Khloe Kardashian ‘was upset to find out that Tristan Thompson cheated again’

Tristan Thompson fathered another child, his third, with Maralee Nichols. Nichols is a personal trainer and they were apparently carrying on an affair earlier this year, January-March, by some accounts. She reportedly got pregnant at his birthday celebration in Texas in March, and likely gave birth a few days ago. In any case, the affair between Tristan and Maralee definitely happened when Tristan was technically with Khloe Kardashian. Khloe and Tristan didn’t split officially until June of this year, coincidentally right after he cheated on her with someone else. So how does Khloe feel about all of this? Allow People’s “sources” to tell you:
A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian “knows about the baby” that Tristan Thompson has allegedly fathered with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March. The Sacramento Kings player confessed to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion, per the documents.
“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” says the source. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.”
The insider confirms that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, were together in March when Nichols claims she was involved with the NBA star. “It’s just a sad situation to her,” they add. Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, plus son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
The source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian had friends encouraging her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back, but ultimately remained by Thompson’s side “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep the family intact for True.
“She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people,” they say.
The insider added that the couple was “doing great” while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian “knew things would change” as soon as he returned to the NBA. “She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her. Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”
Nah. Khloe doesn’t get to claim that she’s “just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people” after what she did to Jordyn Woods. Khloe doesn’t get to claim that after several of Tristan’s other side-chicks also said that Khloe contacted them and threatened them with legal action if they spoke about their affairs with Tristan. Khloe was not simply a humble, gullible woman who couldn’t see anyone’s bad side. She made a conscious choice, over and over, to be a doormat to Tristan and to privately (and at times publicly) attack his side chicks. Also: Khloe “knew things would change” as soon as he returned to the NBA… girl, he was screwing around the whole time! If you can’t trust your man as far as you can throw him, why were you fighting that hard for him?? Jeez Louise. (I regret to inform you that Tristan also f–ked Louise.)
Uhhhhh…that header pic is so disturbing. Khloé girl, I hope you find some peace in your life. Therapy > whatever this is.
She is utterly ridiculous looking now.
She photoshops her images so much.
“I regret to inform you that Tristan also f–ked Louise” – Lol dead 💀
You can’t act surprised when adding “again” to the end of your sentence. Again says they did it before, so maybe believe whatever they are showing or telling you.
yeah that “Louise” line killed me, too.
Almost spit out my toast when I read that line! 🤣
Tristan cheated with Khloe on his first baby momma. So Khloe should never be shocked
She went ahead and started a relationship with a man that currently had another woman pregnant. That speaks to both of their characters. She has a lot of insecurities she goes after these ballers to prove to herself that she can get them and feel better abt herself after being the ‘odd’ one out growing up.
My mom used to say, “What they will do with you, they will do to you”. Always true.
My ex cheated on the woman he cheated on me with while we were married and she was shocked when she found out. I wasn’t lol.
Eh, not always true. I have a few friends and relatives that haven’t cheated on their mistress/lover turned second spouse even after years or decades. My uncle has remained smitten and obsessed with his 2nd spouse 30 years and counting. I think it depends whether they are life long serial cheaters or it was a one off. Tristen will cheat on his partners as long as he has a pulse.
That is true @jesma. In my experience, my dad cheated (on his previous wife, my step-sister’s mom) before he met my mom. He was completely single when he met my mom and he was obsessed with her until she passed away, over 20 years later. I think it really does depend on the person/serial cheater, etc.
If they cheat once, there is no reason to believe they won’t do it again. They just get better at hiding it.
She wants to “keep the family unit intact.” There is no family unit, there’s a guy who does whatever he wants, and she keeps denying it.
Klhoe – Just get some damn therapy instead of continuing to alter your body/face to fit some idea that, your continued transformations will “keep” you a man. IT doesn’t!!! Not until you have self-love and self-respect, will you realize when people treat you like shit, you should kick them to the curb. This is NOT an easy lesson to learn or digest, trust me!!! But a very valuable one!!!!
Maya Angelou said it best: “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
What goes around comes around. She was happy to have him when he was cheating on a pregnant woman… what exactly did she expect?
I feel for that beautiful little girl, and nobody else in this situation. True’s Daddy can’t keep it in his pants and mistreats women, and her Mommy is delusional, body-dismorphic and has all the money to get surgeons to continuously butcher her… it’s all just bad. I hope True gets all that she needs in life because money can’t buy everything and it can’t buy you stable parents.
What’s worse is that their friend Larsa Pippen was dating Tristan first– she kinda introduced him to the family as she was dating him. Then, like a fairy, one day Khloe arrived to an event with Tristan as his date. She’s so ride or die for this man who every day tries to get away with more and more.
Wow. I had no idea about this “Fun Fact.” Khloe is such a unfortunate soul.
So, Larsa Pippen didn’t care that Thompson had a pregnant girlfriend either? Nice. Meanwhile, Thompson kept pin-balling off the d-list. They all deserve each other…except for the children. They didn’t ask to be born into this mess.
I feel so bad for her daughter. She’ll probably spend her entire inheritance on therapy.
I assumed their relationship was just PR at some point . mama Kris and the Khartrashian machine will be sure to keep this story alive. It takes attention off of Travis Scott and Astraworld for a bit. But with family as long as there name is in print I do not think they care what comes out about them. Its all amount remaining in the public eye and staying relevant no different than Trump and his ilk
Oh I never thought about it like that but I bet ur right between this and the kids suddenly being on TikTok it’s moved the conversation from the 10 dead children and adults at Astroworld. (Kim and Pete mustn’t be holding anyones attention… expect a “breakup” in 3,2,1,)
if she’s gonna stay with him i hope she’s a least getting tested regularly.
I doubt she is. Tristan cheats constantly and she always reacts emotionally. Like this is an unexpected blow. So why would she be getting tested regularly if she’s not expecting him to cheat without protection?
This has to be an “open” relationship at this point right? Like I can’t imagine anyone is dumb enough to think this man was just gonna start being faithful
I think it has always been an open relationship or just Friends with Benefits, as far as he is concerned. She just presents it differently for PR purposes. It’s not cheating if you’re not exclusive.
For real. I just don’t consider what Tristan is doing cheating. How? He’s been having “side chicks” since the day they got together. He’s always behaved as a single man and nothing has changed. I think he’s the only one between the two of them not living a lie.
Even if it is an open relationship and they’re just casually dating or screwing around/parenting (what a weird combo to have to write), I just don’t get how Khloe, who is a person that obviously really wants children, loves the one she has, and desperately wants more, can date a man who is making babies all over the place that he doesn’t care about at all or even want to support/see. That seems like a fundamental difference in their personalities and values. I’d also be really jealous or at least resentful of the fact that I’m the one who desperately wants more children but isn’t having them, while my partner doesn’t seem to want anymore children in his life and yet keeps having them. She wants more kids with him snd it’s not happening for whatever reason, but he’s having unwanted children with random hookups? I couldn’t be with someone like that.
I think there’s very little concern for relationship ideals where Khloe, Kim and Kylie’s baby daddy’s are concerned. The primary reason those men were chosen to be baby daddy’s was for the Kar/Jen aesthetic and the creation of an image is done for these children before they are even conceived.
Yes I feel like there is an unspoken Kardashian rule to always father your kids with the same guy. A glimpse at Kourtney, Kim and Kylie will attest to that. Every single one of those fathers cheated (or saw other people) during the course of their relationships. This family is more interested in appearances than actual fidelity; the fact that Khloe threatened the side-chicks from speaking out means that she care about how this makes HER look, not the fact that he cheated. Then of course, she runs to Ok! Or whatever to tell people how hurt and shocked she is. Just call a spade a spade. I feel like Kylie does it better with Travis.
If she wanted more children she’d be pregnant – I would wager she has his seed on ice for when the time comes . I believe she is waiting because she is as “hot” as she has ever been (in her Dysmorphic world) and she doesn’t want to risk pregnancy right now.
Though I’m sure it stings that she is just now part of the harem .
Maybe I’m not remembering correctly bc he cheats so often but… weren’t there rumors long before now that he impregnated another woman, or was at least cheating on Khloe? Isn’t that the reason they had broken up this last time? My timeline might be off bc honestly, these are like her only headlines now.
Zero sympathy. Someone needs to tell that girl that endless plastic surgery in a quest for physical perfection has zero effect.
She needs therapy, and to be single for YEARS and find a way to love herself.
No fillers either.
She is a bottomless pit of need for validation and love.
And you can blame Kris J for screwing her up as a child. But she is a grown woman and the only one that can fix her is her- and a qualified therapist.
Imagine the awful example she is setting for that poor kid.
She is delusional…and not just about Tristan. The pics she posts are something else. She photoshops and filters her pics to high heaven. She looks NOTHING like that in real life.
Also, what I don’t understand is YOU know he’s a lying cheater. Yet you were still trying to have a second child with him? You said you wanted True to have a sibling…she has 2 now.
Someone hear posted that she probably has a surrogate pregnant with a sibling for True but I don’t think that’s the case. I think more than anything, maybe Tristan didn’t want another kid with Khloe and has been success at not getting HER pregnant. So this must sting on that level alone, he didn’t get Khloe pregnant. Also, does it seem that out of all the Kardashian ex’s (Kanye, Scott and Travis), Tristan just seems to EMBARASS Khloe in the arena the Kardashians hate the most. Their vanity – their sex appeal, etc. That’s the sting. Even when Scott dates 18 yr olds, its very visibly pathetic and Kourtney seems detached. Khloe really wants to be number one in Tristan’s eyes. Do you think the fact that she has her own money is the reason Tristan stays around the most? She doesn’t ask for child support.
All great points !
I used to think Khloe was the most beautiful out of all the sisters before all the plastic surgery. She sure has changed.
I think she gravitated toward unfaithful men, all the girls do. They watched their mother growing up. Kinda harsh I know, but kids will repeat what they see.
GOD I can’t stand Khloe but how fucking embarassing.
I just can’t feel bad for her because, wasn’t she trying to flex on his pregnant baby mama when they first got together? Who was also named Jordyn?
Jordyns will just always be her achilles heel, huh?
Yah I doubt they broke up in June. She was pictured with him at social occasions that weren’t kid related many times after that including Koutneys proposal in October….and it wouldn’t surprise me at all to hear a surrogate is preggo with their baby. She’ll post delusional self love memes and continue to be with him in private
She gets too much flack about it publically from her followers and she’s too needy about the love from them to say the hell with it and openly claim him.
Did she forget that Tristan had a whole fiancé and baby on the way when she got with him. The man has been seeing other women from the beginning and not hiding it.
Let’s not talk about the many times Khloe has slept with her friends boyfriends.
Sources? Meaning Kris and Khloe. Kris must need a distraction from the lawsuits involving Travis Scott.
Of course Khloe and Kris are upset that Tristan cheated again, it confirms to the world that Khloe is just another one of his sidechicks, ruined the “committed relationship” narrative that Kris has been spinning in the press, and the Kardashians are just hypocrites. Khloe had no problem with Tristan’s cheating when it involved his pregnant girlfriend, but now that she is experiencing the same thing that she put the pregnant girlfriend through, she wants to play the victim. Did Khloe think that she was special because he picked her over his pregnant girlfriend?
Kris is always paying the press to write that men can’t resist her daughters, she even manufactures fake fights between their former and current boyfriends(Scott and Travis, Tristan and Lamar, Kayne and Pete) and spreads negative stories about any woman who they perceive as threats. This is another case where the press needs to do better. Tristan doesn’t treat Khloe like a girlfriend or as if they are even in an open relationship, he treats her how their relationship started, a sidechick. Which explains why he felt so free in sleeping with Nichols all those times when Kris was spinning in the press that they were back together. Just because Tristan participates in the staged family selfies and photo-ops with Khloe, it doesn’t mean that they are in a committed relationship. Actions speak louder than words and in this case, the press just needs to accept that Khloe is nothing more than Tristan’s sidechick. The press should find out how much Kris pays Tristan for these appearances with Khloe.
That the line about how Khloe knows about the baby just means that it was Khloe and her mother sending those texts to Nichols and leaking fake stories about the baby. The press needs to write about how the Kardashians contribute to negative body image and use the press as a weapon against their exes and other women.
Lose ‘em how you get ‘em! Don’t feel bad for her one bit #sorrynotsorry
Well if this is all over the news, no one is talking about Astroworld and how Travis just asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuits against him. His initial response was all fake-concern, saying he’ll pay for funerals. And now this. Complete garbage, all of them.
YES they will do anything to distract from Travis and Astroworld. The moment the media loses interest in this story, pimp Mama K will come up with something else to keep people attention away from Travis.
What do the Kardashians have to do with the Astro world tragedy? They aren’t in any of the lawsuits and didn’t have anything to do with how it was set up. Is kris Travis’ manager? I don’t see why they would care if this is on the news. Their fans are still going to watch their shows, buy their products and keep making them millions. Let’s keep the blame and attention on Travis and his management team and the event center.
Travis is involved with the family so yes they will try to keep people attention away from the lawsuits.
I can’t believe Tristan only has 3 kids, I thought there were more before True
Unpopular opinion: Khloe’s reaction to Jordyn doesn’t preclude her from being a nice person. Her finest moment, surely not, but that young woman was a longtime friend of the family and betrayal hardly brings out the best in anyone. And neither does making bad choices about men. Everyone has to grow and figure that stuff out.
Jordyn did apologized and said that Travis approached her and was kissing on her which is 100% believable. Khole and her sisters have no problem sleeping with their friends/best friends boyfriends or husbands.
I think that is the point though. Jordyn was a long time family friend that they knew, and Tristan came into the family cheating. If anyone deserved the benefit of the doubt it was Jordyn. That response was about being humiliated. It’s one thing to to cheat, its another to cheat with basically your little sister at a family event. Tristan gives ZERO F*** about Khloe, and she lashes out at everyone else in her way, and continues to tap dance to keep his interest.
Technically *Tristan* betrayed Khloe though, since Jordyn has always claimed he basically forced a kiss on her and she never slept with him and got judged and vilified by the rabid media. Jordyn was also very young at the time.
Not saying Khloe is necessarily not a good person, but I’ve followed this family since the early days of their show, and Khloe has always come off as very reactionary and aggressive whenever she perceives a slight to herself.
The problem with this logic is that before Tristan, Khloe cheated with her friend’s(Trina) boyfriend(French Montana). Khloe has no right to hold Jordyn to a standard that she herself doesn’t even abide by.
@ Lizzie Well, I’m sure the other Jordan (Jordan Craig), the still pregnant mother of Tristan’s first baby, wasn’t too thrilled when Khloe was cheating with Tristan. Khloe needs a therapist.
Just like Kylie and Travis Scott, Khloe and Tristan seem to have an on-off relationship where they are sort of together but kinda not together. I don’t know, it’s like I don’t even know if Kylie and Travis are a proper couple or if they just co-parent and occasionally bang to make babies? It’s so confusing.
Is this a new thing, find a guy who can provide sperm so you can co-parent with and sort of date, whilst still retaining your independence and doing your own thing?
If they weren’t so problematic I would love the idea of using men for just their sperm and then just retreating back to the matriarchal sister/mother community they built for themselves. That is the most interesting part about the Kardashians. They are fully financially independent and (at least in the image they’re projecting) are very close and family (their family) oriented. I’m sure that’s why men keep falling for them too, they are low maintenance in the fact that they won’t hound you for child support or even fidelity. Khloe doesn’t want any of that though, she wants someone to love and love her back. Odds are, she’s too brainwashed to break away from the pack and just find another baby daddy. She needs Tristan for another kid to fit in with her family which is what she desperately wants.
The funniest thing of this whole article is it says, Khloe has friends, plural.
Kardashian also starts with the letter K for Karma. Ironic huh😉
Actually, KARdashian and KARma both start with KAR; first 3 letters of the word Karma.
I think the only person on the planet who is surprised by this is Khloe. More than anything it makes me wonder what her damage is with men and why she can’t see them for who they are. It verges on bizarre.
Okay TMI time:
I met a guy and we chatted a bit here and there but I didn’t pay much attention to him at all. He asked for my number and I gave it to him. We began flirting and decided we wanted to get closer but no relationship. Welp come to find out he not only has a girlfriend, he LIVES with her! So of course I stopped things in their tracks and it’s a no go with him now.
How difficult is that to do? When you find out someone is with someone else just step back. In this case Khloe knew that man was with another woman and had a child with her, AND she met him when he was dating/cheating with Larsa Pippen. She is not a good person. Period.
Agree, she is not a good person! I think people felt sorry for her because she was targeted for her weight and many of us can relate to that. But her behavior has never been good. They talked about Lamar’s drug use but supposedly she used too! Example after example of how she is a shit person.
Who is that alien creature?
(sigh)
February Pisces– this is my take. They are “together” while the man isn’t cheating, which he may do at any random time. Even when the women think they’re “together,” they are later “surprised” to find they weren’t really “together” because the man was cheating–again. Rinse and repeat. I’m just a regular person, but I honestly could not live this way. If the man is not faithful, chuck him out the FIRST time and NEVER allow him to return. Then try to find a better man. To me that is common sense, but the Kardashians see things differently, I guess.
Somebody tell her he’s going to bring home an std if he hasn’t already given her one.
This news is something that was always going to happen. A year or two ago, any one of us could have predicted it.
Imagine being cheated on by your boyfriend and nobody feels sorry or has any sympathy for you.