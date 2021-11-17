John Mulaney’s girlfriend isn’t going to refute ‘a narrative that’s just not true’

John Mulaney’s Girlfriend (JMG) is currently promoting a movie called Violet. That’s why she’s doing interviews these days, but of course most interviewers want to talk about her pregnancy or John Mulaney. JMG is kind of fine with that – she is, after all, seeking attention and validation, but she’s also performatively coy, like this is somehow beneath her. All of which brings me to this LA Times interview, where she snipes at people speculating about the timeline of her romance with Mulaney. Some highlights:

She’s been full of anxiety during the pregnancy: “My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.” On all of the rumors about her relationship with John Mulaney: “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way. They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is,” she says — speaking in the present tense, for the record. She’s not going to tell us the timeline: She has chosen not to refute specific claims because it will “feed into a narrative that’s just not true,” especially since people tend to “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.” She’s not ‘gramming her pregnancy: For Munn, “pulling back” means she hasn’t shared her pregnancy online or gone through one of contemporary celebrity’s most sacrosanct rituals, the Instagram baby bump reveal. She hasn’t invested in cute maternity clothes, she explains, instead repeatedly washing and wearing the same ASOS sweatshirt and Asian American Girl Club sweatpants she has on during this interview. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to … just turn everything off. I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby.” On Mulaney working the pregnancy into his act & telling jokes about how his impending fatherhood is getting “mixed reviews.” “He’s so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart. The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it. It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’”

[From The LA Times]

At one point in the interview, she blames her own mixed reviews as a comedian on the idea that she’s so pretty and sexy and therefore people hate her (counterpoint: she’s not funny and she’s a bad actress).

As for the Mulaney situation, apparently people “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth…” We are missing/ignoring “specific public signs” about John Mulaney and his messiness, according to the girlfriend he impregnated when he was in-and-out of rehab and still married to another woman. I mean… again, even if we’re being generous and saying that Anna-Marie and John’s marriage was on its last leg and they were separated (just not legally separated), it is still pretty f–king messy. It’s not solely about his marriage either – it’s about the rehab stays and the fact that he really was in a dark place with his addiction. Anyway, I don’t solely blame JMG nor do I think Mulaney deserves a pass. They both f–ked around and found out. Cheater cheater potato eater.