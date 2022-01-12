Kim Kardashian is unbothered about Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox

It is January 12th and we’ve had twelve days of drama from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Julia Fox. Julia and Ye got together on New Year’s Eve, and they have been inseparable ever since. They met in Miami, they spent time in New York, and now they’re in LA. Coincidentally, Kim and Pete returned from their Bahaman vacation and they’re in LA/Palm Springs too. Ye is, reportedly, trying to “get under Kim’s skin” with his Julia Fox fauxmance. For her part, Kim does seem annoyed… annoyed that Kanye is stalking her and pursuing her. Meanwhile, Julia Fox is going to become a household gossip name because of this. People have already pointed out that Julia has talked about being a “big fan” of the Kardashians. That… is not really news, because again, her relationship with Kanye is mostly pretend. In any case, Kim is trying to dial down the drama:
Kim Kardashian’s got no beef with Kanye dating actress Julia Fox, and actually believes the fact Julia’s a huge fan of the Kardashian family could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting with Kanye. Sources close to Kim tell us she’s happy to see Kanye out smiling again, and only wants to see him end up with a good person — something that’s up to Kanye to figure out — and not for Kim to judge.
As you know, Julia has raved about the Kardashian family, calling herself a “Die-Hard” fan of ‘Keeping Up.’ Our sources say, in Kim’s eyes, the fact Julia admires her is a good thing — and if her relationship with Ye continues to grow and Julia comes around the kids — it’ll make co-parenting easier if everyone gets along.
We’re told Kim has fully moved on from her romantic relationship with Kanye … and positive vibes are all she wants for her estranged hubby.
Of course, Kim’s been having plenty of fun of her own with Pete Davidson — most recently they were in the Bahamas with friends, and before that they rendezvous’d in Palm Springs, and enjoyed private dinners in NYC and L.A. Meanwhile, Kanye and Julia have put on quite the display .. hitting up a paparazzi-hot spot in L.A. Monday night when they had dinner at Craig’s with ex-NFL star Antonio Brown.
This is pretty smart messaging from Kim, much better than “Kim is really annoyed that Kanye is stalking her.” Ye is trying to annoy her – if Kim shows that she’s unbothered, that takes the wind out of Ye’s sails. If Kim actually befriends Julia or shows warmth towards Julia, Kanye would probably break up with Julia. And Kim knows the next one will probably be a lot worse! Again, everyone involved in this drama knows what they’re doing. No one is being fooled, no one is a naif.
I used to be indifferent to this person, but I really do not like Kim. Not at all. Kanye is terrible and don’t like him either but Kim actually grosses me out with her posing and preening. Her accepting anything as long as it furthers her agenda living just makes me sick.
I’ve agreed before that Kanye is dangerously unwell, but at this point I think he’s just dangerous. He doesn’t care, he’s just given up all propriety or thought for his kids in all this. All he cares about is “winning”. He’s just like Trump. He’ll do and say whatever he thinks will piss off his perceived rival and call that winning, even though that person has done nothing to him. Except try and support him. Lots of people suffer from mental illness and don’t target others. Kanye is just a crap person. Plus Kim was attacked in Paris, and now he thinks it’s ok to invade her life and sense of peace and security!?? It’s all about Kanye.
This. This right here. None of this is about Kim as a person but her as an object for Kanye. I get that folks don’t like the Kardashians but a victim doesn’t need to be perfect to be a victim.
This dude is publicly stalking and trolling her and if it were anyone else we’d all be saying that.
Kanye had so many chances and continues to try and humiliate her, and get under her skin. I don’t blame her for being completely over him at all.
Me neither. He seems like way too much work.
I don’t like Kim at all but I just cannot believe she GAF about Julia Fox.
Why does Julia want to be used as a jealousy pawn?
because now everybody knows her name
Press, name recognition, travel, free stuff…
I don’t think there has been 12 days of drama. I see an attempt to create drama but it doesn’t look like the public is taking the bait. No one really cares. If Kanye is mentally ill, any messaging sent by the Kardashian camp is just gross — you don’t play PR games or comment publically at all when dealing with someone who has severe mental health concerns.