Andersen: The Windsors are ‘quaking in their boots’ about Prince Harry’s memoir

Christopher Andersen is still shilling his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan and spilling lukewarm royal tea to American audiences almost exclusively. While Andersen’s book has gotten some play in the British media, they’re largely ignoring him in service of their own manufactured storylines. Andersen has only given interviews to American outlets, and his latest interview is in Newsweek. Some of these quotes… we might have to start calling him Captain Obvious.
On Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir: “I would imagine they are quaking in their boots, I know they are. The potential for calamity with the publication of that book is immense.”
On the Platinum Jubilee: “The Queen is 95 and has health issues. Charles has plans for the streamlined slimmed down monarchy. The queen, with Philip gone, and the pandemic raging on and her reign coming to a close, inevitably, she needed all hands on deck and everyone in their places on that balcony and instead you’ve got chaos. And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings. Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili.”
Tensions remain: “William is completely loyal to his father. Any perceived slight to his father, even from his own brother is something he inevitably will respond to. I can’t imagine that he won’t tell his own story at some point.”
Whether Charles will change the “sovereign’s grandchildren get titles” thing: “My prediction is that once Charles becomes King I don’t think he’ll extend titles to Archie and Lili.”
I think Meghan and Harry cared, at the time, about their children being protected and their kids getting their “birthright” titles. I think that care and concern has dissipated over the course of this year. Meghan and Harry are building something big for themselves and for their kids which is completely independent of the Windsors. Harry in particular sees a path to raise Archie and Lili as “normal,” without any of the royal fuss. As for Harry’s memoir… I genuinely think that when he started writing it, it was meant to be his story, his journey, and mostly about his mental health and military career. But again, over the course of this year, I bet it’s shifted. Will he spill all? Probably not. But I do think the Windsors have a reason to “quake.” As for the Jubilee… God knows. I hope Meghan never goes back there.
PS… Don’t forget that Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers, will be out in April, before Harry’s memoir. People are sleeping on Brown’s book, she’s going to break some news, I’m sure.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
“William is completely loyal to his father. Any perceived slight to his father, even from his own brother is something he inevitably will respond to. I can’t imagine that he won’t tell his own story at some point”
Wait…what? William is loyal to Chuck? Like hell. And are they hinting Will might write his own memoir? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
When it comes to Harry and Meghan, Charles and William are on the same page.
And he can’t imagine that William won’t tell his own story at some point? William has been telling his own story loudly and with great incandescence for years now! William does nothing but tell his own story.
William is realizing that he only becomes Prince of Wales when Charles gives him the title and the Duchy money. Charles is petty enough to deny him the title and the money.
Dim as William is, someone must be reminding him of this fact.
Charles can deny William the POW title for as long as he wants but that doesn’t have any Duchy money accompanying it. It’s only the title. However William automatically becomes Duke of Cornwall upon Charles becoming king. The money from the Duchy comes with it and can’t be withheld.
William is only sucking up to his cheating daddy n the hope that he will pass the throne over to him. I don’t believe for a moment, that he has forgiven Charles for what he put his family through when he cheated with Camilla.
If anyone has gossip, I’ll bet it’s Tina Brown.
I’m very curious to see what is in the book. Tina Brown had so much of the good Diana dish and analysis during her Vanity Fair days. My guess is that M&H supporters will see her as a palace shill, while KP and CH will give her the treatment the BBC is currently receiving.
High hopes for both books, but prepared to be disappointed.
If it’s anything like the Oprah interview, the BRF will spill most of it themselves, trying to get out ahead of what they think will be said.
I think we’re already seeing that happening with royal sources saying “Charles was the only royal racist but only by accident and let’s not look too closely at William please”
Every time this guy speaks he sounds more clueless. Of course “William is completely loyal to his father” when he’s not throwing him under the bus, that is.
Considering today’s Daily Heil party propaganda broadcast on behalf of poor, suffering Charles being so egregiously exposed for his cash for honours corruption by Harry, it seems that CH has an infinite number of squirrelly diversions in play.
“The tide of sleaze is lapping at Prince Charles’ door and his son can see it. Harry is trying to protect himself and is clearly saying to his dad: Don’t drag me into it.”
A British MP said this today in the fail.
Many of us on here have said for years now that Harry knows where the bodies are buried, and he knows ALL the royal tea, and when he decides to tell the world what he knows, its going to be huge. So why do they keep poking the bear?
But at any rate – I don’t think this book is going to be that “hot” in terms of tea, so to speak – I think there’s going to be a lot about his mental health, and a lot about his military service, and a lot about starting Sentebale and Invictus and tying those things together with his mental health.
I think he is saving the real tea for after the queen passes. And I do think at this point he is going to spill that tea. he’s not going to let the royal family keep trying to destroy his wife while they sit on a throne of lies.
You know, I think they’re just not worried about Harry spilling tea. They are still underestimating him, I think. But also whatever he says, they’ll distort and paint as lies and hypocrisy and mental instability. Plus the evil influence of the conniving Meghan who married Harry just to ruin him and his family to set a presidential run. 🙄
They’re laying the groundwork now for any bombshells to painted as false. They’re cutting the legs out from it. In fact, I think closer to the publication, they’ll start spinning their own versions of the stories he might tell to get their perspective out first and make sure it’s what folks remember. So no, I don’t think they are really sweating the memoir for its revelations.
I think they are sweating the paper Harry is making for writing this book. They’re mad he’s making money, and that he’s got relevant story people want to hear. It flies in the face of him being second best scapegoat.
Good points Rapunzel. It really does seem that way, doesn’t it, that they’re not worried about him spilling tea? They don’t think he’s actually going to tell some of the stuff he knows. and like I said I don’t really think he’s going to tell any of the big stuff while the queen is alive. But I do think at some point he will and I think especially as it relates to what happened with Meghan, he’s going to bring receipts.
And I do agree that they are definitely trying to lay the groundwork for any bombshells to be painted as false, they’re still bombshells and the royal family still has to defend them. And they can only defend so much. Like right now its basically accepted that “someone” in the royal family had concerns about Archie’s skin color, there’s no doubt anymore as to whether or not the convo happened. The question remains with who (and why is Harry protecting William.) so I think they’ll be able to cut off some of his stories, but not all of them, and they’re still “out there,” you know?
Becks- oh Harry has the tea, and receipts for it. And we’ll see it eventually, if not with this first book. I totally think you’re spot on that he’s waiting for Betty to pass.
I’m just not convinced the BRF is smart enough to be scared, you know? They’ve been so incompetent in handling the whole Sussex marriage as well as Sussexit. I am not confident that they can see the damage Harry could do.
I think a lot of the royal reaction hasn’t been fear, but jealousy. They’re mad H&M have money, success, and popularity. That’s what they’re worried about, imo. Not the tea. They’re not trying to quiet Harry as much as tear him down so he’s broke and desperate and divorces Meg, abandoning his children to return to their fold to be theirs to use and abuse.
Harry wants to tell his story to inspire others, not get revenge. I doubt his book will be filled with piping hot tea.
I do really hope he does spill tea eventually. I want him to take those gloves of and start giving it as good as he gets. Im all here for moving on and growth but when they are legit trying to kill your wife you have to start playing as dirty as them. I don’t think the memoir will be a tell all. I think it will mostly be about his personal growth
If Harry just tells the truth about his own life , even about events we think we know about, it would be very damaging to the royals. Can you imagine if Harry told his personal account of Club H? Or what his experience was being sent to rehab by Charles for a photo op for father of the year? I love to know about the reasons for his retirement from the military and all of the shadiness surrounding that. Harry has lead such an interesting life which the majority of most people don’t even know. I think getting to know the “real Harry” is actually more damaging to the royals because everything they sold about him was a lie.
@JT yeah that’s true too, he doesn’t even have to actually spill any tea about the rest of the royals, he can just talk about something like his military service and the truth behind some of the headlines and that might be enough to set the royals off.
Remember how on the Dax podcast he didnt really say a whole lot new, as I recall – he talked about the generational trauma in the family and things like that, but there wasn’t really anything shocking or new in what he talked about with Dax, and the RRs STILL flipped out and acted like he was spilling state secrets.
I want to know how in the world Harry wasn’t diagnosed with dyslexia until joining the British Army. His grandmother is a billionaire, his father a millionaire, he went to Eton – one of most exclusive / expensive schools in England and producer of prime ministers/politicians, and Harry never received a proper diagnosis in all that time. It shows you how neglected he was in a family that does not take pride in learning or intellect.
“throne of Lies” wins comment of the day.
‘Tis the season!
I agree that his book will include a lot of his experience in the military and how it’s shaped him, but I wonder how/if he’ll address the real reason why he had to leave the service? It’s always been my theory that he was forced to leave because if he’d stayed in service his rank would have eclipsed William’s, not to mention that Will was jealous that Harry was being hailed as a war hero and getting all that attention while Will was being pressured to actually work for the Firm. I would absolutely believe that Will and/or Charles intentionally leaked Harry’s location to the media for them to publish so that he would be forced to return to the royal fold. IMO there’s no way to address this *without* spilling tea.
ETA: JT, just saw your comment above & completely agree with everything you said.
Major Sussex ended up outranking Capt. Cambridge anyway.
@Sunday I hope he does go into depth regarding his military service and why he chose the army as opposed to the typical royal service. His exit from service seemed completely suspect to me and I hope he talks about the pressure from the firm to give it up. Harry jumped right into royal work, while Willy was allowed to do f*ck all until Meg came on board.
Harry’s rank had already eclipsed William’s before he left the army. He is Captain and William never got above Lieutenant. Andrew has much higher military rank than Charles after his 20 year navy career.
It was obvious at the time that Harry was unhappy about leaving the army. He was much more popular than William and it may have been that royal advisors attributed his popularity to his military service and thought it would redress the balance if he was brought into full time royal service as William’s assistant.
I understand the royals get a special privilege. Their rank keeps increasing even though they have left the service, to match their peers who remained. So Harry left as Captain and is now risen to the rank of Major. William, even though he was lieutenant when he left, and therefore lower than Harry’s rank when he left, he has also risen to Major. Someone can correct me if I am wrong. But now that Harry has left the royal family, his rank will remain at Major, while William’s rank will continue to rise.
How to lose your credibility with seven simple words:
“William is completely loyal to his father.”
The HRH are Atchie’s and Lili’s birthright honorifics. If Charles refuses he’s confirmed the royal racist.
Especially since, from what I understand (please correct me), he’d have to go out of his way and pass a new Letters Patent to take away their HRHs. I think they’re automatically HRHs when he becomes king as grandchildren in the male line, much like Eugenie and Beatrice are.
But if his mother outlives him, it becomes a non issue as the Sussex kids were never the grandchildren through the male line of the monarch. Just the great grand kids, and I remember the LP being passed specifically for only the Cambridge kids to be HRH at birth.
It’s not really “going out of his way” to issue a letters patent. All that is required is a written statement. So Charles could *easily* do it, if he wants to. Charles could specifically cut out Harry’s kids, or he could cut out all grandchildren from the male line (even William’s kids, because the current monarch can overrule anything issued by a former monarch). But I doubt he will ever cut out William’s kids, and I don’t believe he would even touch the HRH titles of Harry’s kids. But we’ll see . . .
Yes. Archie and Lili automatically become HRH when Charles becomes King. He would need to take action to deprive them of this status and Parliament would have to agree.
TIna Brown will shill for the palace and continue to spread their lies. You can tell these people are scared straight of the palaces because they tip toe around everything obvious.
@Ocean Eyes: I agree with you about Tina Brown. Her comments on CBS this morning already forecast how her book will turn out. She shills for the Palace every time Gayle brings her on the TV to talk about Harry and Meghan.
Tina and the rest of the rats want continued access to the palaces. Bill has shown he will cut a person off if they “side” with Harry and Meghan or show a balanced analysis. examples: BBC, Tom Bradby
None of these people liked Meghan to begin with so don’t expect any critical reporting on the racism, sexism, misogyny, xenophobia, classism she faced.
I think she will too. She’s the type who likes Royalty and doesn’t care for “upstarts” even though she herself wasn’t born to her position. She did marry well but she worked hard too. Now she’s all about hating the Nouveau Riche, I bet.
Meghan’s not going over for the Platinum Jubilee, that’s wishful thinking on Andersen’s part. As for Harry’s book, I still think the focus will not be on the Windsors, they will be mentioned but I think the book will be about his journey.
I doubt the Jubilee will happen and after Knaufoogate there is no way either will return to grace any RF events although Harry will attend family funerals.
I think H&M only cared about the titles for their children because of the security issue and being expected to pretty much offer them up to get good PR for the RF. Why should you violate your own children’s privacy if those children are not going to get any of the perks of being royal?
I agree. They’re not fussed about titles for Archie and Lili now that they’re out of that system.
“Meghan will come and she will bring Archie and Lili” . The same Archie they referred to as a monkey, the same Lili they dragged for days after her birth. To stand on a stupid balcony surround vipers, in a country whose government is considering changing its privacy laws because she won a case, and a population that have trolled, dehumanized, and insulted her for years. Get Real!
Jeez, what an absolutely accurate summation…and how dehumanising, depressing, and embarrassing to read it like this, so succinctly SUCKY!!
Off topic, that balcony photo makes me curious. Camilla seems to be outright laughing at something and Kate is halfway amused while H&M look concerned like someone is in danger.
Will may feel the need to have his own book, full of the lies and smears. He would say he had to write it, and hates to do it, but must. And he’d pocket the proceeds. Why, nothing comes amiss, so money comes withal.
“My prediction is that once Charles becomes King I don’t think he’ll extend titles to Archie and Lili.”
Charles doesn’t have to extend the titles, they are theirs unless Charles, the loving father and grandfather, TAKES ACTION to change things and not allow his bi-racial grandchildren their HRHs.
I don’t think H&M care as much as they did at first because they’ve been able to create security for them – but that first little while when the family left them twisting in the wind with no security and then released their location to the press…unforgivable.
ETA – I have a really hard time believing that Meghan will return to Isle de Salt for any reason, but I find it IMPOSSIBLE to believe that they will bring those children anywhere near the nest of vipers.
I find it frustrating when they mistake how the letters patent work. Archie and Lili automatically get HRH once Charles is king and so he would have to issue a new letters patent to actively remove it from them.
It would be a bad look though and I don’t see Charles doing that. It’s more likely that they just won’t ever use the titles.
Yep, Charles has got his hands full with the issues of titles, especially if he does withhold the Duke of Edinburgh title from Edward and pushes to give the queen consort one to Camilla.
Excited for the meeting and loving Meghan part of Harry’s book. Romance on 100. The protecting Meghan part we’ve heard, and will likely hear again, and it will be hard to read cos it’s so sad what she went through. But the romance in Harry’s own words will sweeten it a bit. Can’t wait!
Yes, tbh I’m most interested in his romance with Meghan and how Archie and Lili play a part in his life now. It will be so sweet to read about that.
Ah yes the extended fatherhood write-up will be lovely too! I’m so glad this truly decent (and hot, fit, charming, loaded lol) man has his little family that he can be fully himself with, and not worry about backstabbing transactional relationships.
I’m starting to think that the royals are trapped in a situation they allowed to develop. Their M.O. is Support the Heir At All Cost, and now they have been dragged into a war that is never-ending, unproductive, and already damaging to the prestige and the image of the monarchy. None of this “war of Meghan” makes any logical sense. It doesn’t forward any aims of the palaces. It’s mean, petty, and it diminishes the royals by showing them as the squabbling celebrity wannabes they are, instead of the aspirational figures they want others to think they are.
As I said yesterday, too many people know too many things about William. The Queen can’t live forever. The tabloid beast needs to be fed, and scandal about the royals sells. I don’t think the Queen’s courtiers, or even Charles’s courtiers, have any idea how to reign in William. I think they are are twisting their hands in impotence and fear. Harry’s a wild card now. They can Streisand themselves before his book, just as they did before the Oprah interview. But this is Harry talking, not Meghan, and can they discredit someone who has lived what he has lived? Can they say he has no right to share his own lived experience? Meghan is an easy target due to racism and misogynoir, but Harry is still their prince. I don’t think the “Meghan made him do it” defense is going to work, even in the UK. If they claim he has no agency over his own life, and he’s so incompetent that he would let a “bloody woman” become his dictator, then why on earth would he be needed by the royal family? It would seem prudent to let such an incompetent person go live his life on his own terms.
So is Harry necessary to ‘save the monarchy” or is he an idiot led by a banshee of a wife? he can’t be both.
Harry will not reveal family secrets. He will not have to. All will be out, as a first strike, then his memoir will be published and all will be for nought.
Robert Lacy, Andersen and maybe Tina’s? seems familiar in terms of ‘sides’. Harry’s will be different.
william is loyal to charles LOL. also: it’s not a matter of charles’s *extending* titles to archie and lilibet; it’s a matter of his *taking them away*. the second the queen dies, charles becomes king—and archie and lilibet become grandchildren of the king. as per the current letter patent, they will become titled. he would have to do something—issue another letter—to reverse that. i’d like to see that happen.
I think Harry does not want to fan any flames, but he should tell the truth about important matters in his and Meghan’s life, in my opinion. His narrative is his narrative and I trust his honesty and integrity. No matter what Harry does or doesn’t do, his brother will always have a hatchet at his back. And that’s just a fact. The deranged brother will never call off his dogs. Harry is sane and wants happiness. But that doesn’t mean he and his family are perpetual punching bags for the nasty loonies across the pond. They are brave and will hold people accountable. Let those people he holds accountable include his own family, who will throw daggers at Harry and his family for the rest of their lives.
Harry said, “They think they know me” in the engagement interview.” That says everything they’ve told you about Harry is their version. When the announcement of a memoir was released, Harry stated it was about his growth; he never mentioned his relationship with the unRoyal family. Everyone is trying to turn his memoir into a “sharing the tea” adventure.
I believe Meghan convinced him to share his story because it’s worthy. He has told her everything; the good, the bad, and the ugly. Archewell Foundation has a production unit, and the “real tea” will sit in a vault until the time is right. The authentic version of Finding Freedom, which only the couple can tell, is where the real tea brews. The memoir will address the turbulent years (post-Diana’s death). Military life will play a significant role in helping him understand unconscious bias. He may discuss intimate relationships without being too personal, meeting Meghan, and witnessing the birth of Archie, which took him over the moon.
The royal authors reading room is overcrowded. Tina Brown will offer nothing new, and she’s sucking up to Gayle to get American network air time.
I’m looking forward to the release and enjoying the daily panic attacks.
William can’t write his story unless he’s willing to be truthful.