Netflix: ‘We have every confidence’ that members know ‘The Crown’ is a work of fiction

Netflix dropped their fourth season of The Crown on November 15th. So it’s been three full weeks since people began watching Peter Morgan’s dramatization of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer’s courtship and marriage, and the disintegration of the Wales marriage. In those three weeks, the hissy fit coming out of Clarence House has been unparalleled. Charles launched a full-on hate campaign the same weekend The Crown dropped, and he’s pulled in royal commentators, media experts, historians and even British government officials, all to nitpick The Crown and Morgan’s (admittedly) Diana-sympathetic dramatization of events. Again, no one is saying that everything in The Crown is exactly what happened. What we’ve always said is that The Crown has gotten the broad strokes right, and Morgan even makes the Windsors somewhat sympathetic at times. Diana was treated horribly. That’s a fact.

What we’ve also enjoyed seeing is Netflix’s happiness with all of the free publicity they’re getting. To Netflix’s credit, at no time have they refused to back Peter Morgan. Netflix, as a corporate entity, is incredibly proud of Peter Morgan’s work and they’re proud to have created this expensive, awards-bait historical soap opera. And Netflix also wants people to know that they are undeterred in the fact of Prince Charles’ hate campaign.

Netflix will not be adding a disclaimer to “The Crown” that states the show is fictionalized, Variety has confirmed. Last week, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden asked that such a label be added to the show in an interview with Daily Mail, citing that he fears “a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.” However, Netflix disagrees, and believes that their viewers are aware of its fictionalized nature. “We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” a Netflix spokesperson tells Variety. “As a result we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer.” Dowden wrote a private letter to Netflix to discuss the matter, which was not made public, and the streamer did respond, though also privately.

[From Variety]

This is where Netflix has so much power, because they’re not f–king beholden to the British establishment for TV licenses or whatever the hell the arrangement is with the BBC. People actually have to subscribe to Netflix, and Netflix isn’t a British company. So Charles and all of his government minister buddies can’t do a damn thing but whine and stomp their feet. And to be fair, Netflix shouldn’t have to put a f–king label on The Crown anyway. Ridiculous.