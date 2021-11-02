Florence Pugh went from long blonde hair to a dark pixie cut: cute?



I didn’t know how I felt about Florence Pugh until I saw her in Black Widow with Scarlett Johannsen. Florence stole the entire movie and I am looking forward to seeing her as the new Black Widow. Florence is next starring alongside Harry Styles in the Olivia Wilde movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Florence’s profile has been on the rise since her turn in the Little Women remake. She has been consistent with her look of long blonde hair, until recently. Over the weekend Florence posted a snap of her new to Instagram. Florence’s photo showed her in front of windows in a sweater tank top showing off a dark colored pixie cut hair style. Florence’s boyfriend, Zach Braff, reposted that pic to his Instagram stories. Below are a few more details via Yahoo!:

“I did a thing #chopchopchop ✂️,” Pugh wrote along with a pair of stunning photos, showcasing her above-the-shoulder hairstyle. The actress posed for the candid shots in front of a set of windows, wearing what appeared to be a cozy sweater sports bra, with her name stitched onto the side. The Midsommar star’s famous friends showered her with love for her new look. Pitch Perfect 3 alum Hailee Steinfeld commented, “Absolutely,” while actress Joey King wrote, “I love it.” But, it was Jumanji star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who brought the love and a little humor to the comments section. “Love it sistah!! 👊🏾🖤 Next chop ✂️ you’ll look like me,” he wrote. Also on Saturday, Pugh’s boyfriend of three years Zach Braff reshared her haircut photos on his Instagram Story.

[From Yahoo!]

I have mixed feelings about Florence’s new do. On the one I am tired of seeing most of Hollywood being blonde. The hair color bores me now and I applaud Florence for taking a chance on this darker color. However, I feel it is too dark. Perhaps I need to see the entire look when her hair is dry and styled. On the other hand, I really like the cut. The cut on Florence looks hip, modern, and a bit edgy and is very flattering. I could definitely see Florence has a chestnut brunette if she wants to go dark or an auburn redhead. In this lighting and with wet hair, this almost black color washes out her face.

Despite my reservations about Florence’s relationship with Zach Braff, I think it is super cute that he reposted her post to his Instagram. It is nice to see a man support his lady and that’s all I got for him. With that being said, I can’t wait to see Florence in her next project. I look forward to more pics of Florence’s new do and in the mean time I will enjoy the comment section under the post of the reveal.

Note by Celebitchy: Florence recently posted a video to her stories with her new hair. It is a lighter color than you could tell in the previous photo and looks cute!