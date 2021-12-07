Khloe Kardashian ‘was upset to find out that Tristan Thompson cheated again’

Tristan Thompson fathered another child, his third, with Maralee Nichols. Nichols is a personal trainer and they were apparently carrying on an affair earlier this year, January-March, by some accounts. She reportedly got pregnant at his birthday celebration in Texas in March, and likely gave birth a few days ago. In any case, the affair between Tristan and Maralee definitely happened when Tristan was technically with Khloe Kardashian. Khloe and Tristan didn’t split officially until June of this year, coincidentally right after he cheated on her with someone else. So how does Khloe feel about all of this? Allow People’s “sources” to tell you:

A source tells PEOPLE that Khloé Kardashian “knows about the baby” that Tristan Thompson has allegedly fathered with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March. The Sacramento Kings player confessed to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion, per the documents. “Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” says the source. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.” The insider confirms that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, were together in March when Nichols claims she was involved with the NBA star. “It’s just a sad situation to her,” they add. Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, plus son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian had friends encouraging her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back, but ultimately remained by Thompson’s side “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep the family intact for True. “She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people,” they say. The insider added that the couple was “doing great” while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian “knew things would change” as soon as he returned to the NBA. “She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her. Khloe’s family always tried to support her. They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe’s heart multiple times.”

[From People]

Nah. Khloe doesn’t get to claim that she’s “just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people” after what she did to Jordyn Woods. Khloe doesn’t get to claim that after several of Tristan’s other side-chicks also said that Khloe contacted them and threatened them with legal action if they spoke about their affairs with Tristan. Khloe was not simply a humble, gullible woman who couldn’t see anyone’s bad side. She made a conscious choice, over and over, to be a doormat to Tristan and to privately (and at times publicly) attack his side chicks. Also: Khloe “knew things would change” as soon as he returned to the NBA… girl, he was screwing around the whole time! If you can’t trust your man as far as you can throw him, why were you fighting that hard for him?? Jeez Louise. (I regret to inform you that Tristan also f–ked Louise.)