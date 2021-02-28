Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are living together in Malibu, they have dinner with Goop

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for three years. Did you know that? I didn’t. They really are a pretty lowkey couple, although I might think that simply because I don’t pay too much attention to them. In December, Dakota was photographed wearing an emerald ring on her left hand ring finger, and there was speculation that perhaps Chris had proposed. We never really got a confirmation or denial either way. Then, a week ago or so, the NY Post ran this story about how Dakota and Chris are “secretly living together” in his fancy $12.5 million Malibu home. Chris bought that Malibu property last year, and I guess he bought it for himself and Dakota to build a home together. Now People Mag is confirming the Post’s story with an added bonus of “dinners with Gwyneth Paltrow.”
After three years of dating, Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are — literally! — closer than ever. The low-key couple have been living together in the Coldplay frontman’s sprawling $12.5 million mansion in Malibu since he purchased it in October, a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday.
“Chris was always a big fan of Malibu,” the source says of Martin, 43, who moved to the oceanfront town after his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016. “He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running.”
While the source says the actress — who still owns her home in the Hollywood Hills — “seemed like more of a city girl” before she met Martin and started dating him in 2017, she has grown to love her new laid-back lifestyle.
“She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does,” the source says. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”
Though they’ve mostly hunkered down in Malibu during the coronavirus pandemic, the couple — who have sparked engagement buzz as Johnson, 31, has stepped out recently wearing a dazzling emerald ring on that finger — often head to L.A. for Sunday dinner with Paltrow, 48, her husband, Brad Falchuk, 49, and her and Martin’s kids, Apple, 16, and Moses, 14. (Falchuk also has daughter Isabella and son Brody from his marriage to ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.)
“It’s obvious that everyone still gets along great,” says the source.
Last January, Paltrow also talked about how much she loves having Johnson in her life. “I just adore her,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”
I used to think this whole situation was kind of toxic and I felt sorry for Dakota and I thought Gwyneth Paltrow was probably still super-involved in Chris’s life and that Gwyneth probably inserted herself into his relationship with Dakota. But after three years… I don’t know, maybe Dakota just waited her out? Or maybe Chris quietly began putting up some boundaries. Plus, I think Dakota is part of a dynastic Hollywood family, even more so than Gwyneth. Which means Gwyneth “approves.” In any case, I bet they are engaged and they’ll probably announce it once the pandemic is over.
Wow Apple is so tall now, she’s beautiful!
And in theory that picture is at least a year old given that no one even in the background is masked.
I can’t help but think Goop is a controlling freak who wants everyone to worship at her vagina/alter. Notice the weekly meals are never at dad Chris’s on the beach. What kid would skip a chance to spend time there at least once in a while, esp during lockdown? Makes me think something’s wonky about them all. Suppose Goop’s got boundary issues, a hold on a faction of Brad’s family also?
I seriously doubt Dakota and Chris are the hosting kind. It would probably be an imposition on them to have to put together the meals every damn week. That stuff is completely Gwen’s wheel house so it makes perfect sense that it would be at her house. Anyway, Gwen’s annoying white lady energy pisses me off BUT people love to nitpick her even over things she’s done right. A weekly 3 hour breaking of bread with your divorced parents and their spouses is a very good thing, people. And considering his disposition, I bet the kids come and go from Chris’ house as they please. Just not on family night.
I agree on this. It’s really very nice that she is still on good terms with her ex and can be social with his girlfriend. Much better in the long term for the kids to have two parents who are amiable with each other.
More interesting…Chris Martin has $12 M to splurge on a house?
He actually has a lot of fans of his music who spend on albums an concerts. In short, he’s rich
I don’t know exactly in US but in Europe, Coldplay is extremely famous, people buy their music and pay expensive places to go to their concert
Apparently he is worth around $100 million or more.
Coldplay is literally one of the best selling artists of all time. A Rush of Blood To The Head, X & Y, and Viva La Vida were massive albums. Even their last album which i totally forgot existed until they got nominated for a Grammy did ok and pre-COVID times they were consistently selling out stadiums around the world; they’re probably one of the biggest touring acts in the world.
I’m laughing so hard here that most of the responses are like “you guys, Coldplay *has* fans.” 🤣🤣🤣
I can’t stand Coldplay but they are one of the best selling groups of recent years. He has made way more money than Paltrow.
In Hollywood terms Dakota is above Gwyneth and they both know it, though I assume Gwyneth likes to pretend they are equals.
Can you explain what you mean by ‘above’. Is it because Dakota is younger or has THREE famous parents ?
Because she comes from a true Hollywood Dynastie, her grandmother is Tippi Hedren. In their world having a Hitchcock muse as an ancestor means more then Gwyneths bought Oscar. It’s pretty much like new versus old money and Dakota is definitely old Hollywood.
Guessing the fame level of Dakota’s parents – Melanie Griffith (whose mother is Tippi Hedren?) and Don Johnson, plus stepfather Antonio Banderas, seems to rank higher than that of Gwyneth — Blythe Danner and late TV producer Bruce Paltrow, tho if you factor in Steven Spielberg as godparent, does it start to even out? LOL
By the time I typed this out A said it better.
Having Steven Spielberg as godfather definitely tips the scales but Dakota is 3rd generation Hollywood on her mother’s side and 2nd generation on her father’s side, while Gwyneth is 2nd generation on both, so that puts Dakota “above” Gwyneth so to speak.
Dakota strikes me as a Smart Cookie who knows what she’s doing and doesn’t back down – to wit, Ellen. So I guess she knows what she’s doing in this case. I don’t find Chris Martin to be a particular prize at all.
I kinda wonder if Chris Martin is appealing by Hollywood standards because he’s got the money and fame but isn’t a lothario. He’s needy and emotionally dependent or so I imagine him.
God it feels like they’ve been together for way longer than 3 years
Same, they’re so boring I thought they were together for 5. She dodged a bullet when she got Grey because before she was dating Danny Masterson’s youngest brother and had one foot into Scientology. And she’s only 31? She’s so young I kinda hope she moves on from Chris. His ex moved on to Chris Pine.
So at these Sunday dinners, do they all fall asleep at the table by boring each other to death? They’re all a snooze fest.
I totally didnt realize they were dating. Last time i remember hearing anything about Chris’ personal life he was dating JLaw. Kinda weird pairing but it seems to work for them so.
Dakota’s more on the level of Carrie Fisher as far as having old Hollywood Royalty lineage (both WAY above Goop). I find her fascinating for that reason. She seems very together. Her mother really struggled and was an addict. I don’t know if she still is. We know Fisher’s issues. This one seems very together. I think that makes her very interesting indeed.
I would also love to see the dynamics of how the insufferable Goop treated someone like JLaw when Martin was with her, vs how she treats Dakota, who she frankly cannot touch. And she knows that.
She’s not a good actress tho. she purses her lips and speaks quietly and that’s it.
my comment isn’t relevant but I saw her face and just had to say this lol
Purple Prankster, I totally agree with you. Dakota cannot act to save her life. She has the charisma of a wet dish rag. She’s another hideous product of nepotism.
Funny, I picture them all living in New York. Anyways I love the point that Dakota’s fam out dynasties Goop’s fam. That’s probably the only time Goop is ever humbled.
Goop’s “ampersand” quote…so pretentious.