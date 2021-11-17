John Mulaney’s girlfriend isn’t going to refute ‘a narrative that’s just not true’

John Mulaney’s Girlfriend (JMG) is currently promoting a movie called Violet. That’s why she’s doing interviews these days, but of course most interviewers want to talk about her pregnancy or John Mulaney. JMG is kind of fine with that – she is, after all, seeking attention and validation, but she’s also performatively coy, like this is somehow beneath her. All of which brings me to this LA Times interview, where she snipes at people speculating about the timeline of her romance with Mulaney. Some highlights:
She’s been full of anxiety during the pregnancy: “My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”
On all of the rumors about her relationship with John Mulaney: “It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way. They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is,” she says — speaking in the present tense, for the record.
She’s not going to tell us the timeline: She has chosen not to refute specific claims because it will “feed into a narrative that’s just not true,” especially since people tend to “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.”
She’s not ‘gramming her pregnancy: For Munn, “pulling back” means she hasn’t shared her pregnancy online or gone through one of contemporary celebrity’s most sacrosanct rituals, the Instagram baby bump reveal. She hasn’t invested in cute maternity clothes, she explains, instead repeatedly washing and wearing the same ASOS sweatshirt and Asian American Girl Club sweatpants she has on during this interview. “There’s this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to … just turn everything off. I’d rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby.”
On Mulaney working the pregnancy into his act & telling jokes about how his impending fatherhood is getting “mixed reviews.” “He’s so funny, and he’s so articulate, and he’s so smart. The first time he made that joke, I remember laughing. I’d be with him on the road, and I would hear him tell this joke, and I did feel a sense of healing with it. It’s hard to be pregnant for the first time and have anybody say anything besides, like, ‘Congratulations.’”
At one point in the interview, she blames her own mixed reviews as a comedian on the idea that she’s so pretty and sexy and therefore people hate her (counterpoint: she’s not funny and she’s a bad actress).
As for the Mulaney situation, apparently people “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me. If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth…” We are missing/ignoring “specific public signs” about John Mulaney and his messiness, according to the girlfriend he impregnated when he was in-and-out of rehab and still married to another woman. I mean… again, even if we’re being generous and saying that Anna-Marie and John’s marriage was on its last leg and they were separated (just not legally separated), it is still pretty f–king messy. It’s not solely about his marriage either – it’s about the rehab stays and the fact that he really was in a dark place with his addiction. Anyway, I don’t solely blame JMG nor do I think Mulaney deserves a pass. They both f–ked around and found out. Cheater cheater potato eater.
The line about not wanting to buy maternity clothes and not changing out of the same outfit is worrisome. I hope she gets help.
That made me sad for her, this situation doesn’t seem healthy for anyone involved
This is just messy. While I can’t blame her for JM’s messiness with his marriage and rehab I can blame her for jumping right in the middle and having the nerve to complain about ho she’s perceived.
Girl you’re having a baby with a still married man with less than 365 day of sobriety on. His admitted timeline still points to cheating. It’s being called messy cuz it is messy.
Also lolz on “Cheater cheater, potato eater”
They’re the ones claiming they started seeing each other in spring when there’s a pic of her on a red carpet ( Global Citizen event) from May where you can already see a bump.
It’s not our fault that they’re too dumb to sell believable lies.
JMG, lol I love it.
Please JMG, you’re not THAT hot. I guess Angelina Jolie has gotten good reviews and an Oscar because she’s so homely.
Yea, they both f&cked around and found out.
JMG has the Jessica Biel syndrome.
It’s clear by her actions on the past that she is obsessed over what people are saying about her. So I have no doubt she’s been scrolling through Twitter and Reddit and reading all of the reactions to this mess. And it is a mess–so much so that John had to go on Seth Meyers to explain the situation and is now cracking jokes about “mixed reactions” to the baby news during his routine. And it I remember correctly, he also use to crack jokes about his wife during previous comedy routines. And look how that turned out!
Anyway, I’m no fan of hers, but I wish her luck. She’s going to need it. Because bringing a baby into an already messy relationship is never easy.
Okay- I keep suggesting CB-branded t-shirts. “Cheater Cheater, potato eater” is definitely t-shirt worthy! 😂
I want a tshirt with “specific pubic signs” on it cuz that’s how I first read it and had to reread four times to get it right.
She’s a whackadoodle.
So now she’s going to play victim? What a piece of work.
Boo-freaking-hoo. Why am I not surprised she’s playing the sympathy card.
Poor me! No one is happy that I got knocked up by my famous addict married boyfriend!! Boo hooey hoo! Now let me throw the word “narrative” in so I sound smart and remind everyone that I’m punished for my beauty. Did I mention John tells me his jokes BEFORE he tells them onstage? That’s right. He’s so so funny speaking of his grave ambivalence about our predicament. Now one more round of tears for my chiiiiiild and can’t we just all love me???
Love this! Spot on!
Yeah, she’s not flaunting the bump or embracing the pregnancy by not buying maternity clothes or whatever because deep down m she knows it’s shrouded in shame and controversy. Which is kind of sad but she made her choices.
I do wonder whether she’s talking about it (however coyly) to distract from the wrongful death suit she’s facing. I mean, if she didn’t want to talk about it, she can just say, ‘no comment, I chose not to talk about my personal life when promoting a professional project’