in there.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment