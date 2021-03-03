The Sussexes updated the Archewell site to highlight International Women’s Day

On New Year’s Eve, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated their Archewell site with the now-infamous mission statement, which included the lines “I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother.” The site also included a photo of Princess Diana holding a then-toddler Prince Harry. Allegedly, one Kensington Palace rage-monster was quite upset with all of that. The British media also got their panties in a bunch about something something “how dare Harry monetize his mother?” Hint: he was using his mother as inspiration for the work he would undertake through his foundation, but whatever.

Well, the photo of Harry and Diana is now gone. The photo of Meghan and Doria is gone too, and the predictable outlets are trying to make it into a thing. When really, I think the plan was always to update Archewell’s main page depending on what issue or event the Sussexes wanted to highlight? At the moment, they’re highlighting International Women’s Day (March 8th). The Archewell update reads: “Women Deserve Recognition —and also Support. We know the world is asking more and more of women every day—as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more. In recognition of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community.” You can see the update here.

They include links to where you can find female-run restaurants in your community; a donation portal to Seneca Women (the Women’s Economic Future Fund); the Myna Mahila Foundation site for menstrual health and education, plus a lot more. They provided a total of 12 links for people to get active on or around International Women’s Day. It’s great and I love that they’re highlighting a combination of smaller NGOs without international profiles and actual, big-work foundations and organizations too. Plus, they’re saying it can start small, within your community, just by ordering food or donating to a local maternity ward.