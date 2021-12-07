Duchess Kate will give her kids low-tech Christmas gifts, she’s wary of screen-time

Is anyone else a bit curious about why Katie Nicholl disappears for months on end and then pops up unexpectedly to throw sugar at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? Nicholl is arguably one of the biggest Middleton-insiders of the royal rota, having truly written the book (several, in fact) on Kate’s rise from Waity to the Keenest Jazz Hands In The Land. Nicholl used to be the primary royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, but she’s been phased out in recent years. Still, I would have thought that Nicholl would have no issues landing a prestigious royal-reporter job at some other publication. Instead, it feels like she’s out in the cold, giving random interviews to OK! Magazine every so often. What gives? Here are some quotes from Nicholl’s latest OK! Magazine interview:

Kate buys the kids’ low-tech Christmas gifts: Kate is mindful not to lavish extravagant tech gifts on her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. That’s because she’d reportedly prefer to get them practical presents so they don’t end up having too much screen time. Royal author and expert Katie Nicholl told OK!: “George enjoys his iPad at school, both he and Charlotte are quite tech-savvy and, like most children, there probably are technical gadgets and such like on their wish list. I’m sure they’re not going to want for anything, but when it comes to technology and screens, they are careful not to spoil them with extravagant gifting. If it is something that happens to be a computer game or something like that then they are cautious of screen time so it could be a more practical gift.” The Cambridges will split their holiday between Sandringham & Berkshire: The Queen has already told her family she is well enough to host Christmas at Sandringham after recovering from a back sprain. Meanwhile, as well as spending time with Prince William’s family, the Cambridges are also expected to spend some of the festive season with Kate’s family in Berkshire. The Cambridges will send gifts to the Sussexes: Kate Middleton and Prince William will give Christmas presents to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet this year, a royal expert has claimed. Nicholl alleged the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will give gifts to their whole family – including their nephew and niece. ‘Yes, of course [they will send presents]. They give gifts to the whole family and that includes all of their nieces and nephews.’

[From The Daily Mail & Daily Mirror]

Sources claimed last year that the Cambridges and Sussexes exchanged Christmas gifts, and that Kate was “surprised” that Harry and Meghan sent her a birthday gift too. I still want to know if one of the gifts was a bag of Clevr Blends lattes. Perhaps this year, Harry will send William ten sessions of BetterUp life coaching. OMG. The only one who I can honestly see participating in this kind of familial gift-giving thing is Meghan. She probably sends the Cambridge kids small, thoughtful gifts from the heart.

As for Nicholl’s suggestion that the Cambridges will split their time this Christmas… I doubt it? I think it’s far more likely that the Middletons go to Anmer Hall to stay for the holidays.