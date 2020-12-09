Keke Palmer’s makeup tutorial on concealing acne is near expert level

Last week in an Instagram post, Keke Palmer shared her struggle with chronic acne, which she said is due to polycystic ovarian syndrome. Keke received many questions about how she covers her acne and scars so she decided to post a makeup tutorial. In her video, Keke told a story about dating Kim Porter and Al B. Sure’s son Quincy Brown. She said that, despite her fame, she felt uncomfortable in his circles as she struggled with acne and was a girl from a poor neighborhood in Chicago. (That’s at about 7:30 in.) She also showed her products, like Aquaphor Healing Ointment for her eyelids, M.A.C. Studio Fix Conceal and Correct Palette on her acne scars, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and M.A.C Pro Longwear Nourishing Waterproof Foundation. Keke also used several concealer shades and layers of her products to create an almost smooth textured finish. She advised those watching that if they have textured skin to stick to matte products. In the caption to her video she warned not to give unsolicited skin care advice in the comments. Keke was so cute when she talked about dating. Below are a few excerpts via People:
“Ever since I have shown my acne scars and just my struggle with acne, I saw a lot of comments following that post because people [were] looking at my makeup coverage and how I was able to camouflage and hide my scars. I’ve been dealing with acne and struggling with makeup and trying to cover it for a really long time. I don’t think there’s any shame in it,” Palmer, 27, said on Instagram.
“I really encourage everybody watching this to do it your way. Everybody’s skin is different,” Palmer said as she blended the concealers out with a damp Beautyblender Sponge.
“When I was younger in my movies sometimes they would just put whatever was the darkest color of my acne scars. Sometimes you look at my movies and you see I was three, four, five different shades at once because if I had a bunch of acne, they would make me whatever the color of the acne,” she said. “I had to learn to do my makeup on my own to make sure I felt happy and comfortable. I had to find the best way to advocate for myself.”
“If you’re having texture problems like I always do you really should try to keep your skin as matte as possible because you don’t want to highlight that,” she said.
I used to work for M.A.C. for 6 years and I spent a full year doing makeup in Italy for photoshoots. Everything Keke did in her video is exactly what I would have done for someone in her situation. As a MUA I never put glittery products on textured skin whether it was acne or wrinkles. I always advised my clients with textured skin to use matte products, especially on their eyelids. And yes, if you have deeper skin tones and you wish to conceal dark discoloration, any product that’s orange will cancel out the color. If you are lighter skinned and you have red scars or pimples use a green corrector to neutralize the color out before concealing it. Also understand that you can never fully conceal texture but you can create the illusion of smoother skin.
As someone who advocates for healthy skin care, I do advise people to see a doctor first because their acne issues may not be caused by a hormonal imbalance like Keke’s and they may be able to improve the issue with a change in diet, products or medication. I also would not advise wearing that amount of makeup on a daily basis as it will definitely make your skin worse. With that being said, I feel that Keke is doing the best that she can despite her situation. I really liked that she told her followers to figure out what is best for their skin and situation. Keke’s tutorial was damn near expert level. Like I said before, I am so proud of how Keke is using her platform to encourage others and help them not feel alone in their struggles.
I never knew how to put up make up on. I’m super basic with it. But I’ve done some research recently finally about what primer, concealer and so on are and got myself a few brushes and OMG the difference is huge but it looks really natural cause I’m still basic. Keke looks great!
I do that for my dark circles. Color correction was a bit difficult to learn for me but it’s worth it. I conceal my dark circles using orange and then add a bit of violent, then concealer.
As someone who grew up with acne and it finally cleared at 30 (despite Accutane three times) only to get pregnant and have it come busting back I must say I love it when celebrities show their true skin without shame. I love tik tokers showing their skin and Youtubers. That would have helped me so freaking much growing up but I’m glad this generation has these people
It took me such a long time to figure out that I’d never really be able to 100% conceal acne texture / scabs…I used to just pile on the concealer, and then get upset because my skin still wasn’t looking nice. Over the years I figured out that (for me, anyway) less is more as far as concealer goes. That, and blend blend blend!
Keke’s tutorial looks really awesome, I’ll watch the whole thing later on tonight.
If somebody could just invent a combination acne/anti-wrinkle cream for me, that would be great.
What a gem she is. 🤗
YES YES YES!!!! my PCOS ravaged my skin…37 years old and I’m like a teenager and if I ever mentioned it twenty people piped up with this or that diet for pcos, this or that face treatment without being asked….like, honestly when I say I’ve tried everything I’m not being hyperbolic – drug store products to high end le mer, mid level dermalogica to korean brands, face masks, peels, eliminate sugar, eliminate carbs, reduce gluten…..it’s effing exhausting. EXHAUSTING. And expensive, omg…but I do appreciate and am always so much more open to people who share their struggle, share what worked for them, and don’t try and apply it to me (unless I ask). I’ve been using biologique recherche and maybe getting somewhere but my God that pricetag. How the hell is it almost 2021 and we still can’t figure out how to cure acne??!!
I wish I had youtube tutorials when I was growing up. I still suck at applying makeup and I still don’t have a set routine, so I mostly go make up free unless I am attending a major event. I suffered from acne growing up, but hearing all the nightmare stories and the lengths so many have gone through in order to address their acne issue, I can safely say mine wasn’t nearly as bad as I thought at the time. Still, I wish I had access to the information that’s currently available about make up and how to apply it correctly. Keke is a doll.
Her makeup skill, her personal anecdotes and the way she calmly handles skin advice from Instagram idiots who don’t know shit about pcos made me want to applaud from afar. She is a joy to watch and wise beyond her years!