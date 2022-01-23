Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy

At the end of last year, Gawker did a “prediction” post about which celebrity couples were likely to get divorced in 2022. I linked to it and there were a lot of comments about whether or not I was “rooting” for people to break up. I was not – I was just gossiping, and trying to read certain gossip tea leaves. One of the couples on the list was Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Let’s be real, they were giving off a vibe last year where many of us would not have been that surprised if they suddenly announced their divorce! They were barely even in the same country, and it definitely felt like they were cooling off a little. While they did work a lot (separately) last year, it turns out that they did have one special project together in 2021: they arranged for a surrogate pregnancy for their first child. Priyanka and Nick both posted the news on their Instas:
Surprise! I’m happy for them. I read Priyanka’s Vanity Fair cover interview (which I’ll post at some point in the coming days), and I understood her headspace a lot more after that piece. She was working non-step during the pandemic and she sounded burnt-out on being away from Nick and being away from their home in LA. I think it makes more sense to think of it as she was working a lot last year because she knew she would be taking time off this year when the baby came. Congrats to them – they had a plan, and they both prepared for parenthood.
Mazel Tov to them! 🥂
@Heather yes! This news makes me very happy. I don’t know why, just enjoying good news, I guess.
Why are there 8 billion presents under their tree for just the 2 of them. Maybe a couple are for the dogs but that’s a ton of presents. But congrats to them and their new family.
Maybe hosting for other family members, so presents for them as well?
Thank you.
If they purchase gifts for extended family and staff (assistants, managers etc) then the number of gifts makes more sense. But the way things are displayed looks very “commercial”. I guess they had a stylist for this tree and a very dedicated assistant to coordinate the presents.
As to their child congrats to them!! It’s nice to have positive gossip instead of break up speculations.
If I had money, trust me, there would be lots of presents for my whole family and friends under the tree..
Maybe they aren’t real presents, but props to make the photo look good.
My first thought when I saw all the presents, is that they’re gifts for their 3 dogs and probably a few for family members and staff.
They were hosting both their parents as well as extended family on her side so it’s not just the two of them. That’s one of the things people miss with this couple is that their families and friend groups are integrated way beyond what is typical for a celebrity relationship. People are missing that his parents who were once being held up as this Evangelical Christian ideal are regularly participate in Hindu religious ceremonies. No one would have believed that as possible a dozen years ago.
Nick has parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters in laws, and 3 nieces. That’s 10 people right there. Include Priyanka’s family and they’re easily buying for 20-25 close family, not including staff.
I made many fake gift boxes to hide the bottom of my tree 🤗
I have tons of presents under my tree usually because they’re for my extended family.
All the best to them.
Congratulations to them and I honestly wish them the best on this new chapter of their lives. The horrible reactions on social media made no sense to me.
Mostly obsessed fan(atics) of Nick who were hoping for a breakup, and are now severely disappointed that 1. No breakup. And 2. There’s now a baby involved, so their (delusional) chances with Nick just went up in smoke…again!!
And most importantly, it’s also the Meghan effect of no WOC deserves to be with their golden white knight!
Well in fairness to those reacting on social media, the initial announcement was just fine (good for them) but the follow up story from the “sources” was kind of awful.
Highlights:
Her fertility was absolutely fine we tell you, fine! They just couldn’t be together enough to have sex. (Err, why is her fertility anyone’s business, why are you talking like fertility issues are something to be ashamed of, and….why are you telling us this??)
The baby was born twelve weeks early which is really causing a problem for there work schedule! (Err…I’m sure the baby is very sorry to inconvenience you?)
Really REALLY poor PR. The announcement tells me to be happy for them. All the follow up story tells me is to congratulate the army of nannies on their upcoming employment.
Yikes. That’s a lot of hatred directed toward a young family. I don’t get it.
How do you know it was their PR telling this when the announcement was very short with minimum details and not the tabloids trying to speculate why they gone that route ?
I wish for once when a celebrity announces a pregnancy/birth nobody dismisses them as parents by claiming they will have an army of nannies. Which celebrities have these armies? I’ve never understood the criticism of having nannies. Most non-celebrity parents use daycare and childcare services. Besides most celebrities don’t have 9-5 hours and travel. It would be difficult to not have any chlildcare especially if the parent is single or the spouse/partner also works.
I don’t think that this is coming from their PR at all but is being spun by bored, nasty commentators, very similar to what the press does to Harry and Meghan. If we don’t believe the press and their “sources” then, why should we believe it now?
Twelve weeks early? That is very premature. I hope the baby will be OK.
This reads as badly translated from another language. I’m sure a lot of the intent is lost in that translation.
TW: Description of absolutely awful things people say about surrogacy.
People get intensely judgemental about surrogacy, particularly when a woman uses one. It’s like they think it’s cheating the system. (Full disclosure, I had my daughter via surrogate as well this past year).
I think it’s also a little bit that it goes against the narrative that women are expected to “give” their husbands babies (and thus why women “should” be younger than their husbands) so when a woman is too old or otherwise unable to bear children, it’s almost like people resent that they can still have a baby or that their husband didn’t drop them for a younger or healthier wife who could “really” give him children.
Obviously, I think all of that is toxic garbage (and many people would deny that this is their motivation for disapproving of surrogacy) but once you’ve gone through the process, it’s hard to miss what people say about it.
@anony83: many congratulations to you on the birth of your baby!
@mia4s: who says it was their pr? Because to me that sounds like gossip rags simply being gossip rags and making shit up. Obviously i don’t know Priyanka personally but i think its more of a fertility issue than anything else. And i feel like we should be respectful of that. I also think that nick & Priyanka don’t really owe us an explanation. They chose surrogacy and a baby has come i to this world.
Congratulations on the birth of your daughter, Anony83.
We put presents for family and that family sends us under the tree to make it look festive before Christmas Eve. Plus, where else do you put them?! 😛
We open family presents on Xmas Eve, so we have gifts for family that aren’t even from us or for us under our tree. It always looks pretty.
I hate reading post trying to demeaning her as a parent because she used surrogate. And more than half of them from her country too.
I hope she doesnt read any of them.
Why would she waste her time? Nobody’s opinion on surrogacy means a fig, except the couples who use it. Everyone else is just showing their Karen-ness.
My first thought was that’s a lot of presents too. I’m happy for them as I like them both individually (never paid attention to them as a couple, however.) But, why did their baby announcement give off death-in-the-family vibes? Black background with a red heart and a please respect our privacy?
My daughter was the Jonas Bros target age in their heyday and so I was exposed constantly to their music. Re-listening to their songs now their musical talent was questionable. Jonas Bros were lucky to peak before One Direction entered the scene.
Because they were probably forced to make the announcement by a tabloid planning to break the news. And the black background was probably just their hope to minimise the news. There was nothing wrong with it.
As the Mom of a preemie, I feel for them—and mine was a 34-week preemie. Twelve weeks premature is A LOT. Neonatal medicine is nothing short of miraculous, but a 28-week baby needs a lot of support. Hoping their little baby girl does well and comes home as soon as possible!
The way that “source” treats the baby’s alleged premature birth as an afterthought really is something.
Since neither Priyanka nor Nick have told us their baby was born prematurely, I’m taking that claim with a MASSIVE grain of salt.
I have never believed they are a real couple. This has nothing to do with using a gestational carrier, which I support 100%. I just think they are a PR couple. Same with Bradley and Irina.
Awww❤️ Congratulations to Nick, Priyanka and their 3 dogs on the birth of their daughter and baby sister! I wish them all a lifetime of laughter, happiness and love!
Congrats to them. Hope their baby is ok.
Interesting, especially after all the break up rumors of the past few weeks..
Poor PR baby
It’s not a pr baby. The only reason there were “rumors” of a break-up the past few weeks is because Priyanka went back to using her last name Chopra instead of Chopra-Jonas on social media. She was upset because a reporter called her “Nick Jonas’s wife” as if she has no accomplishments of her own or no name of her own.
This is really mean thing to say. They have said in interviews they want to have a family. We don’t know anything about this couple’s private life or medical issues. People use surrogates sometimes. I get a lot of people uncomfortable with the ethics of it, but to say they would put themselves through this for PR seems a bit much. I have friends who’ve had kids through in vitro and sperm banks, and I never not once questioned them as parents or thought less of their children, even if the industry around it has a lot of issues. I find this comment disgusting.
OMG the stink eye the husky dog is giving in that tree photo – someone please give the dog their own twitter account!!
Anyways, congrats to them.
That look from the husky is everything. Maybe he didn’t like the photographer?
Its stink eye game is enhanced by the two different eye colors. What a great dog!
Well that surprised me! Congrats to them.
The fact that some ppl think they could have a baby for PR is crazy.
Anyway congratulation to the couple
28 weeks is pretty early, I wish them and their baby the best and good health especially!
Not a nice thing to say about anyone, having a baby for PR.
A lot of people said the same thing about Elizabeth Holmes’ baby–good PR, hoping to influence the jury/judge.
Might be a difference between a pathological liar/fraud facing jail and entertainers going about their lives.
Yeah, I would generally say it’s not nice to assume someone is having a baby for PR’s sake, but Elizabeth Holmes is exactly the kind of narcissist who WOULD (did) have a baby to improve PR. She’s really not a good example to use here, so why bring her up?
Congrats to these two <3
I think it’s funny that people were saying they are going to break up ever since they got together. No one thought they would work. I’m glad they are happy and continuing to do things their own way. At least they haven’t been predictable.
We don’t know that baby was early , we know a gossip on social media said it was early.
But that doesn’t mean that the baby was early. Until we hear otherwise from Priyanka or Nick, I would assume that nothing is true but just made up gossip.
I still find them so odd as a couple but I wish them happiness. Their baby is very premature and will likely be in NICU for several months. There is a 80-90% survival rate for babies born at 28 weeks gestation. I truly hope their baby does ok.
We don’t know if the baby is premature. This is all from an unnamed source in the Daily Mail. Priyanka hasn’t said the baby was born early.
I’m actually really happy for them. I think they’ll make great parents !
She looks like his mother. She doesn’t look “old” — she’s really beautiful — but he looks soooo gawky and young. She seriously looks like a grown woman next to a teenage boy.
Congrats to them.The kiss on the cheek gives me cringe ‘Aunty’ vibes. They always look uncomfortable doing it, why bother.
congratulations! to them. my heart goes out to them having a micro preemie .. my daughter was born 4 months early at 22 weeks and 6 days 9 months ago. they must be going through so much angst! i pray the baby will come out stronger and fight the good fight .
congratulations to them!
I read it’s the surrogate’s 5th sur. pregnancy and baby was delivered at 27 weeks. Hope everyone is doing ok. Very stressful situation 🙁
Nothing says “overjoyed new parents” like stark black-and-white text and a single red heart.
For classic oversharers, you’d think their PR regarding their new arrival would be at least a little…happy?
I’m fine with it. They only need to put out what they want to and can do more when they’re ready to. Congrats to the new parents. No one was expecting that.
As a thers are saying, they have a premature little one. I think they have other things in their mind. I read somewhere that they had to announce because TMZ learned about the news and had to beat them to control the narrative. I don’t blame them at all. It is their call.
Does anyone else think it’s strange how the post says “a baby” and not “our baby” it just seems rather detached and like they’ve welcomed some random baby. Hope said baby goes from strength to strength – 28 weeks is very early!
I mean, when you’re forced to release a statement because a tabloid is running a story, you’d get the barest minimum.
Wow, I didn’t read the baby was three months early but I hope she is doing well. I think people get upset about the surrogate thing because usually only wealthy people can afford it. It’s simply not an option for working people so it’s seen as this elitist shortcut. I think surrogacy is great but it’s clearly out of reach for most people who may not be able to expand their families otherwise. The rich have different fertility options than the rest of us do and it’s not fair sometimes that awesome people aren’t able to have families because they have fertility issues and can’t afford these options.
I have no idea what she sees in him, but, congrats.
Men always use a surrogate….