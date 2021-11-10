Simon Baker dumped his crazy anti-vaxxer girlfriend a few months ago

In January of this year, we learned that Simon Baker and his wife Rebecca Rigg had separated after 29 years of marriage. I was shocked by both the length of their marriage and the fact that they were splitting. In the months since then, we haven’t heard much about Simon, even though he’s a legit star in his home country (Australia) and here in America, where he’s starred on several network TV shows and been in many Hollywood movies. As it turns out, he quickly rebounded with a 30-something activewear designer named Laura May Gibbs. He was with her for a big chunk of 2021, and they were last seen together in August. And now Simon wants everyone to know that they’ve broken up. The split has a modern flavor, because I think he dumped her because she’s an anti-vaxx nutjob.

Simon Baker has split from his activewear designer girlfriend Laura May Gibbs. A spokesperson for The Mentalist actor, 52, confirmed the news on Tuesday, telling Daily Mail Australia that he and Laura, 36, quietly parted ways several months ago. The couple were last pictured together in August, laughing and joking during a trip to the beach in Byron Bay. Laura made headlines in October after her activewear brand Nagnata announced on Instagram it would not re-open its Byron Bay store until unvaccinated customers were legally allowed to shop there. Posting to its official page at the time, Nagnata uploaded a photo of three models of different ethnicities, alongside a declaration that the brand would ‘reopen when ALL are welcome without fear of judgement’. The lengthy caption spoke about the importance of ‘inclusivity’ and opposing ‘discrimination’ when it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine. On Sunday, the designer attended a rally at the NSW-Queensland border protesting vaccine mandates. The demonstration was part of a series of rallies across the country against mandatory Covid jabs for certain industries and occupations. Laura made sure to post an Instagram photo of herself looking glamorous as she stood in the heaving crowd, writing: ‘I’m already receiving messages from sharing these stories from people that have lost jobs, hang in there, you’re not alone.’

I think Simon Baker is a hot piece and I want to believe that he’s smart too, smart enough to dump a woman for being this kind of ignorant, deranged anti-vaxxer. It’s not only bad for his image, it’s just bad for humanity. It’s a reminder that America isn’t the only country with these kinds of whackjobs either – there are Europeans “protesting” vaccine mandates, there are crazy Aussies like Laura too. Insane. Anyway, Simon Baker is single! Only vaccinated candidates need to apply (hopefully).