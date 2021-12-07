Andersen: The Windsors are ‘quaking in their boots’ about Prince Harry’s memoir

Christopher Andersen is still shilling his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan and spilling lukewarm royal tea to American audiences almost exclusively. While Andersen’s book has gotten some play in the British media, they’re largely ignoring him in service of their own manufactured storylines. Andersen has only given interviews to American outlets, and his latest interview is in Newsweek. Some of these quotes… we might have to start calling him Captain Obvious.

On Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir: “I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are. The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense.” On the Platinum Jubilee: “The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy. The queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you’ve got chaos. And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili.” Tensions remain: “William is completely loyal to his father. Any perceived slight to his father, even from his own brother is something he inevitably will respond to. I can’t imagine that he won’t tell his own story at some point.” Whether Charles will change the “sovereign’s grandchildren get titles” thing: “My prediction is that once Charles becomes King I don’t think he’ll extend titles to Archie and Lili.”

[From Newsweek]

I think Meghan and Harry cared, at the time, about their children being protected and their kids getting their “birthright” titles. I think that care and concern has dissipated over the course of this year. Meghan and Harry are building something big for themselves and for their kids which is completely independent of the Windsors. Harry in particular sees a path to raise Archie and Lili as “normal,” without any of the royal fuss. As for Harry’s memoir… I genuinely think that when he started writing it, it was meant to be his story, his journey, and mostly about his mental health and military career. But again, over the course of this year, I bet it’s shifted. Will he spill all? Probably not. But I do think the Windsors have a reason to “quake.” As for the Jubilee… God knows. I hope Meghan never goes back there.

PS… Don’t forget that Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers, will be out in April, before Harry’s memoir. People are sleeping on Brown’s book, she’s going to break some news, I’m sure.