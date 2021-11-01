The Witcher season two trailer looks awesome, right?

Spoilers for season one of The Witcher

December can’t get here fast enough. Unforgivable (Sandra Bullock’s film) and the second seasons of Emily in Paris and The Witcher will be coming out. Last season of The Witcher ended with Ciri (Freya Allan) and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) embarking on a journey set into motion years ago. However, fans couldn’t predict which direction the show would head. We only knew that Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer of Vengerberg and the bard would meet up again in season two. A trailer for season two was released about a month ago but it didn’t reveal much. We need not fret because a full season two trailer has come out. Here are a few more details from Gizmodo:

Netflix has released a new trailer for the second series of The Witcher, building on the teases we saw from the streamer earlier this year at its own “WitcherCon” with Witcher video game series developer CD Projekt Red. The trailer focuses not just on the young Ciri (Freya Allan) taking her first steps to becoming a monster-hunter herself, training at the legendary Witcher holdout of Kaer Morhen, but teases wider conflict across the Continent that threatens to engulf the world in a war between empires… and maybe even reunite Geralt (Henry Cavill) with the mysterious Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of monsters along the way, however. We can see a massive war of magic and mayhem that Yennefer and the rest of her surviving mage allies are caught up in, and the continued menace of the Nilfgaardian Empire nipping at the Continent’s collective heels. Plus, Geralt and Ciri battle some mean looking beasts, including a bark-tentacled creature that seemingly starts out disguised as a house before revealing its true, witchy (but not Witcher witchy) form for Ciri and Geralt to hack away at. Hell of a training program young Ciri’s on, but at least it seems like she gets the hang of it pretty quickly—and as a new poster below shows, gets herself a new, much more combat-ready look to boot:

[From Gizmodo]

The only thing I am upset about is that Jason Momoa will not be joining the franchise. I squealed when this trailer popped up on my Youtube feed. I watched it several times to try and tease out what to expect. This has me hyped because it has been a long year waiting for season two. I want to know if Geralt and Yennefer really become a couple and if they will train Ciri together like in the video game. I also want to know what powers Ciri has are and how they will manifest. I also want to see Geralt’s teacher whom he talked about in season one. I’m excited to see Yennefer’s powers manifest since she is supposedly the most powerful mage in the kingdoms. And finslly, I want to see the kind of monsters that exist in the new world and if the crazy Prince Cahir will take over. Season two looks like it is going to be even better than season one and December can’t get here fast enough.