Rihanna posted videos of people saying she smells great



Unlike some celebrities who find it unnecessary to clean themselves or their children on the regular, Rihanna seems to leave a heavenly scent wherever she goes. Rihanna, who recently reached billionaire status, has launched her first perfume for Fenty. To celebrate, Rihanna posted a video of several celebrities talking about how good she smells. From Lil Nas X to Cardi B, it would seem that Rihanna leaves a heavenly impression on everyone she meets. Below are a few more deets from CNN:

When asked “What’s your favorite smell?” rapper Lil Nas X unhesitatingly responds “Rihanna” to kick off the video, which is more than a minute long. What follows is other stars including Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Seacrest and Jim Parsons raving about Rihanna, who apparently smells like “heaven.” The video looks to be curated from a 2019 Twitter thread about her sweet smell. Back in 2016, one of her friends revealed in a video that Rihanna was a fan of Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy scent as she protested in the background, “He’s really telling them? It’s a secret!” These days she’s literally got her own scent to choose from. She recently announced the launch of her Fenty Parfum.

[From CNN]

I need the Rihanna Masterclass on how to smell like a magical creature. I found it comical that this launch came on the heels of the big bathe and funk controversy happening in Hollywood. Of course the scent is sold out already. I have been spending the last year using Scentbird trying to find my new signature scent after spending years not wearing perfume. I love anything with Magnolia as a note, that’s spicy and sweet, and am intrigued about the blueberry note. I too want to leave a cloud of heaven behind me wherever I go, so I am here for all the celebrities who were leaving reviews about how good Rihanna smells. Word of mouth is everything and I am not mad at it.

🤮 I'm beginning to think that they all love the way Rihanna smells simply cos she showers. https://t.co/1aX2REQ3QK — Dayo the Champagne Socialist 🥂 (@TrophyHusbandD) August 6, 2021

Some early reviews: