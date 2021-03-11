Duchess Kate hasn’t spoken directly to Meghan in ‘over a year’ apparently

Even with the Duchess of Sussex’s correction about who cried during the bridesmaid’s dress fitting, I still maintain that Meghan and Duchess Kate would have been able to work together in some sense. There was just too much extra stuff around them – William and Harry’s brother drama, institutionalized racism, palace dysfunction, incompetent palace aides and competition from Clarence House and Buckingham Palace, not to mention the British tabloids hungry to set the two women against each other. If Kate and Meghan had been left to their own devices, they never would have been friends, but they would have been able to maintain a glossy professional relationship as work colleagues. Kate still would have Single-White-Femaled Meghan and Kate still would have lorded her “future future queen” status, but Meghan would have just shrugged. At least that’s what I think – god knows, really. Maybe Kate would have always found a way to be a giant sh-thead to Meghan. Well, big surprise, Meghan and Kate haven’t spoken in more than a year.
Distanced duchesses. Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle have not spoken “directly in over a year,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“They were never that close, but the reason they’re not speaking is because of the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William,” the insider says. “Harry and William have communicated sparingly over the last year, but none of their communications have been friendly in quite some time. There is real animosity that the brothers have toward one another, and that has spilled over to Meghan and Kate’s relationship, making it very hard for them to be friends or even friendly.”
“If you love me, you don’t have to hate her. And if you love her, you don’t have to hate me,” Meghan told Oprah, noting that the “narrative” that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May 2018 wedding was incorrect. “The reverse happened. … A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.” While the two women made up after the wedding snafu, the source tells Us that they struggled to form a real bond due to their differences.
“In the beginning of their relationship, Kate and Meghan did get along,” the source says, but “they didn’t see eye-to-eye when it came to day-to-day life in the palace.”
The source adds that Kate “wishes she knew more” about Meghan’s struggles to adjust to royal life. During the aforementioned interview, the Suits alum revealed she was suicidal while she was pregnant with son Archie, now 22 months. Meghan cited the way she was portrayed in the U.K. press — and the royal family’s lack of support — as a contributing factor to her mental health struggles.
“Kate was called ‘Waity Katie’ waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard, and I do, I can’t picture what that felt like. This is not the same,” Meghan said. “And if a member of this family will comfortably say, ‘We’ve all had to deal with things that are rude.’ Rude and racist are not the same. And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”
“Over a year” would be Commonwealth Day, 2020. When Meghan smiled and said hello to Kate at the Commonwealth service and Kate pursed her lips and made a grumpy little bitchface. I guess that counts as “speaking directly” to one another. It was said that Kate was particularly glum that day because she missed the pre-Meghan days. So… maybe Kate and Meghan never would have gotten along. Because Kate was always going to have a problem with whomever Harry married. She was always going to be a giant bitch to Harry’s wife because in her keen little head, Harry was “hers.”
Lucky Meghan!
The one of most insulting things they have done since the interview was Charles at the Black Church and William today with the Black Woman. Obviously they don’t know one single Black person that could be honest with them and say…you may not want to do that.
Let’s also not forget HOW their respective relationships came about. Kate waited for 10 YEARS, and, while William sowed his oats, she was basically an afterthought and could do nothing but hope that he’d choose her. In contrast, Harry said that within TWO MONTHS, he knew Meghan was his soul mate. When you look at how H&M look at each other: their body language, the way they complete each other’s sentences and really, really listen when the other speaks, even as an outsider, you can see the pure love, respect and adoration they have for each other. When I watched the interview on Sunday, once Harry joined in, it was almost like there’s an invisible bubble around the two of them that shows how inextricably linked they are…
Now contrast that with W&K. It’s a stark comparison. Performative affection, at most, with W clearly showing disinterest and apathy toward K. He doesn’t even try to hide it. And, though I don’t think Kate is a genius of any sort, I also don’t think she’s dumb enough not to see the difference. Hell, I’M jealous of H&M’s relationship and adoration for each other…
Then, you add in Kate’s well known competitiveness, and you can get a feeling for why she and her family are so jealous of Meghan. M outshines K in EVERY way. They’re around the same age, yet Kate looks, at minimum, 10 years older than Meghan. M exudes charisma, strength, warmth, is extremely well-spoken and was ready and willing to work for the betterment of the UK and Commonwealth countries, even though she’s an American. Kate lacks any form of work ethic and does the absolute minimum she can get away with, as demonstrated by the fact that she has had the lowest amount of public engagements in the family for almost the entirety of her marriage to W. It is common knowledge that she is not well-spoken. She certainly does not demonstrate any warmth or of being a genuinely kind person. Not to mention the cheating “rumors,” which, by the way, are once again resurfacing after the interview.
Just as William is absolutely green with jealousy towards Harry, because Harry outshines him in every possible way, Kate is absolutely green with jealousy towards Meghan because Meghan outshines Kate in every way. So, OF COURSE, the reaction from W&K would be absolutely vitriolic! WILLIAM is the future, future king and “CATHERINE” is the future, future queen and they were completely upstaged by a couple comprised of Williams’s long time whipping boy and a BIRACIAL, AMERICAN ACTRESS. These two are supposed to be below them, yet the shine from Harry and Meghan emphasizes the complete lack of shine or ANYTHING substantial from William and Kate, and they just cannot abide by that.
Lots of questions here as to why Kate would be so obsessed and possessive over Harry. I really wonder if Kate held a torch for Harry and hoped he would be the one to “console” her with all of William’s affairs. Did he? Was he the only one who was legitimately nice to her? There is something I feel we’re missing.
Either way, Kate won’t make contact. I doubt Kate knows how to use a Smartphone.
She always seem more fixed on him in there pictures of the three of them. William appeared as a third wheel.
Right? It’s so weird. Was she trying to take down both of them? Have William as the husband and Harry as the boyfriend? That’s the only way this makes sense to me and it seems like an extreme place for my mind to be.
@NotSoSimpleTaylor I honestly feel that what she wants and she honestly doesn’t understand why Harry would choose Archie and !Ethan over her. Remember all those potty creepy stories after they left that were like ‘kate keeps crying because Harry’s gone, she misses him and misses him playing with HER children he was always her comfort’ it was so disturbing. The Tatler article too, she things Harry exists so she can look after and have him entertain her and her kids ONLY and doesn’t think about them.
If William is as cold and distant to her as it appears, she was probably starved for warmth and attention. Harry is warm, personable and funny. If living in the Firm is as horrible as it sounds, I can totally understand her attachment to Harry —like a drowning woman to a lifeboat. Of course she also had her family, but they were also invested in her maintaining her position at all costs, so I doubt there was a lot of sympathy there. If she had been smart, she would’ve cultivated a friendship with Meghan, but I get the sense that she sees women of competition.
That last sentence should have read that she sees women as competition.
Kate only wishes that she had the kind of love that Harry and Meghan have for each other.
I agree she seems very jealous, I think seeing that while her husband was cheating on her and the years of unrequited love she was told was ‘protocol’ also destroyed her and lit up her jealousy.
I too imagine there’s a lot of jealousy there – of their relationship, the way they said F it and now have their freedom, and all the adoration Meghan got in the beginning.
Kate is competitive. She already “won” William so he didn’t hold any more challenge. Harry did, in her view, and since in her head Meghan “beat her” she decides to hate Meghan.
Girl would probably be happier if she’d been able to keep playing tennis and rowing and winning healthy things like races, not brother-in-laws.
Cause Harry, even though he was never a close friend of her (I am sure), was (and is) a gentleman. He is always respecting people around. I bet common Khate considered his manners as a sign of weakness and some kind of attraction towards her. Wills didn’t behave like this w/ khate so she used Harry’s attention to fill the lack of love and respect and whatsoever from Bills.
And I guess she is still salty about the fail with Pips’. Their whole family thought they could set pips and harry. My guess is when Harry and George Percy luckily avoided her and her family, Khate still believed it’s possible to set them up.
Yep I think she mistook Harry’s graciousness and general jovial niceness as her having him wrapped around her finger. Him showing his full fledged love and his focus shifting to another woman made her angry and resentful.
I keep remembering Harry’s comment during the interview when Oprah was trying to understand how he could feel trapped, because the world saw him as the beloved Prince Harry and always looked happy. He asked something like because I was always smiling and shaking hands? That’s the job. I’ve never thought Harry and Kate were close. I do think he’s a gentleman, and when he was with W&K he displayed that. I don’t think PW ever treated Kate very well. I mean it didn’t matter, she just kept coming back. I have no doubt Kate wanted to keep Harry on her team (for lack of a better word). I think she was infatuated, but I think Harry was simply treating her as he would have ANY woman at those events.
I honestly don’t think it was Kate being territorial over Harry in a personal sense, I think it’s just that we’ve all seen how her husband treats her at public events – he ignores her, he looks away, he looks embarrassed, he doesn’t hold her hand, he doesn’t smile at her, etc. With Harry there at least she had a compassionate person by her side to chat to her instead of sitting in sullen silence or stalking off and leaving her behind. What we’ve seen is that Harry is a genuinely caring person to those around him, and to have that care and attention now focused on his wife (as it should be) leaves Kate alone in William’s wake once again, except now the difference in how Harry treats his spouse versus how Kate is treated by William is obvious to everyone. To competitive Kate it would be awful to have that side-by-side with anyone, but to have that comparison with someone you outrank must be unbearable to her holier than thou self. Everyone is very aware that the FFK&QC are not the fairytale picture of the adoring couple, and so if they can’t get between Harry & Meghan’s love (and they sure as hell can’t make william act lovingly towards kate) then they’ll make it look like Meghan is controlling Harry, Harry is a hostage, etc. If she wasn’t such a racist b*tch I might feel bad for her.
I think so. Harry made her feel at ease so she felt more comfortable in his presence than in William’s. William is likely always pursing his lips at her, glaring at her disappointingly, probably even criticising her behind closed door. Their body language today is so awful.
When you see pictures of the three of them – Harry, Kate and William – it is striking how Kate is always gravitating to Harry. Looking at him, laughing with him, standing near him. Her body is often turned towards him and AWAY from William. She came to life around him in a way we never see with her husband and I suspect in her little fantasies she thought that Harry secretly had a thing for her and were she not married to Will or met Harry first blah blah.
And then Harry finds Meghan and falls in love and, in that, Kate gets two metaphorical slaps to the face. She sees that Harry was NOT in love with her and she sees how he behaves with a beautiful woman he IS in love with – and it is with a tenderness, devotion, affection, protection and downright FUN that highlights in sharp and sad contrast the emotional barrenness of what she has with William. The only thing she has over Meghan is theoretical family seniority and I bet she wielded it like a weapon.
Back in 2014 even the Daily Mail was making pointed comments about the two of them…
“Whispering conspiratorially in her ear on stage at the Queen’s 90th birthday street party. A good-natured tease about her skyscraper heels that might have got stuck in a grille as they walked up the aisle in St Paul’s for a thanksgiving service for the Monarch.
And not forgetting the chat that reduced her to teeth-flashing, eye-crinkling giggles as they sat together during the same service, while Prince William stared blankly in the other direction.
It’s becoming rather hard to ignore how well Prince Harry gets on with the Duchess of Cambridge. Whether it’s at the London Olympics, weddings, Trooping the Colour or even sombre events like the World War I centenary commemorations in Belgium in 2014, Harry and Kate can often be seen side-by-side.”
I also think she tried to show off to Harry by talking down and mocking Meghan and it didn’t go well…
I’ve always assumed Kate was possessive of Harry because, as we all know, she is competitive AF and not a girl’s girl, and because she knew she was going to get no “love” from William. I don’t necessarily believe Kate wanted to roll in the royal hay with Harry, but I do believe she enjoyed having him to flirt with (her towards him I mean) since her own spouse has the romantic chemistry of a potato peeler.
LOL at “the romantic chemistry of a potato peeler”! True dat.
Hey. Let’s not be so mean about potato peelers, some of them are pretty cute.
My mother is the type of woman who has to have all the attention of every man in the room even my own boyfriends. She will take them off to the side and have private conversations and tell me to go away if I want to join in. Kate is never a loads of girlfriends kind of gal. She wanted attention from Harry because she gets the bare minimum from William. End of.
I used to have a friend like that. She was great when we were alone, and fine in a large group with a lot of other women and men. But if there were only a couple or, worse, only one man there, she’d drape herself all over him, lie and pretend her opinions were whatever his were, and passive aggressively insult me. She once said my eye color was ugly. And she insisted literally every guy I dated was secretly gay (otherwise they’d have wanted her instead I guess.)
Kate is quite possibly this type of person. Her mother definitely trained her to drive off other women.
“Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle” the lack of title use is not unnoticed.
Exactly.
Yep.
Yes, they want to remind everyone that Keen Karen is royal and Meghan is not. But let’s not forget that Keen Karen showed her true colors at the CW last year and it was not pretty. Keen Karen is a vicious and vile woman who is apparently jealous of Meghan and the obvious love that Harry has for her. You picked him Keen, not us!!
Thank God. Keep it that way.
She and her husband better not go out sprouting about mental health and healthy pregnancies when her pregnant sister in law was being held hostage in her home asking for help. Meghan is too good for Kate.
I still cant get over freaking rude she was that day. that was how she acted IN PUBLIC in a church. Imagine how she is behind closed doors.
I dont think that interaction counts as “talking” so my guess is they probably havent spoken in a LONG time. I bet Meghan texted or called Kate on her birthday in 2020 and that was the last time they spoke .
100% agree – those pictures paint quite a picture of the relationship at that point. Harry said in the interview- their job is to smile and act like everything is OK – they’ve had a lot of practice in doing that. And it was so bad at this point, that only Megan can maintain that serene “happy place” look.
These pictures confirm to me that it was William that was worried about the color of the baby and behind all the leaks. There’s sooooo much anger there.
I assume Harry pointed out her BS when he met with Charles and William and she was pi$$ed.
I was actually shocked that she was so rude in public. Normally she saved her barbs for articles in the tabloids or through Carole. That she felt comfortable enough to be so ignorant in church tells you she knew she had lots of support to act this way.
Meghan always looks so serene. Confidence, I guess.
As opposed to the Slappy the Dummy mania pouring out of Kate lmao.
We all know it’s Kate under her own steam not speaking to Meghan. She’s a pro at doormatting for William but she doesn’t need his froideur to be a bitch to another woman. She takes every opportunity she can to do that!
Pity poor Charlotte (and any future daughters of Pippa’s) who’d better not ever be thinner or prettier than Kate or they’ll be frozen out and maltreated too.
Meghan was raised by a wonderful lady who has shown herself to be a classy, composed lady. There is a point where Meghan just seems to be resigned and just determined to get through it. I can’t imagine her thought process during that time.
I had to look up Slappy the Dummy since had no idea the reference. It took me out. Lol. Perfect metaphor for Kate.
Meghan’s non-answer on whether William and Kate were actively welcoming was very telling. She pretty much just repeated some throwaway line. Kate never went out of her way to welcome Meghan. And then let her get thrown under the bus for years while KP issued denials about her botox or extensions. They could fake pleasantries for the camera. But there was no real friendship there ever.
Yep!
It’s all about competing with another senior woman, for Kate. She was never going to see Meghan in any other context.
So in this article there’s nothing subtle about saying the brothers are estranged, they seem to have given up pretending, I wonder why
Kate is such an old looking under-40 person. She is petty, I am petty.
I’m only a couple of years younger than her (36) and I’m always shocked at her un-retouched pictures. She has access to the very best of everything – and she clearly likes to hit the ‘tox quite a bit – so it’s surprising how quickly her skin/face are visibly aging. Must be her internally ugliness trying to come out.
#SheisPettyIAmPetty
With Botox, once you start you can’t really stop without needing a facelift. It makes your face droopy if you stop.
My mom got started on Botox around her 60th birthday and she looked really good for her age already. She’s not a crazy user, just a few units in the eyes and forehead. It was recommended she get a shot every 6 months. She went a year the last time and her eyes and forehead were looking way worse than it did when she started. She looked way older before getting another shot. She looks fine again now that she has it. Maybe slightly older but she’s 64 after all.
Being that English aging genes are a beast, I think Kate started on Botox after having Charlotte. I also think Kate stopped with her Botox when she was pregnant with Louis and it took her a minute to get started back up. Kate likely uses very little Botox but enough to keep her face firm. She won’t ever be able to stop what she’s currently using and it seems subtle enough. No one will ever allow her to go overboard with it.
I always though she was in her mid 40s and Meghan was around 27/28 finding out that she was older and kate was younger was such a system shock for me 💀
I’m going to say something really petty, too. I think her under eye skin is very weak. I think it is a family thing, Pippa has it. All the ‘gurning’ she does is, I think, in an effort to draw up her face and obscure her under eye area in photos. Doing this has made the whole thing worse and weaker over the years, so she is caught in a perpetual grin of epic proportions, what the Mail calls her dazzling smile. Photos released by other outlets are far more realistic – I think the Mail photoshops a lot of it.
Meghan was gracious but she was clearly very bothered by the narratives around her vs Kate and acutely aware that Kate has been the single biggest beneficiary of her ongoing character assassination. Not to mention the blatant copying and apparent rudeness. If Meg is the type of feminist I am, she does not trust women who don’t respect and uplift other women — and that’s exactly who Kate is.
Yep! Very sneaking and slimey it’s gross
Meghan was competition from the moment she was revealed as Harry’s girlfriend. Not only is she accomplished and philanthropic. She’s beautiful and warm. Kate and her mother knew she’d be problematic for them and she was. She was and continues to be everything Kate isn’t. The thing is the tabloids could shape a narrative where Kate was the accommodating SIL, reaching out to help Meghan and being shut down. Look how many stories were written about the SILs being so close and Kate lending a hand in the princess lessons. All bs designed to make Kate look good. We know that isn’t who Kate is. Too many stories from the Waity years of how she ran off William’s female friends and abandoned her own female friends. Also, see how she treated Chelsy.
Kate’s boundless jealousy and disdain for Meghan must be covering up a bottomless pit of insecurity but she’s too stupid and lazy to do any kind of self-improvement other than working out to stay rail thin, shopping and getting anti-aging treatments (not working for you BTW…). Childish mean-girling is the only way people like her can deal with the knowledge that they will never measure up to the object(s) of their envy.
I said this at the time, the expression on Harry’s face when he realizes the Cambridges cut Meghan at the Commonwealth event says he will never forgive Kate. Never. After all he did to make Kate feel part of the family, for her to behave the way she did–it’s despicable, and it’s all about Kate’s own insecurity and jealousy and possessiveness over someone who is not hers to possess.
His face there screams, “Did she REALLY just do that to you?”
I’ll never forget the look on his face. If looks could kill we would’ve witness a murder.
Real animosity between the brothers? Lets see, Harry’s wife gets thrown under the bus to hide rumors of William cheating, William is constantly inserting himself into the Sussexes life: what jewelry Meghan should get to wear, Archies christening, sending the Sussexes to exile in “Africa”. And that’s just the stuff in the press. And poor Kate wishes she could have known more about Meghans struggles? Shit I guess that proves she doesn’t read the papers.
“In the beginning of their relationship, Kate and Meghan did get along” – sure, I believe that. Meghan would have taken Kate at her word and, initially, believed the smiles and the stilted small talk. Kate’s two-faced nature would’ve revealed itself eventually, at which point Meghan was certainly still civil and polite but she would’ve had no delusions about a real friendship.
Meghan might’ve just thought Kate was awkward and even somewhat shy, too. I did for a long time. I thought about how I’d feel having such a public life — I’d be miserable and rude all the time. I thought Kate hadn’t realized what she’d signed up for and was regretting it. Meghan’s obviously comfortable being a public person, but she has imagination and empathy.
Now I think it’s possible Kate’s uncomfortable, but she’s still extremely mean. Meghan said Kate was a good person, and I think she meant it, which makes Meghan a better person than I’d be in her situation.
For 3 years, Kate knew the truth about who made whom cry and at no point did any of her aids in KP, attempt to correct it..and that my dears is an a**hole move. Make my sister-in-law look bad, so that I look good. Nice.
Haven’t you heard, Freddy? Kate is trapped and abused and she has no power to speak for herself! Or she only has power to say bad things about Meghan and not good things. I forget which one it is. At any rate we should always feel sorry for Kate, because, well, reasons.
Given how Meghan talked about how restricted it was for her, I do kind of believe that Kate is limited in what she can do or say.
However, if she did have the opportunity to correct it…I don’t think she would have.
@lucy2, “However, if she did have the opportunity to correct it…I don’t think she would have.”
She did have the opportunity. Multiple opportunities. And she didn’t correct it.
I feel sorry for Kate, but feeling sorry for someone doesn’t mean I like them or think they shouldn’t be criticized. I felt sorry for Trump when I read his niece’s book about him, because he was raised in a home with absolutely no love whatsoever. That’s sad. But I still hate him.
Kate is trapped in an institution that behaves very much like a cult. Joining a cult makes everyone but the leader both victim and villain. She is still responsible for her behavior, though, and her behavior has been terrible. I both pity her and think she’s a creep.
Yeah. I know it’s US Weekly and there not reliable. But I totally believe this. I also believe William and Harry haven’t spoke in about a year either.
I just want to point out that in the very top photo, Kate’s hat is aligned with the top of a chair, making it look like she has a Valentine’s heart shaped box of chocolate sitting on her head.
That’s absolutely hilarious.
While I believe Kate was another a-hole and made things worse, I don’t want this to become yet another “Kate vs Meghan” or allegedly “cat-fight”, when there’s really so much more behind.
The BRF are trying very hard to make exactly this happen and Kate is going along with it.
Kate’s own behavior and that of her mother has already created that scenario.
Queenie, do something. Apologize on behalf of your family for how they treated Meghan, Harry and Archie. While you at it, apologize to the Commonwealth Nations for you racist past…. start with…I’m sorry. This would go along way to start the healing process
Kate would have never gotten along with anyone Harry married, period. Kate is incredibly insecure about her background and her rank, and she has never found it within herself to be comfortable enough with either her position as FFQ, or who she is as a person, to be able to get along with anyone else who might have joined the family.
I think this would have applied to anyone, regardless of if they were someone of aristocratic descent, or not. Kate can’t stand being around any woman from the posh toff crowd, not only because they look down on her for her background, but also bc there would have been no way to use her rank and position to tear them down and make herself look good like she did constantly with Meghan. If Harry had married a white British woman who came from a middle-class background, Kate would have had a problem because there’s only room for of those in the family. And if Harry had married someone who had something of a personality or otherwise threatened to outshine or take away the spotlight from Kate–well, we saw what happened there.
Kate wouldn’t have gotten along with anyone who Harry married, because she knows she would compare poorly to them in some way in the court of public opinion, and she thinks has to come off as better in order to prove her worth to justify her continued existence in the royal family. The only way she knows how to be “the best” is to be the only one there. She knows she can’t compete with anyone else and still come out on top, and if she can’t come out on top, then what’s the point?
I don’t think she really gave a crap about Harry in the sense that she thought he was “hers” to forever be single and available for her to flirt with. But I do think that Kate felt a lot more comfortable being herself around Harry, bc I think he is a genuinely nice person who did make her feel at ease. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s maybe one of the few people in that crowd who didn’t look down on her for her middle-class background, who thought she had value as a person, regardless of her background or class.
But considering how poorly Kate acted after Meghan tried to treat her with an infinite grace she didn’t deserve, I doubt Kate actually gave a shit about the fact that Harry genuinely cared about her and treated her well. I don’t think she’s capable of recognizing sincerity in others at this point. It’s too bad the posh toffs won’t take her, because she’s certainly learned how to behave as poorly as they do.