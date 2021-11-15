Venus & Serena Williams at the ‘King Richard’ premiere: stunning sisters?

Here are some photos from last night’s AFI Fest premiere of King Richard, the true story of how Richard Williams trained and coached his daughters Venus and Serena Williams to be the champions they are today. Will Smith plays Richard Williams and Venus and Serena executive produced the film, and everything was done with their permission and say-so. What’s exciting about this is that new generations will be introduced to the story of the Williams sisters’ rise to dominance, and it also refocuses a lot of energy onto Venus. Venus was the first through the door, she was the older sister and everything Serena did, she did because she was trying to be like Venus. I love that this is the story the sisters wanted to tell, because Venus’s journey and glass-ceiling-breaking is often lost in the narrative of Serena’s historic dominance.
I thought for a second that Serena wore one of her own designs, from her S By Serena collection, but no – both Serena wore David Koma (as did Olympia, who wore a smaller version of Serena’s catsuit). Venus Williams wore Bach Mai. I love Venus’s visual callback with the beads in her hair – that was a huge f–king deal when the Williams sisters were teenagers, the fact that they played tennis with beads in their hair.
I’m also including photos of the Smith family – Will and Jada attended the premiere together, and Willow and Jaden posed together, separate from their parents. A few months ago, I would have said that the critical buzz meant that Will was one of the big contenders for Best Actor awards. But as I said when I covered his GQ interview… Will stepped on his own Oscar campaign by releasing his memoir. All of the headlines are about his f–ked up marriage drama. Who is even talking about his performance in this film?
Venus looks like a goddess that she is. Not a fan of Serena’s catsuit, but Olympia is very cute.
The pic of Olympia and her papa is melting this ice cold heart
Yes, stunning. I remember the beads and that the tennis establishment hated them. When is the tennis world going to have a reckoning about the way they treated and still talk about the Williams sisters? Last summer was an opportunity but it wasn’t taken and the people who were involved in that are now being lauded for being belated outspoken about domestic violence. Yeah, I’m looking at you Mary Carillo.
I can’t wait to see this. Their story is the story of legend, and it began with their parents. I hope the Oscars campaign gets back on track and this wins ALL the awards.
I’m really looking forward to this movie. It just seems like its going to be a feel-good inspirational sports movie and I always love those, then you factor in that its a true story and that venus and serena were involved in making it (so you know its going to get the facts right), and I think its going to be really good. Also, I love that it will be on HBOMax so I can watch it there, lol.
I think Will Smith killed his chances of being taken seriously since he did that sitdown interiew on Jada’s show
Venus and Serena look magnificent! Will Smith is still a handsome guy, but that picture is giving me some 80 year old crazy uncle vibes
I’ve always loved beaded hair, ever since I was little. Later in life I realized it wouldn’t be appropriate to wear them myself as I’m not black. Still, my love for them hasn’t changed one bit, and I clearly remember watching S&V play with beads in their hair and thinking it looked f*cking awesome.
The story is the two sisters, and to have the movie focus on a man just really irks me. Venus and Serena clearly don’t have an issue with it, but it’s the pattern we see all the time: women’s accomplishments being co-opted by men.
And Will Smith and his cult family can get f*cked.
I kind of feel the same, but better since they’re on board with it. I’m going to watch and see how it plays out.
They both look beautiful!
I can’t agree. They didn’t set out to tell their story. They wanted to tell their father’s story, as evidenced by the name of the movie.