Billy Bob Thornton’s son: Megan Fox & MGK are copycatting BBT & Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James Thornton is on a reality show. His currency is not just “I’m BBT’s son.” His currency is also “Angelina Jolie was my stepmother for several years.” Harry has been talking about her a lot as he promotes his stint on Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, including the fact that Angelina still sends him a Christmas present every year, even though she and BBT have been divorced for like twenty years. In their heyday, BBT and Angelina were “controversial” in the sense that they wore tiny vials of each other’s blood around their necks and they, rather famously, “f–ked in the car” on the way to a premiere. Apparently, Harry remembers some of the weird stuff and he thinks Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are just a budget copy:

Harry James Thornton chatted exclusively with Page Six about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s rehashing of the Aughts-era headline-grabbing antics of his father, Billy Bob Thornton, and former stepmom Angelina Jolie.

“Ah, they’re copycats!” the “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” star, 27, said with a laugh, while sharing his thoughts on Kelly wearing a vial of Fox’s blood around his neck.

“I just thought it was a necklace,” Harry says of his childhood memories of Billy Bob and Jolie’s infamous blood vial jewelry. “Now … I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day. It’s definitely interesting.”

After taking a beat, though, Harry admitted that he is amused by the “Bloody Valentine” musician, 30, and the “Transformers” actress, 35, paying homage — intentionally or not — to Billy Bob, 66, and Jolie, 46. “He’s set trends,” Harry said of his father’s enduring impact. “I think that’s awesome. I can appreciate that.”

Also appreciated is Billy Bob’s fervent support of his son’s foray into reality TV. E!’s new series sees Hollywood scions — including Taylor Hasselhoff, Ebie and more celebrity offspring — getting their hands dirty restoring Colorado’s Saddleback Ranch after a yearlong COVID-19 shutdown. “My dad told me, ‘You’re going to be on TV, so be careful and don’t do anything too embarrassing,’” Harry recalled. “But he told me to also have fun and let me know that he was really excited for me.”

Harry told us that his childhood “glamping” trips with Billy Bob and Jolie offered him a taste of life off the grid — but hardly prepared him for grueling chores he would be assigned on “Ranch Rules.”

“We had the RV and we went to those campsites where you park there. We never actually went on a trail or anything. That’s as far as camping as I’ve gone,” he remembered. “But it was fun! [Angelina] used to buy us space food [in freeze-dried packets], like space ice cream. We’d go out and we’d pretend that we were out there camping for days.”

I’m actually halfway relieved that Harry is telling nice stories about Angelina. Yes, it would be preferable if he told zero stories about her, but I’m sure he knows that many outlets want him to complain about Angie or bad-mouth her in some way, and he’s not doing that at all. His memories of Jolie are nice. He keeps talking about how much fun she was, how she was always a great mom, and how she and Billy Bob were the originals. He’s not wrong about that – Megan has always tried to copycat Angelina over the years (moreso in Megan’s early days), but Megan’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is leaning very heavily into Jolie’s 1994-2002 persona: wild child/goth/vampire.

26 Responses to “Billy Bob Thornton’s son: Megan Fox & MGK are copycatting BBT & Angelina Jolie”

  1. Tulipworthy says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:04 am

    He sounds like a nice guy, and I appreciate him not bad mouthing Angelina. Also he is 100% correct about MGK and MF being copycats.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:08 am

    He’s not wrong. Megan got all that plastic surgery to look like Angelina.

    Reply
  3. SomeChick says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:18 am

    he’s not wrong. altho in the see through dress it seems more like she’s channelling Kim K’s Mugler, down to the wet hair.

    lol Amy Bee, jinx!

    Reply
    • Pandora says:
      January 23, 2022 at 12:01 pm

      thats what I came to say. I dont really see anything Angelina in Megan Fox, never had, she is more on a Kardashian territory of trash. Her see throu dress and wet hair – Kim K. Her forced rock style – Kourtney K (even thou she adapted it herself just recently), endless surgeries – Kardashian

      That little sh*t should stop talking about other people, like Megan and MGK
      I wonder what BBT thinks about his big-mouth son. Its embarassing

      Reply
  4. Jan says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:20 am

    It was a pin prick of blood in the vial, somehow it got exaggerated to a vial of blood.

    Reply
  5. tempest says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:22 am

    He speaks the truth. This has been done before, but better.

    Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      January 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      I will.always think of Mortician and Gomez Adams as the original, Proto Goth emo couple who are besotted with each other. Then Sid and Nancy were a punk version of it.

      Reply
  6. FHMom says:
    January 23, 2022 at 8:40 am

    He is correct. I had no idea that BBT had a child. I’m not surprised AJ was a good step-mom.

    Reply
  7. Eve says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:28 am

    8He’s right.

    Although, and it pains me to admit: “Machine Gun Kelly” is a much better name than “Billy Bob Thornton”.

    Reply
  8. rawiya says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Megan and IDK wish, they WISH, they could be as iconique and Angie and Billy Bob.

    Reply
  9. WhoElse says:
    January 23, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Oh my gosh, I totally see it now. This is sad, right? Like, this is what sadness looks like playing out?

    Reply
  10. Anastasia says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:00 am

    I totally thought of Angelina and Billy Bob every time I hear about Megan and MGK. It’s so tryhard

    Reply
  11. Bettyrose says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Haven’t we all been saying that? But why was anyone concerned BBT’s kid wouldn’t say nice things about AJ? She wasn’t the one who effed the marriage by cheating. Weren’t she and BBT adopting a child together that he bailed on?

    Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:13 am

    I guess a little, but it really strikes me as high school age over the topness more.

    Reply
  13. Jan says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:32 am

    She adopted Maddox as a single parent while married to BBT, who had no interest in children.
    His ex-wife said after the divorce from Angie, BBT was an absentee father, that it was Angelina who was more involved with the children.

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      January 23, 2022 at 10:36 am

      BBT is no peach but he seems to own that. AJ was smart enough to realize she wanted things he wasn’t interested in having and she moved on.

      Reply
      • AmyB says:
        January 23, 2022 at 11:52 am

        Yes, it was during her marriage to BBT that she filmed “Beyond Borders”, and that gave her the eye-opening experience of problems with refugee populations, and that led her to her activism today. She has said she finally saw issues beyond her own life, and that was when she decided to adopt Maddox. Both BBT and Jolie seem to admit they drifted away in common interests. I think there may have been rumors he cheated, but who knows? Regardless, obviously they stayed friendly.

  14. Jaded says:
    January 23, 2022 at 11:53 am

    Megan Fox and MGJ are the dime-store version of AJ and BBT. I wish they’d sink into obliviousness.

    Reply
  15. Luna17 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Totally agree. Megan and MGK are the budget version of a Angelina and BBT. They are try hards and come across as performative.

    Reply
  16. lemontwist says:
    January 23, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    As this goes on I get more dork vibes from Megan and MGK than anything else. Sounds like they’re totally infatuated and treat each other well (unless that thorn ring thing is for real??) But they don’t have the heat that AJ & BBT did way back, and they’re always doing soooo much. They’re not really in the same league.

    I loved the anecdote about AJ buying BBT’s son space ice cream to go ‘camping’. So freakin adorable.

    Reply
  17. Rainbow says:
    January 23, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    Megan is sexy but MGK looks like a 15year old so there’s no competition with Jolie and BBT 😬

    Reply
  18. MangoAngelesque says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:16 pm

    Considering that Megan’s entire schtick in her early days was “budget-Angelina,” which she has now morphed with budget-Kardashian, their edgy-glam antics are no surprise.

    As for his stories about Angie being a fun “mom,” that tracks 100%.

    Reply
    • Jenn says:
      January 23, 2022 at 3:01 pm

      Yeah! Circa 2006, Megan Fox was pitched as “like Angelina, but waaay younger!!” (Ugh, Megan was built up only so she could be torn down.) Megan is probably the same age Angelina was back then.

      Reply

