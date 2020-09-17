Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘feel suffocated & stressed’ after buying a new home

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are happy together. They’ve been together five years now, which is crazy because they both seemed like they were just looking for a quick rebound relationship at the time. But Gwen seems to tailor herself to her partners, so now cool California Girl Gwen is happy on the Oklahoma ranch, making biscuits and fishing and RVing. There were also stories about why Blake and Gwen haven’t married yet – reportedly, she wanted to get her first marriage annulled, but it’s taken too long and maybe she wants to marry Blake right away. Who knows. But Us Weekly is trying to make it sound like there’s trouble in paradise:

Trouble in paradise quarantine. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are working through a rough patch after spending much of the coronavirus pandemic at his Oklahoma ranch. “They feel suffocated and stressed,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re both stretched to the limit.” Many of the issues between the couple of nearly five years stem from the stress that comes with moving. In May, they purchased a $13.2 million mansion in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles. “Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare,” the source says. “This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.” Still, there is hope for Stefani, 50, and Shelton, 44, who had plans to tie the knot in L.A. in the fall. “They know how to compromise,” the source tells Us, noting that the “Happy Anywhere” collaborators have historically found ways to “work through any tension and look at the bigger picture.”

[From Us Weekly]

Was the Encino home supposed to be “theirs” together, after years of maintaining separate homes in LA? I think so. I also think Blake was basically living in Gwen’s old LA home anyway. The whole home-buying, home-renovating, moving into a shared space thing is always going to be traumatic. Hopefully they’ll work it out. I do find it suspicious how vague Us Weekly is being though! What is the big “stress” here again? And I honestly thought that Gwen and Blake had spent most of the lockdown in Oklahoma. Maybe they needed to come back to LA because of custody issues with the boys and Gavin Rossdale.

